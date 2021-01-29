“The Whole World is Watching”

The cast and director Aaron Sorkin from The Trial of the Chicago 7 have been honored with the Vanguard Award by the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The Vanguard Award is a group honor distinguishing a film’s cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film project.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a thrilling court-room drama that chronicles the highlights of the historic trial that sought to punish activists for inciting riots outside of the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Writer and director Aaron Sorkin has created a thought-provoking film featuring outstanding performances from a powerhouse cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong and more,” says Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include Academy Award Best Picture winners Green Book and The Shape of Water and Best Picture nominees La La Land and Little Miss Sunshine. The Trial of the Chicago 7 joins this year’s previously announced honorees Riz Ahmed (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award), Gary Oldman (Chairman’s Award) and Chloé Zhao (Director of the Year Award).

The festival and Film Awards gala will not take place as an in-person event this year, but honoree selections will be announced to recognize this year’s great performances. Entertainment Tonight will air a tribute to the honorees scheduled on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 Participating in the interview will be director and writer Aaron Sorkin and cast members.

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

