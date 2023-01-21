The Westin Rancho Mirage Boasts Delicious Bites and Duckpin Bowling

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY THE WESTIN RANCHO MIRAGE GOLF RESORT & SPA
With 512 luxurious guest rooms and near-endless amenities, The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa’s 360-acre campus makes the perfect playground for locals and visitors.
Foodies can spend their evening trying Tuscan-style bites — from zesty grilled octopus to a sumptuous shrimp scampi linguini — at Pinzimini Restaurant, also open for breakfast and lunch daily. Music lovers might linger at Fireside Lounge to imbibe with live entertainment while taking in the stunning golf course views located on the 18th hole of the Pete Dye Golf Course. This newly renovated space features a lush patio lined with palm trees to enjoy tapas and cocktails for a social night or private event.
Take your competitive spirit indoors at Pinz & Pints, a duckpin bowling alley with classic arcade games. Celebrate a strike with a brick-oven pizza and a pint of the Coachella Valley’s best brews.
Swimmers and sun worshippers can make a splash at one of three pools.
Head to the Caliente bar at the Las Brisas pool for a frozen daiquiri while your little ones race down new 30-foot dual waterslides, or grab a chaise lounge at the laid-back Las Hadas and La Paloma pools, all with tasty bites nearby at Coffee-ology, where you can grab fresh-brewed Starbucks, pastries, and other poolside essentials.