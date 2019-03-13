Now playing at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage, The View UpStairs is a musical based on actual events that took place in 1973 at the UpStairs Lounge, a gay bar in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The second floor location, which had bars on the windows and evidently no emergency exit, was the scene of a vicious arson attack that trapped and killed 32 people — the largest massacre of gay people until the 2016 Pulse shooting in Orlando.

While a mass killing seems an odd topic for a musical, the show manages to be both funny and moving with intriguing, well-thought-out characters and some pretty relatable situations. (There’s even a gimmick regarding time travel that provides its share of laughs, including some jabs at our current president.) As a musical, there are plenty of lively songs that keep the action upbeat while providing backstory on the characters or furthering the plot. Robbie Wayne’s choreography is inventive and fun, especially in the group numbers.

At times the show is a delightful camp fest. At other times, it grows dark, taking the audience back to a time when gay clubs were frequently raided by angry, anti-gay police, being in drag could get you arrested, and there was a lot of self-loathing among the out and proud. It’s a fun show with its share of heavy moments, and it was beautifully executed all around.