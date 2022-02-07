Thing to Do This Week, Feb. 7-14

Mexico Lindo anchors a weekend of music at Taste of Jalisco, Feb. 11-13, in downtown Cathedral City.
Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Feb. 7
Seasoned pianist Jeffrey Siegel walks the audience at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert through the stories behind many of Beethoven’s most famous compositions, including “Moonlight Sonata” and “Farewell Sonata.”
Waring International Piano Competition Gala: Feb. 7
Support the Waring International Piano Competition’s mission to educate the public about classical music with your attendance at this elegant gala at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. Your ticket includes a gourmet meal.
Motown Motor City Revue: Feb. 8
Motown fans, head to Vicky’s of Santa Fe in Indian Wells for this transportive show. You’ll journey to Detroit, Michigan, in 1959, the year Berry Gordy founded Motown Records, and follow the label’s game-changing music all the way through the early ’70s.
Pianist Scott Beaty: Feb. 9
Scott Beaty, who has performed for nearly 30 years at McCallum Theatre, will take the stage at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater (see his performance from 2020). He has played for President Gerald Ford and was hired by Sonny Bono to play for the first 10 years of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Lez Out Loud: Feb. 9
Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early with a special comedy performance to benefit the L-Fund led by Mina Hartong, Lin Phillippi, Shell Speck and more at Runway Bar and Restaurant in Cathedral City.
The Ten Tenors: Feb. 9–14
The McCallum Theatre’s most popular performers make their return to the Palm Desert venue. The genre-bending Australian ensemble count gold and platinum albums — plus shows with Lionel Richie and Christina Aguilera — among their accomplishments.
The Art of Music and Emotion: Feb. 10
Two of the most incredible musicians known worldwide for their depth of range are teaming up for this one time only evening of music. Deanna Bogart and Jeremiah Levi Samson will perform and participate in a Q&A.
E&J Movement Motown, Rhythm and Blues, Smooth Jazz: Feb. 10
Listen to favorite Motown songs while learning about black history at the Palm Springs Art Museum. Black History Month Committee has partnered with the Palm Springs Art Museum for free events every Thursday night at the museum in February.
Bucky Heard (left) and Bill Medley make up The Righteous Brothers.
The Righteous Brothers: Feb. 11
Thirteen years after the death of original Righteous Brother Bobby Hatfield in 2003, Bill Medley heard Bucky Heard sing in a Journey tribute and invited Heard to join him under the duo’s name. See the pair live at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
A Natural History of Anza Borrego: Feb. 11
Joshua Tree’s Desert Institute continues its community lecture series with this reflection on the forces that shaped Anza Borrego. Author Mike Wells lays out the area’s history at the Old Schoolhouse Museum in Twentynine Palms.
Artists Council Exhibition Opening Reception: Feb. 11
Be among the first to view and purchase art in the galleries at the Artists Center at The Galen while enjoying the sculpture gardens, refreshments from Lulu California Bistro, and music by DJ Minus and saxophonist Steve Ross.
Prince Again: Feb. 11
“Purple Rain” pours down at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, where this vibrant Prince tribute fêtes the falsetto-voiced phenomenon and his hits “Little Red Corvette,” “Kiss,” and more.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE BOOMER BOYS MUSICAL
The Boomer Boys Musical offers five shows this weekend at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
The Boomer Boys Musical: Feb. 11-14
Spend a hilarious song-filled evening with the fun-loving, mid-life quartet that knows the best way to deal with getting older is to laugh about it with your friends. Features songs by Billy Van Zandt, Jane Milmore, and Wayland Pickard.
Melissa Morgan Fine Art Opening Reception: Feb. 12
Melissa Morgan Fine Art features work from Southern California artists Andy Moses, Nellie King Solomon, Jimi Gleason, Alex Couwenberg, Gwynn Murrill, