The White Buffalo Rocks Plaza Theatre

“We were gonna do a ballad,” Jake Smith mused, early in his set at Palm Springs’ historic Plaza Theatre. “But fuck that. Let’s rip it up.”

The musician stayed true to his word with a show chock-full of rock 'n’ roll antics — picture a man with a guitar cracking beers, leaping on the drum stand, and flipping a glorious head of shoulder-length gray hair.

Smith, better known as The White Buffalo, taught himself guitar and began penning songs in his late teens. Now in his 40s, Smith counts a number of spots on TV and movie soundtracks and an Emmy nod among his achievements. The White Buffalo’s appearance at the Oasis Music Festival marks his first show in the United States after a multi-week European tour.