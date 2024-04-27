These Are the Coachella Valley’s Top Realtors of 2024

This Mirada Estates home, listed by Rich Nolan of Compass, garnered the highest sale price of 2023 in Rancho Mirage.
PHOTO BY AUSTYN MORENO, COURTESY RICH NOLAN
When we think of the Coachella Valley economy, we often think of tourism. But when it comes down to hard dollars, it’s the real estate market that fuels the area’s economic engine.
The ripple effects of steady sales and appreciating home values extend far beyond the initial purchase or sale of a property. Ancillary industries — from flooring to landscaping — thrive on the opportunities presented by homebuyers who seek design and building services to create bespoke spaces that reflect their tastes and lifestyles.
All the activity begins with the work of almost 4,000 local real estate agents who compete for the best listings and buyers in Greater Palm Springs.
As a service to readers, Palm Springs Life presents the annual Top Realtors list to recognize the top-selling teams and independent agents in the Coachella Valley. The list reflects local sales activity from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.
Looking exclusively at residential sales, the editors review MLS data, cross-reference Terradatum’s BrokerMetrics analytics, and verify the data with each agent’s broker and manager. Special thanks to George Rider, sales manager of Compass in Palm Desert; Kalyse Laforey, an independent researcher in Riverside; and Sarah Tomlinson of Palm Springs Life for assisting us in compiling data and ensuring the accuracy of this year’s list.
— The Editors
Top Realtors by Dollar Amount Sold
$200 MILLION CIRCLE
Congratulations to the overall top team, whose 2023 sales exceeded $200 million.
Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
Keller Williams Realty
Brady Sandahl, Tony Estrada, Lynn Mallotto, Chris Pierson, Frankie Alvarado, Javier Morales, Kelly Siminski, Curtis Butler, Jan Ray, Kristina Woelfl, Mark Merkle, Michael Sullivan, David Mecham, Steven Matheson, Daniel Baxa, Steven Pawlik
$100 MILLION CIRCLE
Congratulations to the sellers, including a team and an independent agent, whose 2023 sales exceeded $100 million.
PS Properties
Bennion Deville Homes
Patrick Jordan, Stewart Smith
Valery Neuman
Compass
TOP TEAMS
The following teams with four or more members achieved between $30 million and $85 million in 2023 sales.
Avriette Bragg Team
Compass
Eric Avriette, Ryan Bragg, Lauren Malo Casado
The BALOG Group
Compass
Doug Balog, Marnie Balog, Lavonda Lee, Maritza Desilets, Debra Platt, Brock Berry
Bespoke Real Estate Group
Equity Union Real Estate
Robert Downing, Tracy Boomer, Ynonne Ida, Craig Soto, Linda Herold, Heidi Empey
The Bianco Group
Coldwell Banker
James Bianco, Aldo Baroni, Amy Taylor, Angelica Vitale, Barrett Toohey, Brandon Lane, Brian Morrison, Brittany Hough, Debbie Bianco, Falon Martinez, James Pearce, Kayla Toohey, Shannon Guiragossian, Matthew Lane, Paul Vilchis, Sarah Pearce, Zoltan Posa, Preston King, Erik Newman, Crystal Um, Shelby Hawker, Marc Lane, Erik Rodriguez
Brandy Nelson Associates
Equity Union Real Estate
Brandy Nelson, Carl McNew, Jim Sadler, Rusty Stockman, Jay Ayala
DW & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong, Diane Baxter (founder), Terrie Pena, Frank Montiforte, Barry Goldstein, Katie Pipitone, Kristeen Kidd
Elevate Palm Springs
Equity Union Real Estate
Michael Slate, Jorge Gonzalez, Ken Greenfield, John Long, Marcelo Lopez, Chad Walker, Kathy Williams, Joe Woods, Christina Starr
Encore Premier Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Tom Bogle, John O’Brien, Leslee Effler, David Tallman, David Cardoza, Sandra Armando, Denise Chlouber, Brendan Rome
Fredy Rodriguez Real Estate Group
