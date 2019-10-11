Visonary Owners

Located within a highly secure and ultra-exclusive community, The Vintage Club in Indian Wells, California, is this exquisite modern Italian Villa. Designed by architect Mark Lee (Stockton, California), its visionary owners contributed greatly since their journey began with a purchase of a sunny fairway lot.
The interiors are artfully crafted by designer, Warren Sheets, in complement with the home’s architectural style. Mike Robinson of RAM Development worked diligently with talented craftsmen to construct each intricate detail to meet the owners’ expectations. The one-level floorplan consists of 6,782+ square feet of elegant living plus extended covered patio areas and a pair of two-car garages. Perched upon a south-facing fairway lot of about 23,086+ square feet, it offers unobstructed views of the 13th green of the Desert Course framed by desert landscape and mountain vistas.
Nestled within the residence is a glorious master suite that includes separate but shared his and her bath areas, two wardrobe closets, a small exercise area and/or massage room, breakfast bar and an office with built-ins including a shared desk. There are three well-appointed guest suites, each with ensuite bath. The splendid décor of the formal living room and dining room provide a regal atmosphere for relaxing conversation with friends.The heart of the home is found within the recently reimagined living area that encompasses the gourmet kitchen, casual dining, and the family den with large flat-screen and easy access to the outdoor living areas.
The kitchen is a dream for anyone who loves to entertain, cook, or simply enjoy quality time in this modern and carefully designed space. Elevated quality appliances are by Wolf and Subzero. The herringbone patterned maple flooring, distinctive wood cabinetry and fabulous countertops grace the kitchen including its two islands. The absolute highlight is the back-lit glass front climate- controlled wine storage wall with inset flat screen television. A walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and walk-up bar are suitably located nearby. There is a dramatic powder room featuring Sheryl Wagner fixtures. Placement of a dedicated laundry room on each the west and east side of the home adds convenience.
Stepping up to the gated entry courtyard with its centered tiered fountain set among lush plantings impressively welcomes owner and guest alike. The outdoor elevations of the home feature turfgrass areas and pristine landscaping amid the entertaining spaces that include conversation niches, alfresco dining and cozy fireside seating. Its dramatic mosaic-tiled pool was expertly crafted in Ireland to reflect the artistic style of Chagall. It is highlighted by several arched water-streams to further enhance the outdoor living experience. The home boasts energy efficient solar paneling.
This residence is offered for purchase on a furnished basis excluding artwork and is shown by appointment only with 24-hour advance notice.
The renowned Club offers two vastly different 18-hole Tom Fazio designed golf courses with no tee times and no unaccompanied golf play. Added benefits for its Club Members include the Spa and Wellness Center with beauty salon, complete fitness programming, a regulation tennis and pickleball complex featuring 11 courts, and 5 alternative dining options from casual to gala. Recently the Club welcomed bocce ball and shuffleboard courts.
The hub of The Vintage Club social scene is its architecturally acclaimed and newly reimagined 85,000+ square foot Clubhouse with exceptional locker rooms and lounges, an attractive pro shop, the casual Lake View Grille, alfresco dining on The Pointe, and the grand Crystal Ballroom. This Club’s unique Member Enrichment Program provides members and guests with an array of activities and experiences within and beyond the gates of their community.
The industry-praised security protocols of the Club are unsurpassed and the entire staff is committed to providing the best possible experience every time you and your guests visit.
