‘The Buzz’ in Ready-to-Wear

BG's on El Paseo adorned its models with show-stopping headdresses as part of The Buzz on El Paseo show March 21 at Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
The excitement was palpable on the third night of Fashion Week El Paseo. Many attendees wore the glow-in-the-dark novelty rings they received at the door, giving the impression hundreds of Tinkerbells flitting about the room. They were primed for The Buzz on El Paseo — a look at what’s new in ready-to-wear — and local merchants did not disappoint.
Models clad entirely in black to accentuate the glittery offerings from El Paseo Jewelers started the spectacle. Then, color-saturated fashions from BG’s El Paseo — several of which included show-stopping headdresses — burst into view. Blue peacock feathers crowning one model’s head drew gasps while an Aztec-reminiscent spray atop another led the eye to the cerise-colored ruffled mini dress and accompanying white fur stole she wore.
More jewelry followed, this time from The Fine Jewelry Bar. This merchant’s artisan wares were shown to great advantage by both female and male models. Meanwhile, the garden-inspired fashions of Margaux were waiting in the wings —including a calf-length skirt featuring a striking red hibiscus print teamed with a black bandeau top.
Strains of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” set the scene for Tommy Bahama. Vivid blues, salmon pinks, and soft greens invited the eye to linger on short sets and sundresses with the brand’s famed tropical prints. On its heels came naturally elegant offerings from 120% Lino, including a fetching paisley floral sundress with matching wide-brimmed boater hat. For men, a green, blue, and yellow tie-dyed short-sleeve shirt paired with white trousers shouted spring.
Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recognized the winning styles of Kyle x Shahida. Plenty of ankle-length dresses in their self-described storyteller prints were featured with a couple renditions in kelly green, a color that popped up in several other collections throughout the evening.
Wild cheers greeted Chrissy’s on El Paseo as its fashions made their way down the runway. A deeply cut silky cerulean blue dress tied with a bow at the waist and featuring a cascading hemline made a splash. So did a couple of stunning cerise dresses — one short, one long —from Josie’s on El Paseo, which showcased selections from the Jaga DTLA line.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Eileen Fisher’s simple shapes for a sustainable life soon came along to ground the evening because who doesn’t need everyday wear? Her mix and match styles make it easy. Then, Johnny Was appeared to kick things up a notch with several examples of its boho chic- and vintage-inspired fashions.
To close out the show, Summer Colony Living featured an intriguing black dress that called to mind a spider’s web. However, it wasn’t long before this merchant really pulled out all the stops. Before anyone could blink, a couple of fantastical wedding gowns designed by Carlton Jones swanned into view. These genuinely awed the crowd and provided a fitting conclusion to a very inspiring evening.
