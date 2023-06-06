There’s Fun For The Whole Family in Greater Palm Springs

A Day With Kaylin

Soon to be a senior at Shadow Hills High School in Indio, Kaylin Montano likes to stay active during summer to maintain top form for wrestling.

MORNING:

The Homestead Trail to the Palm Desert Cross is a must-do! You get in a great workout and an amazing view of our beautiful valley.

NOON:

The Berger Foundation Iceplex at the new Acrisure Arena is a great place to go ice skating with your friends.

NIGHT:

If you are looking for a nice place to eat, you must go to RD RNNR in Old Town La Quinta. It’s a beautiful area, and the restaurant has amazing food. My favorite thing to order there has to be salmon with risotto. Delicious!