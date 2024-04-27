This Mirada Estates home, listed by Rich Nolan of Compass, garnered the highest sale price of 2023 in Rancho Mirage.

These Are the Coachella Valley’s Top Realtors of 2024

Congratulations to the residential real estate agents, sales teams, and country clubs whose transactions accounted for the highest dollar amount and total number of units sold last year.

Site Staff Real Estate

PHOTO BY AUSTYN MORENO, COURTESY RICH NOLAN

When we think of the Coachella Valley economy, we often think of tourism. But when it comes down to hard dollars, it’s the real estate market that fuels the area’s economic engine.

The ripple effects of steady sales and appreciating home values extend far beyond the initial purchase or sale of a property. Ancillary industries — from flooring to landscaping — thrive on the opportunities presented by homebuyers who seek design and building services to create bespoke spaces that reflect their tastes and lifestyles.

All the activity begins with the work of almost 4,000 local real estate agents who compete for the best listings and buyers in Greater Palm Springs.

As a service to readers, Palm Springs Life presents the annual Top Realtors list to recognize the top-selling teams and independent agents in the Coachella Valley. The list reflects local sales activity from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Looking exclusively at residential sales, the editors review MLS data, cross-reference Terradatum’s BrokerMetrics analytics, and verify the data with each agent’s broker and manager. Special thanks to George Rider, sales manager of Compass in Palm Desert; Kalyse Laforey, an independent researcher in Riverside; and Sarah Tomlinson of Palm Springs Life for assisting us in compiling data and ensuring the accuracy of this year’s list.

— The Editors

Top Realtors by Dollar Amount Sold
$200 MILLION CIRCLE

Congratulations to the overall top team, whose 2023 sales exceeded $200 million.

Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
Keller Williams Realty
Brady Sandahl, Tony Estrada, Lynn Mallotto, Chris Pierson, Frankie Alvarado, Javier Morales, Kelly Siminski, Curtis Butler, Jan Ray, Kristina Woelfl, Mark Merkle, Michael Sullivan, David Mecham, Steven Matheson, Daniel Baxa, Steven Pawlik

$100 MILLION CIRCLE

Congratulations to the sellers, including a team and an independent agent, whose 2023 sales exceeded $100 million.

PS Properties
Bennion Deville Homes
Patrick Jordan, Stewart Smith

Valery Neuman
Compass

TOP TEAMS

The following teams with four or more members achieved between $30 million and $85 million in 2023 sales.

Avriette Bragg Team
Compass
Eric Avriette, Ryan Bragg, Lauren Malo Casado

The BALOG Group
Compass
Doug Balog, Marnie Balog, Lavonda Lee, Maritza Desilets, Debra Platt, Brock Berry

Bespoke Real Estate Group
Equity Union Real Estate
Robert Downing, Tracy Boomer, Ynonne Ida, Craig Soto, Linda Herold, Heidi Empey

The Bianco Group
Coldwell Banker
James Bianco, Aldo Baroni, Amy Taylor, Angelica Vitale, Barrett Toohey, Brandon Lane, Brian Morrison, Brittany Hough, Debbie Bianco, Falon Martinez, James Pearce, Kayla Toohey, Shannon Guiragossian, Matthew Lane, Paul Vilchis, Sarah Pearce, Zoltan Posa, Preston King, Erik Newman, Crystal Um, Shelby Hawker, Marc Lane, Erik Rodriguez

Brandy Nelson Associates
Equity Union Real Estate
Brandy Nelson, Carl McNew, Jim Sadler, Rusty Stockman, Jay Ayala

DW & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong, Diane Baxter (founder), Terrie Pena, Frank Montiforte, Barry Goldstein, Katie Pipitone, Kristeen Kidd

Elevate Palm Springs
Equity Union Real Estate
Michael Slate, Jorge Gonzalez, Ken Greenfield, John Long, Marcelo Lopez, Chad Walker, Kathy Williams, Joe Woods, Christina Starr

Encore Premier Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Tom Bogle, John O’Brien, Leslee Effler, David Tallman, David Cardoza, Sandra Armando, Denise Chlouber, Brendan Rome

Fredy Rodriguez Real Estate Group
Fathom Realty
Fredy Rodriguez, Winona McCullum, Carlos Escobar, Anai Escudero, Horacio Escudero-Gastelum, Mariam Rodriguez

The Horne Team
Compass
Michael Horne, Robert Horne, Erinn Frisbie, Clara Horne, Dennis Jacobs, Jane Hovick

John & Ryan Real Estate Group
Sotheby’s International RealtyStephen Brennan, Ryan Cummings, Alan Fuller, John Moore, Kathleen Ryan, Brendhan Springe

