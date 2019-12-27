The Unstoppable Laura Dern

Laura Dern is elated and, well, kinda confused about receiving a career achievement honor at next month’s Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“It’s incredibly inspiring because, as the individual, you go, ‘Gosh, what have they seen? What have I done? What do I need to do? What have I missed? Where am I going?” ponders Dern, who is appearing on the January 2020 cover of Palm Springs Life magazine. “I’m just so elated by the idea of it being a vote of confidence toward everything I’ve done.”

The Big Little Lies and Marriage Story star will pay a visit to the 31st annual festival Jan. 2 to accept the Career Achievement Award. Dern is no stranger to PSIFF. Last year, she honored her Little Women co-star Timothée Chalamet with the Spotlight Award for his role in Beautiful Boy. In 2017, she presented the same award to 99 Homes co-star Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge. And in 2015, she was on hand to bestow her Wild co-star Reese Witherspoon with the Chairman’s Award.

“I love the festival, and I love Palm Springs,” Dern recently told Palm Springs Life. “I’m very touched, especially as an L.A. native who predominantly spent most weekends of my childhood in Palm Springs. I feel a particular joy that I’ll get to be with all of you and celebrate my great, good fortune to have storytelling as a job.”

Past recipients of PSIFF’s Career Achievement Award include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, and Dern’s own father, Bruce Dern. He received the honor in 2014.