Fathom Realty
Fredy Rodriguez, Winona McCullum, Carlos Escobar, Anai Escudero, Horacio Escudero-Gastelum, Mariam Rodriguez
The Horne Team
Compass
Michael Horne, Robert Horne, Erinn Frisbie, Clara Horne, Dennis Jacobs, Jane Hovick
John & Ryan Real Estate Group
Sotheby’s International RealtyStephen Brennan, Ryan Cummings, Alan Fuller, John Moore, Kathleen Ryan, Brendhan Springe
John K. Miller Group
Bennion Deville Homes
John K. Miller, Mark Miller, Abby Miller, James Blanton, Lynn Killoran, Dave La Liberte
KUD Properties
Troy Kudlac, Ross Stout, Aaron Suess, Kim Codding, Cody Handcock, Marissa Smith, Roamn Salem, Allison Pinico, Linda Huddy, Sean Layman, Omar Heredia, Neil Husvar, Lori Stevens, Michelle De Feo
Sandi Phillips & Associates
Compass
Sandi Phillips, Jon Caruana, Michael Caruana, Brenda Mckenney, Gregorio Sandoval, Bridget Mullen, Karen Ahaesy, Heather Black,
Suzie Waggoner
Scott Lyle Group
Compass
Scott Lyle, Brad White, Kyle Gilligan, Michael Clayton, Gina Lyle
Sheri Dettman & Associates
Keller Williams Realty
Sheri Dettman, Lisa Blodgett, Kayla Cunard, Betsy Justice, Lauren Seuss
TTK Represents
Compass
Todd Monagahn, Keith Markovitz, Chris Menrad, Rick Distel, Scott Ankersen, Joan Fidalgo
Zwemmer Realty Group
Keller Williams realty
Rob Zwemmer, Bobbi-Lou Webb, Jen Kovalenko, Jocelyn Corominas, Marilee Mahoney, Michelle Cope, Nancy Levine, Rob Levy, Shane Reynolds, Janis Charnay
TOP SMALL TEAMS
The highest-selling small teams, with two or three members, banked $20 million to $95 million.
The Agency Group
The Agency
Lucio Bernal, Jon M. Smith
ASK Palm Springs
Compass
Andy Linsky, Sven Vennen, Kevin Bass
Bomgardner Blenkinsop & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
John Bomgardner, Judy Blenkinsop
Caldwell and Linger Group
Compass
Paul Linger, Jim Caldwell, George Klenkar
Canavan Coit & Associates
Compass
Deirdre Coit, Paige Canavan, Susan Canavan
The Commandeur Group
Keller Williams Reality
Anook Commandeur, Alex Gonzalez
Desert Homes with Overman & Crogan
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties
Jeff Overman, Rae Crogan, Ron Kershaw, MaryAnne Towne, Judy Haley
DJR Palm Springs
Compass
Jesse Huskey, Romina Gil de Matos, David Whitworth
Ferretti Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Daniel Ferretti, Jay Simmers, Elina Linner
Gallaudet Team
Windemere
Gail Gallaudet, Thomas Gauladette, Daniel Slone
Halum Real Estate Group
Compass
Amirah Halum, Damin Halum, Moncia Abreu
Holly’s Homes Desert Princess
Holly Tait Markas, Patrick Sheehan
Scott Palermo & James Sanak
Harcourts Desert Homes
The John Jay Group
Bennion Deville Homes
John Jay, Cathy Folk
John White Real Estate Group
Equity Union Real Estate
John White, Tim Culter, Deb Anderson
Kamoei Group
BBS Brokers Realty
Bahareh Kamoei, Bita Kamoei, Sara Kamoei
The Leonardo Group
Keller Williams Realty
Leonardo Montenegro, Luis Dimas, Marcio BiaggioCastro
Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties
Louise Hampton, Michele Le Bret, Steven Hannagan
Mark Wise Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Mark Wise, Kym Dias, Ann Tennyson
The Mike + Maria Patakas Team
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Mike Patakas, Maria Patakas, Nick Jarman
The Morgner Group
Equity Union Real Estate
Bill Morgner, Cooper Johnson, Dean Keefer
Nelson-Moe Group
Compass
John Nelson, Cat Moe
Team Signe
Keller Williams Realty
Signe Beck, Cindy Rice, Laraine Gregory-LaMonte
OMNI Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Ryan Pylypow, Constantine Kolytiris
Salomon Urquiza Group
Compass
Salomon Urquiza, Kevin Koerner
A 1920s home, listed by James Gault of Compass, was the highest sale in Palm Springs.
PHOTO COURTESY JAMES GAULT
TOP INDIVIDUAL AGENTS
In 2023, these agents independently sold between $15 million and $70 million.
