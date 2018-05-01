Located within The Vintage Club, an ultra-exclusive golf course community, is the newly reimagined residence that you have been dreaming of and it is now available for purchase.

Southeast exposure offers beautiful emerald green fairway views of Hole No. 5 of the Desert Course that also includes a tranquil and meandering lake, and in the short distance are the rugged Santa Rosa Mountains. Originally designed by desert architects, Richard Holden and Bill Johnson, the classic California Hacienda architecture of this nearly 4,500 square foot home provided a stellar foundation for builders, My Desert Properties, to express their vision for a crisp, clean, and welcoming retreat. The hand-selected materials by interior designer, Steven Cheroske, and the furnishings and accessories provided by Meredith Baer, compliment the desired goal of the team.