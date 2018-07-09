Following the unrest of the 1970s, the ’80s was a decade of great music, great fun, and plenty of unfortunate hair and wardrobe choices. It was an era that introduced MTV, EPCOT, Microsoft Word, and Swatch watches as well as fledgling gadgets like mobile phones and now defunct ones like CD players. All of which make it a delightful decade to relive (and poke fun at).

The Wedding Singer provides a nostalgic trip back to this seemingly carefree time. It tells the story of an event performer in 1980s New Jersey who, after being stood up at the altar, loses his faith in love — which makes his job celebrating the unions of others not only difficult but painful. Having never seen the 1998 movie on which this musical comedy was based, I don’t know how faithful it is to the original, but I can report that the show stands completely on its own merits, especially in this glittery and buoyant Palm Canyon Theatre production. (I was also pleased to discover it wasn’t a jukebox musical, which I had initially suspected/feared.)