John K. Miller Group
Bennion Deville Homes
John K. Miller, Mark Miller, Abby Miller, James Blanton, Lynn Killoran, Dave La Liberte

KUD Properties
Troy Kudlac, Ross Stout, Aaron Suess, Kim Codding, Cody Handcock, Marissa Smith, Roamn Salem, Allison Pinico, Linda Huddy, Sean Layman, Omar Heredia, Neil Husvar, Lori Stevens, Michelle De Feo

Sandi Phillips & Associates
Compass
Sandi Phillips, Jon Caruana, Michael Caruana, Brenda Mckenney, Gregorio Sandoval, Bridget Mullen, Karen Ahaesy, Heather Black,
Suzie Waggoner

Scott Lyle Group
Compass
Scott Lyle, Brad White, Kyle Gilligan, Michael Clayton, Gina Lyle

Sheri Dettman & Associates
Keller Williams Realty
Sheri Dettman, Lisa Blodgett, Kayla Cunard, Betsy Justice, Lauren Seuss

TTK Represents
Compass
Todd Monagahn, Keith Markovitz, Chris Menrad, Rick Distel, Scott Ankersen, Joan Fidalgo

Zwemmer Realty Group
Keller Williams realty
Rob Zwemmer, Bobbi-Lou Webb, Jen Kovalenko, Jocelyn Corominas, Marilee Mahoney, Michelle Cope, Nancy Levine, Rob Levy, Shane Reynolds, Janis Charnay

TOP SMALL TEAMS

The highest-selling small teams, with two or three members, banked $20 million to $95 million.

The Agency Group
The Agency
Lucio Bernal, Jon M. Smith

ASK Palm Springs
Compass
Andy Linsky, Sven Vennen, Kevin Bass

Bomgardner Blenkinsop & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes
John Bomgardner, Judy Blenkinsop

Caldwell and Linger Group
Compass
Paul Linger, Jim Caldwell, George Klenkar

Canavan Coit & Associates
Compass
Deirdre Coit, Paige Canavan, Susan Canavan

The Commandeur Group
Keller Williams Reality
Anook Commandeur, Alex Gonzalez

Desert Homes with Overman & Crogan
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties
Jeff Overman, Rae Crogan, Ron Kershaw, MaryAnne Towne, Judy Haley

DJR Palm Springs
Compass
Jesse Huskey, Romina Gil de Matos, David Whitworth

Ferretti Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Daniel Ferretti, Jay Simmers, Elina Linner

Gallaudet Team
Windemere
Gail Gallaudet, Thomas Gauladette, Daniel Slone

Halum Real Estate Group
Compass
Amirah Halum, Damin Halum, Moncia Abreu

Holly’s Homes Desert Princess
Holly Tait Markas, Patrick Sheehan

Scott Palermo & James Sanak
Harcourts Desert Homes

The John Jay Group
Bennion Deville Homes
John Jay, Cathy Folk

John White Real Estate Group
Equity Union Real Estate
John White, Tim Culter, Deb Anderson

Kamoei Group
BBS Brokers Realty
Bahareh Kamoei, Bita Kamoei, Sara Kamoei

The Leonardo Group
Keller Williams Realty
Leonardo Montenegro, Luis Dimas, Marcio BiaggioCastro

Louise Hampton Team
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties
Louise Hampton, Michele Le Bret, Steven Hannagan

Mark Wise Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Mark Wise, Kym Dias, Ann Tennyson

The Mike + Maria Patakas Team
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty
Mike Patakas, Maria Patakas, Nick Jarman

The Morgner Group
Equity Union Real Estate
Bill Morgner, Cooper Johnson, Dean Keefer

Nelson-Moe Group
Compass
John Nelson, Cat Moe

Team Signe
Keller Williams Realty
Signe Beck, Cindy Rice, Laraine Gregory-LaMonte

OMNI Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes
Ryan Pylypow, Constantine Kolytiris

Salomon Urquiza Group
Compass
Salomon Urquiza, Kevin Koerner

A 1920s home, listed by James Gault of Compass, was the highest sale in Palm Springs.

PHOTO COURTESY JAMES GAULT

TOP INDIVIDUAL AGENTS

In 2023, these agents independently sold between $15 million and $70 million.

