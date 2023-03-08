The Sandwich Spot Celebrates 11th Anniversary

My favorite sandwich spot, appropriately called The Sandwich Spot, marks its 11th anniversary this month.

The downtown Palm Springs darling regularly has a line snaking out the door, and for good reason. Bread is baked fresh daily, and everything is made to order — with lots of love, laughter, and a healthy dose of neighborly chatter while you wait.

Tennis buffs will appreciate items like the Djokovic (turkey, bacon, cheddar, and avocado) and French Open (marinated chicken, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, and pepper jack), but I’m all about the Build Your Own option. When they ask if you want “everything,” don’t question it. Say yes.

And please, if you take anything away from my note this month: Treat yourself to a dessert. Whether you go for the soft-baked chocolate chip cookie or white-chocolate-soaked bread pudding (made with day-old rolls), you can rest assured that these family recipes are probably better than your family’s recipes. And that’s why this is the spot.