David Woods — Vision 2020

“If there’s a pyramid of clubs in the desert, The Vintage Club is at the top,” says David Woods, the club’s director of golf. “It is one of the most exceptional clubs in America, comprising two incredible Tom Fazio courses, an 85,000-square-foot clubhouse, with five dining options from casual to formal, plus, tennis, pickleball, a spa, and a world-class fitness center. Everything about the amenities here is five-star, but the most important are the members, who are so kind to each other and treat the staff like family.”

Woods, a native of Canada, moved to the Coachella Valley after college to golf professionally and fell in love with the area. He relocated here permanently in 1998 when he began working locally as a golf pro. When The Vintage Club conducted a national search to replace its retiring director of golf in 2008, “I was fortunate enough to get the role,” he says. And, with 125 local courses, Woods says opportunities abound here for all hardworking golf course professionals, especially turf grass and grounds specialists.

He and his wife, a pharmacist at Eisenhower Health, love raising their son, 13, and daughter, 12, here, and both kids are already outstanding athletes. (Both sets of grandparents have homes in the desert now too.)

“It’s a wonderful environment,” Woods says. “The climate is outstanding, and we enjoy raising our family here. I can’t say enough about how happy we are living in the Coachella Valley.”