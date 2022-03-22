‘The Buzz’ in Ready-to-Wear

The excitement was palpable on the third night of Fashion Week El Paseo. Many attendees wore the glow-in-the-dark novelty rings they received at the door, giving the impression hundreds of Tinkerbells flitting about the room. They were primed for The Buzz on El Paseo — a look at what’s new in ready-to-wear — and local merchants did not disappoint.

Models clad entirely in black to accentuate the glittery offerings from El Paseo Jewelers started the spectacle. Then, color-saturated fashions from BG’s El Paseo — several of which included show-stopping headdresses — burst into view. Blue peacock feathers crowning one model’s head drew gasps while an Aztec-reminiscent spray atop another led the eye to the cerise-colored ruffled mini dress and accompanying white fur stole she wore.