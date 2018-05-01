Located within The Vintage Club, an ultra-exclusive golf course community, is the newly reimagined residence that you have been dreaming of and it is now available for purchase.
Southeast exposure offers beautiful emerald green fairway views of Hole No. 5 of the Desert Course that also includes a tranquil and meandering lake, and in the short distance are the rugged Santa Rosa Mountains. Originally designed by desert architects, Richard Holden and Bill Johnson, the classic California Hacienda architecture of this nearly 4,500 square foot home provided a stellar foundation for builders, My Desert Properties, to express their vision for a crisp, clean, and welcoming retreat. The hand-selected materials by interior designer, Steven Cheroske, and the furnishings and accessories provided by Meredith Baer, compliment the desired goal of the team.
With welcoming curb appeal, entry to the home is through the custom privacy gates and cheerful courtyard with sitting area and water-fountain feature. The most prominent feature of the home captures your attention by the addition of stacked windows that open to reveal the stunning views you embrace as you step through the custom designed double-door entry.
The floor plan, all on one level except for the step-down living room with fireplace, offers a spacious master suite plus three guest suites, each with a newly remodeled ensuite bath.
The recently renovated and modern kitchen features custom lighting elements, top-of-the-line appliances, a convenient center island and is open to the cozy family room with fireplace and patio access.
The walk-up bar with refrigeration unit and formal powder room are well located in the home. The new laundry room features a new washer and dryer.
The upgraded pool and spa allow for family fun in the desert sun throughout most of the day. The garage is attached and is easily accessible from the side yard driveway. All new landscaping, with water conservancy is mind, surrounds this home that is conveniently located directly across from the Club’s dog park.
The Custom Homes are one of five residential product types located within The Vintage Club, a member owned golf course community featuring the very finest in club amenities including two 18-hole Tom Fazio designed golf courses. The Club also contains a Wellness & Fitness facility, a Swim Center featuring a pool with two 75-foot lap lanes and a Tennis Complex with 11 tennis courts.
Special member benefits include the Member Enrichment Program which promotes member comradery through special events and excursions on and off campus and the Vintage Health & Vitality Program. New this season are two Bocce Ball courts, Shuffleboard and the very popular Pickle Ball court.
Within the community there are five dining options from the Grab-n-Go Vintage Market, casual dining in the Palm Court Restaurant or the Lake View Grille, to alfresco dining on The Pointe or fine dining within the Crystal Ballrom, each a culinary experience.
Security is unsurpassed. The Club is managed by the members of the Club. Membership is limited to residents only. All listings are shown only by appointment through the onsite office and some listings require 24+ hour advance notice.
74-275 Quail Lakes Drive
Indian Wells, CA
Presently Listed at $3,595,000 Partially Furnished
Exclusively listed by
Vintage Club Sales
CA BRE#00955537
All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed, square footages are approximate, and prices are subject to change. Ownership of property does not include a membership in The Vintage Club or the right to use any of the Club’s facilities.
Vintage Club Sales
75005 Vintage Drive West
Indian Wells, CA 92210
760-346-5566
VintageClubSales.com