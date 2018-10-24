The Shops At Thirteen Forty Five celebrated the start of Modernism Week Fall Preview with an opening party in its iconic E.Stewart Williams 1950s building in Palm Springs.

The shops are a collection of luxurious shops with vintage furniture and accessories, art, apparel, jewelry, Moroccan textiles and specimen cactus and succulents.

The newest store, 10TEN Gallery, showed the work of Stan Bitters, who was instrumental in shaping the organic modernist movement in the 1960s. FOS Palm Springs featured a Trunk Show of new geometric Peruvian pillows and rugs handcrafted from natural resources in Peru.

Towne Palm Springs previewed the work of Palm Springs artist Peter Zaleski. His current work both continues and expands upon his tight and clean essentialist depictions of the natural world.

Doug Jacobson, co-founder of Equality Vodka, served his home made vodka gimlets. Equality Vodka donates a portion of sales from each and every bottle to LGBT organizations championing equality.

The Shops at Thirteen Forty Five

1345 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

theshopsat1345.com