Kerrie Balance
Windermere
Anthony Bauer
Coldwell Banker
Chuck Bennet
Windermere
Richard Chamberlin
Compass
Joe Chung
Equity Union Real Estate
Stephen Clark
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Will Cook
Equity Union Real Estate
Alex Dethier
Bennion Deville Homes
Brenda Devlin
Windermere
Lori Ebeling
Coldwell Banker
Scott Ehrens
Compass
Nadine Elliot
Coldwell Banker
David Emerson
Coldwell Banker
Cindy Felix
Compass
Diane Flaherty
Windermere
Marilyn Ford
Bennion Deville Homes
RoseAnne Foxx
Bennion Deville Homes
James Gault
Compass
Barbra Grant
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Honey Guleria
Windermere
Mark Gutkowski
Bennion Deville Homes
Tyson Hawley
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Scott Histed
Bennion Deville Homes
Beverly Howard
Coldwell Banker
Kenneth Jarvis
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties
Scott Jones
Compass
Becky King
Compass
Marc Lange
Equity Union Real Estate
Serena Leiterman
Equity Union Real Estate
Didona Marcinkevicius
Coldwell Banker
Tim McTavish
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Jennie Moyes
Windermere
Cathy Muldoon
Equity Union Real Estate
Terri Munselle
The Agency
Rich Nolan
Compass
Kimberly Olenson
Coldwell Banker
Rick Parnell
Compass
Stewart Penn
Compass
Gayle Pietras
Bennion Deville Homes
Kevin Prosser
Compass
Sandra Quinn
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties
Cass Graff-Radford
Equity Union Real Estate
Reagan Richter
Compass
Marc Sanders
Compass
Charles Scicili Jr.
Desert Elite Properties
Niloo Shams
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Darren Shay
Coldwell Banker
Anne Stark
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties
Greg Tormo
Bennion Deville Homes
Kelly Trembly
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Galina Tucker
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Jenell VanDenBos
Coldwell Banker
Joe Vetrano
Compass
Luca Volpe
Realty Trust
Rachel Willis
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Susan Winters
Equity Union Real Estate
Corinne Zajac
Equity Union Real Estate
TOP COUNTRY CLUBS
Last year, these clubs brought in $54 million to $140 million in residential sales, bringing them to the top of a competitive list.
Andalusia Country Club
Tom Angone, Dudley Latham, Madelin Ferguson
Bighorn Golf Club
Bighorn Properties
Lorena Ball, Jacquie Burns, Trevor Printz
The Club at Morningside
Morningside Onsite Sales, Bennion Deville Homes
Mark Wise and Kym Dias
Eldorado Country Club
Eldorado Properties, Bennion Deville Homes
John O’Brien, Sandra Armando
Indian Ridge Country Club
DW & Associates, Bennion Deville Homes
Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong, Diane Baxter, Terrie Pena, Frank Montiforte, Barry Goldstein, Katie Pipitone, Kristeen Kidd
Rancho La Quinta Country Club
Rancho La Quinta Properties
Ron Roisum, Tammy Roisum, Joan Bardwell, James Latta, Phyllis Mackovic
Toscana Country Club
Stefen MacMaster, Nicole Ginos, Andy Ford
Top Realtors by Number of Units Sold
TOP TEAMS
These 10 teams of four or more agents are responsible for annual sales of 64 to 199 units.
The Horne Team
Compass
Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
Keller Williams Realty
KUD Properties
KUD Properties
Sandi Phillips & Associates
Compass
Brandy Nelson and Associates
Equity Union Real Estate
Encore Premier Group
Bennion Deville Homes
DW & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
The Balog Group
Compass
John K. Miller Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Hulum Real Estate Group
Compass
TOP SMALL TEAMS
The top 10 teams of two or three agents facilitated the sale of 24 to 73 units.
Kamoei Group
BBS Brokers Realty
Ferretti Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Mark Wise Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Bomgardner Blenkinsop & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
The Commandeur Group
Keller Williams Realty
John Jay Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Sarlund Richitt Enterprises
Keller Williams Realty
OMNI Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
The Leonardo Group
Keller Williams Realty
Team Larson
Keller Williams Realty
TOP INDIVIDUAL AGENTS
The 10 individuals with the greatest number of transactions sold 26 to 41 units.
Alex Dethier
Bennion Deville Homes
Brenda Devlin
Windermere
Valery Neuman
Compass
Terri Munselle
The Agency
Ryan Cummings
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Galina Tucker
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Richard Chamberlin
Compass
Mark Gutkowski
Bennion Deville Homes
Gayle Pietras
Bennion Deville Homes
Charles Scicli Jr.
Desert Elite Properties