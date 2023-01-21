The Westin Rancho Mirage Boasts Delicious Bites and Duckpin Bowling

With 512 luxurious guest rooms and near-endless amenities, The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa’s 360-acre campus makes the perfect playground for locals and visitors.

Foodies can spend their evening trying Tuscan-style bites — from zesty grilled octopus to a sumptuous shrimp scampi linguini — at Pinzimini Restaurant, also open for breakfast and lunch daily. Music lovers might linger at Fireside Lounge to imbibe with live entertainment while taking in the stunning golf course views located on the 18th hole of the Pete Dye Golf Course. This newly renovated space features a lush patio lined with palm trees to enjoy tapas and cocktails for a social night or private event.