There are moments during a conversation with Thelma Houston when the Grammy-winner of the 1977 Motown disco hit, “Don’t Leave Me This Way” becomes so passionate about the new things unfolding with AIDS/HIV research and activism that you realize you are speaking to somebody who is more than a music legend.

Here’s a woman who can chat up the inspiring work Desert AIDS Project (DAP) is doing with as much bravura as she does her signature anthem. About the former, Houston says she is excited about how DAP is helping build momentum for creating a new global narrative on HIV treatment.

Specifically, the 90-90-90: Treatment For All initiative, where 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status by 2020. Certainly this will be among the main topics of conversation during the 24th annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards Feb. 10, one the Valley’s most prominent galas, and one which has raised millions of dollars for DAP to care for people living with HIV.

Houston is the gala’s after-party headliner. Ross Mathews hosts and En Vogue performs after the awards are given to a set of locals who have diligently dedicated their time and energy to ensuring DAP provides compassionate care to individuals who need it. This year’s honorees include Tony Marchese, owner of Trio Restaurant, who will receive the Partners for Life Award, and Dr. Shubha Kerkar, senior physician specialist, will be recognized with the 100 Women Award.

Houston recently spoke about her work for HIV/AIDS causes and her musical career with Palm Springs Life.