Kerrie Balance
Windermere

Anthony Bauer
Coldwell Banker

Chuck Bennet
Windermere

Richard Chamberlin
Compass

Joe Chung
Equity Union Real Estate

Stephen Clark
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Will Cook
Equity Union Real Estate

Alex Dethier
Bennion Deville Homes

Brenda Devlin
Windermere

Lori Ebeling
Coldwell Banker

Scott Ehrens
Compass

Nadine Elliot
Coldwell Banker

David Emerson
Coldwell Banker

Cindy Felix
Compass

Diane Flaherty
Windermere

Marilyn Ford
Bennion Deville Homes

RoseAnne Foxx
Bennion Deville Homes

James Gault
Compass

Barbra Grant
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Honey Guleria
Windermere

Mark Gutkowski
Bennion Deville Homes

Tyson Hawley
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Scott Histed
Bennion Deville Homes

Beverly Howard
Coldwell Banker

Kenneth Jarvis
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties

Scott Jones
Compass

Becky King
Compass

Marc Lange
Equity Union Real Estate

Serena Leiterman
Equity Union Real Estate

Didona Marcinkevicius
Coldwell Banker

Tim McTavish
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Jennie Moyes
Windermere

Cathy Muldoon
Equity Union Real Estate

Terri Munselle
The Agency

Rich Nolan
Compass

Kimberly Olenson
Coldwell Banker

Rick Parnell
Compass

Stewart Penn
Compass

Gayle Pietras
Bennion Deville Homes

Kevin Prosser
Compass

Sandra Quinn
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties

Cass Graff-Radford
Equity Union Real Estate

Reagan Richter
Compass

Marc Sanders
Compass

Charles Scicili Jr.
Desert Elite Properties

Niloo Shams
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Darren Shay
Coldwell Banker

Anne Stark
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties

Greg Tormo
Bennion Deville Homes

Kelly Trembly
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Galina Tucker
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Jenell VanDenBos
Coldwell Banker

Joe Vetrano
Compass

Luca Volpe
Realty Trust

Rachel Willis
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Susan Winters
Equity Union Real Estate

Corinne Zajac
Equity Union Real Estate

TOP COUNTRY CLUBS

Last year, these clubs brought in $54 million to $140 million in residential sales, bringing them to the top of a competitive list.

Andalusia Country Club
Tom Angone, Dudley Latham, Madelin Ferguson

Bighorn Golf Club
Bighorn Properties
Lorena Ball, Jacquie Burns, Trevor Printz

The Club at Morningside
Morningside Onsite Sales, Bennion Deville Homes
Mark Wise and Kym Dias

Eldorado Country Club
Eldorado Properties, Bennion Deville Homes
John O’Brien, Sandra Armando

Indian Ridge Country Club
DW & Associates, Bennion Deville Homes
Allison Renz, Heather Goldstein Wong, Diane Baxter, Terrie Pena, Frank Montiforte, Barry Goldstein, Katie Pipitone, Kristeen Kidd

Rancho La Quinta Country Club
Rancho La Quinta Properties
Ron Roisum, Tammy Roisum, Joan Bardwell, James Latta, Phyllis Mackovic

Toscana Country Club
Stefen MacMaster, Nicole Ginos, Andy Ford

Top Realtors by Number of Units Sold
TOP TEAMS

These 10 teams of  four or more agents are responsible for annual sales of 64 to 199 units.

The Horne Team
Compass

Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group
Keller Williams Realty

KUD Properties
KUD Properties

Sandi Phillips & Associates
Compass

Brandy Nelson and Associates
Equity Union Real Estate

Encore Premier Group
Bennion Deville Homes

DW & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes

The Balog Group
Compass

John K. Miller Group
Bennion Deville Homes

Hulum Real Estate Group
Compass

TOP SMALL TEAMS

The top 10 teams of two or three agents facilitated the sale of 24 to 73 units.

Kamoei Group
BBS Brokers Realty

Ferretti Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes

Mark Wise Group
Bennion Deville Homes

Bomgardner Blenkinsop & Associates
Bennion Deville Homes

The Commandeur Group
Keller Williams Realty

John Jay Group
Bennion Deville Homes

Sarlund Richitt Enterprises
Keller Williams Realty

OMNI Real Estate Group
Bennion Deville Homes

The Leonardo Group
Keller Williams Realty

Team Larson
Keller Williams Realty

TOP INDIVIDUAL AGENTS

The 10 individuals with the greatest number of  transactions sold 26 to 41 units.

Alex Dethier
Bennion Deville Homes

Brenda Devlin
Windermere

Valery Neuman
Compass

Terri Munselle
The Agency

Ryan Cummings
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Galina Tucker
Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

Richard Chamberlin
Compass

Mark Gutkowski
Bennion Deville Homes

Gayle Pietras
Bennion Deville Homes

Charles Scicli Jr.
Desert Elite Properties