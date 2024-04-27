These Are the Coachella Valley’s Top Realtors of 2024

When we think of the Coachella Valley economy, we often think of tourism. But when it comes down to hard dollars, it’s the real estate market that fuels the area’s economic engine.

The ripple effects of steady sales and appreciating home values extend far beyond the initial purchase or sale of a property. Ancillary industries — from flooring to landscaping — thrive on the opportunities presented by homebuyers who seek design and building services to create bespoke spaces that reflect their tastes and lifestyles.

All the activity begins with the work of almost 4,000 local real estate agents who compete for the best listings and buyers in Greater Palm Springs.

As a service to readers, Palm Springs Life presents the annual Top Realtors list to recognize the top-selling teams and independent agents in the Coachella Valley. The list reflects local sales activity from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Looking exclusively at residential sales, the editors review MLS data, cross-reference Terradatum’s BrokerMetrics analytics, and verify the data with each agent’s broker and manager. Special thanks to George Rider, sales manager of Compass in Palm Desert; Kalyse Laforey, an independent researcher in Riverside; and Sarah Tomlinson of Palm Springs Life for assisting us in compiling data and ensuring the accuracy of this year’s list.

— The Editors

Top Realtors by Dollar Amount Sold

$200 MILLION CIRCLE

Congratulations to the overall top team, whose 2023 sales exceeded $200 million.

Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group

Keller Williams Realty

Brady Sandahl, Tony Estrada, Lynn Mallotto, Chris Pierson, Frankie Alvarado, Javier Morales, Kelly Siminski, Curtis Butler, Jan Ray, Kristina Woelfl, Mark Merkle, Michael Sullivan, David Mecham, Steven Matheson, Daniel Baxa, Steven Pawlik

$100 MILLION CIRCLE

Congratulations to the sellers, including a team and an independent agent, whose 2023 sales exceeded $100 million.

PS Properties

Bennion Deville Homes

Patrick Jordan, Stewart Smith

Valery Neuman

Compass

TOP TEAMS

The following teams with four or more members achieved between $30 million and $85 million in 2023 sales.

Avriette Bragg Team

Compass

Eric Avriette, Ryan Bragg, Lauren Malo Casado

The BALOG Group

Compass

Doug Balog, Marnie Balog, Lavonda Lee, Maritza Desilets, Debra Platt, Brock Berry

Bespoke Real Estate Group

Equity Union Real Estate

Robert Downing, Tracy Boomer, Ynonne Ida, Craig Soto, Linda Herold, Heidi Empey

The Bianco Group

Coldwell Banker

James Bianco, Aldo Baroni, Amy Taylor, Angelica Vitale, Barrett Toohey, Brandon Lane, Brian Morrison, Brittany Hough, Debbie Bianco, Falon Martinez, James Pearce, Kayla Toohey, Shannon Guiragossian, Matthew Lane, Paul Vilchis, Sarah Pearce, Zoltan Posa, Preston King, Erik Newman, Crystal Um, Shelby Hawker, Marc Lane, Erik Rodriguez

Brandy Nelson Associates

Equity Union Real Estate

Brandy Nelson, Carl McNew, Jim Sadler, Rusty Stockman, Jay Ayala

DW & Associates

Bennion Deville Homes

Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong, Diane Baxter (founder), Terrie Pena, Frank Montiforte, Barry Goldstein, Katie Pipitone, Kristeen Kidd

Elevate Palm Springs

Equity Union Real Estate

Michael Slate, Jorge Gonzalez, Ken Greenfield, John Long, Marcelo Lopez, Chad Walker, Kathy Williams, Joe Woods, Christina Starr

Encore Premier Group

Bennion Deville Homes

Tom Bogle, John O’Brien, Leslee Effler, David Tallman, David Cardoza, Sandra Armando, Denise Chlouber, Brendan Rome

Fredy Rodriguez Real Estate Group

Fathom Realty

Fredy Rodriguez, Winona McCullum, Carlos Escobar, Anai Escudero, Horacio Escudero-Gastelum, Mariam Rodriguez

The Horne Team

Compass

Michael Horne, Robert Horne, Erinn Frisbie, Clara Horne, Dennis Jacobs, Jane Hovick

