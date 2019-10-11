Visonary Owners

Located within a highly secure and ultra-exclusive community, The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, California, is this exquisite modern Italian Villa. Designed by architect Mark Lee (Stockton, California), its visionary owners contributed greatly since their journey began with a purchase of a sunny fairway lot. The interiors are artfully crafted by designer, Warren Sheets, in complement with the home’s architectural style. Mike Robinson of RAM Development worked diligently with talented craftsmen to construct each intricate detail to meet the owners’ expectations. The one-level floorplan consists of 6,782+ square feet of elegant living plus extended covered patio areas and a pair of two-car garages. Perched upon a south-facing fairway lot of about 23,086+ square feet, it offers unobstructed views of the 13th green of the Desert Course framed by desert landscape and mountain vistas. • Read the Digital Edition of Vintage Magazine.

Nestled within the residence is a glorious master suite that includes separate but shared his and her bath areas, two wardrobe closets, a small exercise area and/or massage room, breakfast bar and an office with built-ins including a shared desk. There are three well-appointed guest suites, each with ensuite bath. The splendid décor of the formal living room and dining room provide a regal atmosphere for relaxing conversation with friends.The heart of the home is found within the recently reimagined living area that encompasses the gourmet kitchen, casual dining, and the family den with large flat-screen and easy access to the outdoor living areas. The kitchen is a dream for anyone who loves to entertain, cook, or simply enjoy quality time in this modern and carefully designed space. Elevated quality appliances are by Wolf and Subzero. The herringbone patterned maple flooring, distinctive wood cabinetry and fabulous countertops grace the kitchen including its two islands. The absolute highlight is the back-lit glass front climate- controlled wine storage wall with inset flat screen television. A walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and walk-up bar are suitably located nearby. There is a dramatic powder room featuring Sheryl Wagner fixtures. Placement of a dedicated laundry room on each the west and east side of the home adds convenience. Stepping up to the gated entry courtyard with its centered tiered fountain set among lush plantings impressively welcomes owner and guest alike. The outdoor elevations of the home feature turfgrass areas and pristine landscaping amid the entertaining spaces that include conversation niches, alfresco dining and cozy fireside seating. Its dramatic mosaic-tiled pool was expertly crafted in Ireland to reflect the artistic style of Chagall. It is highlighted by several arched water-streams to further enhance the outdoor living experience. The home boasts energy efficient solar paneling.