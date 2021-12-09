Red Carpet Reflections

How did you get your start in conducting these interviews?

One night my boss said we don’t have any reporters for this one gig, and asked if I could cover that for him. I've been a performer all my life, I thought how hard could this be? And it was incredible. It was a very exciting experience that you [will] never forget.

How did you grab the attention of these celebrities?

You have to be a little assertive because everyone wants a piece of them. It depends on the event. The big awards shows — those were harder because there were so many crews and they didn’t come down to where I was. Sometimes they were easier. I interviewed Robin Williams for his movie, Robots. My boss told me he would get there early and talk to every single reporter waiting. And he did. I was way at the end [of the red carpet], and he made sure to give everyone a little something.

How was the Red Carpet environment?

Sometimes it could get very loud, but photographers were at the top and then the film crews were next, then reporters. It depends, you always knew something was happening because they [the photographers] would start to roar. When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed up at one event unexpectedly… It was just crazy.