John & Ryan Real Estate Group

Sotheby’s International RealtyStephen Brennan, Ryan Cummings, Alan Fuller, John Moore, Kathleen Ryan, Brendhan Springe

John K. Miller Group

Bennion Deville Homes

John K. Miller, Mark Miller, Abby Miller, James Blanton, Lynn Killoran, Dave La Liberte

KUD Properties

Troy Kudlac, Ross Stout, Aaron Suess, Kim Codding, Cody Handcock, Marissa Smith, Roamn Salem, Allison Pinico, Linda Huddy, Sean Layman, Omar Heredia, Neil Husvar, Lori Stevens, Michelle De Feo

Sandi Phillips & Associates

Compass

Sandi Phillips, Jon Caruana, Michael Caruana, Brenda Mckenney, Gregorio Sandoval, Bridget Mullen, Karen Ahaesy, Heather Black,

Suzie Waggoner

Scott Lyle Group

Compass

Scott Lyle, Brad White, Kyle Gilligan, Michael Clayton, Gina Lyle

Sheri Dettman & Associates

Keller Williams Realty

Sheri Dettman, Lisa Blodgett, Kayla Cunard, Betsy Justice, Lauren Seuss

TTK Represents

Compass

Todd Monagahn, Keith Markovitz, Chris Menrad, Rick Distel, Scott Ankersen, Joan Fidalgo

Zwemmer Realty Group

Keller Williams realty

Rob Zwemmer, Bobbi-Lou Webb, Jen Kovalenko, Jocelyn Corominas, Marilee Mahoney, Michelle Cope, Nancy Levine, Rob Levy, Shane Reynolds, Janis Charnay

TOP SMALL TEAMS

The highest-selling small teams, with two or three members, banked $20 million to $95 million.

The Agency Group

The Agency

Lucio Bernal, Jon M. Smith

ASK Palm Springs

Compass

Andy Linsky, Sven Vennen, Kevin Bass

Bomgardner Blenkinsop & Associates

Bennion Deville Homes

John Bomgardner, Judy Blenkinsop

Caldwell and Linger Group

Compass

Paul Linger, Jim Caldwell, George Klenkar

Canavan Coit & Associates

Compass

Deirdre Coit, Paige Canavan, Susan Canavan

The Commandeur Group

Keller Williams Reality

Anook Commandeur, Alex Gonzalez

Desert Homes with Overman & Crogan

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties

Jeff Overman, Rae Crogan, Ron Kershaw, MaryAnne Towne, Judy Haley

DJR Palm Springs

Compass

Jesse Huskey, Romina Gil de Matos, David Whitworth

Ferretti Real Estate Group

Bennion Deville Homes

Daniel Ferretti, Jay Simmers, Elina Linner

Gallaudet Team

Windemere

Gail Gallaudet, Thomas Gauladette, Daniel Slone

Halum Real Estate Group

Compass

Amirah Halum, Damin Halum, Moncia Abreu

Holly’s Homes Desert Princess

Holly Tait Markas, Patrick Sheehan

Scott Palermo & James Sanak

Harcourts Desert Homes

The John Jay Group

Bennion Deville Homes

John Jay, Cathy Folk

John White Real Estate Group

Equity Union Real Estate

John White, Tim Culter, Deb Anderson

Kamoei Group

BBS Brokers Realty

Bahareh Kamoei, Bita Kamoei, Sara Kamoei

The Leonardo Group

Keller Williams Realty

Leonardo Montenegro, Luis Dimas, Marcio BiaggioCastro

Louise Hampton Team

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties

Louise Hampton, Michele Le Bret, Steven Hannagan

Mark Wise Group

Bennion Deville Homes

Mark Wise, Kym Dias, Ann Tennyson

The Mike + Maria Patakas Team

Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Mike Patakas, Maria Patakas, Nick Jarman

The Morgner Group

Equity Union Real Estate

Bill Morgner, Cooper Johnson, Dean Keefer

Nelson-Moe Group

Compass

John Nelson, Cat Moe

Team Signe

Keller Williams Realty

Signe Beck, Cindy Rice, Laraine Gregory-LaMonte

OMNI Real Estate Group

Bennion Deville Homes

Ryan Pylypow, Constantine Kolytiris

Salomon Urquiza Group

Compass

Salomon Urquiza, Kevin Koerner