In Good Company

An adjacent golf pro shop and staging area is the jumping off point for the club’s two nationally ranked 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed courses: The Mountain and The Desert. The former, voted “2015 Best New Re-Design” by Golf Digest and known for its bent grass greens and lush, picturesque fairways, beautifully contrasts the latter, where cacti, palo verde trees and Tifdwarf Bermuda grass blanket the greens. And thanks to a full caddie program (overseen by The Vintage Club’s Director of Golf, David Woods), two driving ranges and a golf training center, the club offers a golf experience second to none, with ample opportunities for players to enhance their game.

“We have quite a varied campus when it comes to what we offer our membership,” says Cenicola, adding that almost every clubhouse amenity has been renovated in the last five years, from the Pointe itself, whose heated patio floors offer a cozy al fresco dining spot even during chilly desert nights, to the men’s and ladies’ locker rooms, where members like to gather for card games and casual conversation, to the multi-tiered Crystal Ballroom, which can accommodate the grandest of events.

At the LakeView Grille, aptly named for its expansive patio (the “Pointe”) that extends out into the middle of a serene little lake, you may even spy the occasional snowy white egret tiptoeing across the glass railing as you’re enjoying an authentic Japanese wagyu steak, artfully crafted sushi or fresh dover sole.

The Mountain Course is one of the two 18-hole courses designed by Tom Fazio.

If members desire other recreational pursuits, they need only follow a manicured walkway leading from the main clubhouse to the club’s other sport facilities located right next door, where The Palm Court, which offers a more casual dining experience with a full bar and focus on comfort food, overlooks the tennis complex and a resort-style pool on either side. And as is expected, floor-to-ceiling glass windows open up to create an inviting indoor-outdoor space — all the more beautiful at night when the pool is lit a glowing, turquoise blue.

By day, the area buzzes with activity, with members rallying on one of the club’s nine tennis courts and eight pickleball courts, ordering take-out from the restaurant, or stopping by the nearby Vintage Market, which vends everything from Starbucks coffee, organic smoothies, and fresh-baked pastries to grocery essentials, bottles of wine and floral arrangements.

For a more serene escape, members can disappear inside the 17,000-square-foot spa and wellness center that lies just around the corner, featuring the latest cardio and strength-training equipment; massage, yoga and stretch rooms; and even a full-service hair and nail salon. “We offer about 30 different fitness classes a week,” says Jessica Herrick, The Vintage Club’s Spa & Wellness Director. “We also have one of the only Gyrotonics studios in the Coachella Valley,” not to mention estheticians and on-site fitness trainers to help members personalize their wellness needs.

Whether you’re wanting to play a round of golf, fish in one of the lakes, dine out with the family, or treat yourself to a quick session in the spa’s hydromassage bed, no reservations, appointments or tee times are required anywhere on campus, and the club’s finite number of memberships allows them to keep it that way. “The whole key to the success of the club is that it’s lifestyle driven,” Cenicola explains. “We only have 500 members, and membership is by invitation only, so there’s plenty of space for them to use whatever amenities they want, whenever they want, and how they want.”

It also allows the club to focus on experiences and offerings that truly enrich members’ lives and inspire them to pursue their passions and make lifelong connections. Organized group excursions ranging from hot air balloon rides and horseback riding to Jeep tours and rock climbing do just that. Even younger members can enjoy a full slate of kid-friendly activities, such as junior golf and tennis clinics and dive-in movie nights. Plus, the club’s central location in the heart of the Coachella Valley provides convenient access to everything that lies beyond the front gates, whether it’s upscale shopping and dining on El Paseo or the world-class healthcare facilities of Eisenhower Health.