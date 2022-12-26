Must-See Theater This Season

march

3–12/A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

A foul-mouthed twentysomething comedian and a middle-aged man embroiled in a nasty divorce come together when their cancer-stricken mothers become roommates in the hospital. Together, they negotiate some of life’s biggest challenges...while making some of the world’s most inappropriate jokes. dezartperforms.org

10–12, 17–19/Kafka’s Joke

On his deathbed, Franz Kafka instructs his friend, Max Brod, to burn his unpublished manuscripts. Brod, believing Kafka is a literary genius, does not destroy the work, leading to Kafka’s writings rising to literary prominence decades later. Brod escapes from Nazi Europe with Kafka’s works, ultimately dying in 1968 and leaving the manuscripts to his secretary in a confusing will. Who owns Kafka? This true story is based on a 2016 Israeli Supreme Court case. desertensembletheatre.org

10–April 2/Escape to Margaritaville

This energetic show features Jimmy Buffett classics such as “Volcano,” “Fins,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and, of course, “Margaritaville.” dtworks.org

17–19/Beauty & The Beast

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will transform into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for eternity. desert-theatricals.com

17–26/Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?

Set in a small Texas town, Daddy’s Dyin’… concerns the reunion of a family gathered to await the imminent death of their patriarch, who has suffered a disabling stroke. This hilarious and touching story about the rebirth of a family unit’s spirit is told in the traditional Del Shores’ fast-paced fashion that keeps audiences holding their guts and drying their eyes. palmcanyontheatre.net

24/Prepping for Widowhood

Four women in the winter months of life are determined to make the most of their friendship. script2stage2screen.com

28–April 9/Hand to God

Tormented by feelings of lust and loss, an unhappy teenage boy tries to please his mother by performing with a puppet for her church ministry. However, things don’t go quite as planned. Tackling the nature of good and evil, Hand to God is a metaphor for getting to the crux of matters. This dark comedy contains sexualized scenes, violence, profanity, and puppet nudity. cvrep.org

april

1–2/Escape to Margaritaville

1–9/Hand to God

7-23/Little Women: The Musical

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but no one is interested. Following a friend’s advice, she begins to write more about personal experience, weaving the story of herself and her sisters growing up in Civil War America into a musical journey. palmcanyontheatre.net

14–16/Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Andrew Lloyd Weber’s re-imagining of the biblical story is told entirely through song. After his brothers sell him into slavery, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, he discovers his ability to interpret dreams and soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family. desert-theatricals.com

14–16, 21–23/Future Thinking

Middle-aged super fan Peter finds himself held by Comic Con security after violating a restraining order by his favorite actress from a sci-fi TV series. Meanwhile, the spoiled starlet, Chiara, is stuck in a hotel suite with her stage mom and bodyguard. Will Peter ever be able to deliver Chiara an important and mysterious message? desertensembletheatre.org

14–23/The Garbologists

A white conservative New York City sanitation worker and a Black Ivy-educated single mother are thrown together in the cab of a garbage truck, working for the Department of Sanitation. They bicker, one-up each other, and practice the secret art of mongo: hunting for treasure in the trash. They discover some things are easier to toss than others. Honoring our essential workers, this hopeful story is about finding common ground in uncommon times. dezartperforms.org

14–30/The Play That Goes Wrong

It’s opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things quickly go from bad to disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show: an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, they make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. dtworks.org

21/After Another

This show presents a glimpse of the foibles of various sorts of intimacy in the modern world. script2stage2screen.com

may

5–14/She Loves Me

In this love story that inspired the hit romantic comedy movie You’ve Got Mail, Amalia and Georg, shop clerks in a 1930s European perfumery, seldom see eye to eye. They each respond to a “lonely hearts” ad in the newspaper and now live for the love letters they exchange. When they discover the identity of their true loves, the twists and turns begin. palmcanyontheatre.net

12–21/The Last Five Years

Told through inventive, funny, and powerful songs, The Last Five Years is a two-character musical that navigates the ins and outs and the ups and downs of a marriage. This is the beautiful story of a couple’s five-year relationship. dtworks.org

19/Altruism

A family tragedy could cost her the remainder of her life. This is a story of quiet heroism and struggle. script2stage2screen.com

june

23/Room 5, Motel 6

Love, laughs, loss, or lunacy? Guests never know what they’ll find when they check in. script2stage2screen.com

july

7–16/Hair

The American tribal love rock musical celebrates the ’60s counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded, and fringed glory. Set to an energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs like “Aquarius,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and “Hair.” Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility, and peace, Hair remains a relevant examination of our ever-changing world. palmcanyontheatre.net

Venues

CVRep

68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive

Cathedral City

cvrep.org

Desert Ensemble Theatre

Palm Springs Cultural Center

2300 E. Baristo Road

Palm Springs

desertensembletheatre.org

Dezart Performs

Pearl McManus Theater

(Palm Springs Woman’s Club)

314 S. Cahuilla Road

Palm Springs

dezartperforms.org

Desert TheatreWorks

45175 Fargo St.

Indio

dtworks.org

Desert Theatricals

Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

71560 San Jacinto Drive

Rancho Mirage

desert-theatricals.com

Palm Canyon Theatre

523 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs

palmcanyontheatre.net

Script2Stage2Screen

Unitarian Universalist

Church of the Desert

72425 Via Vail

Rancho Mirage

script2stage2screen.com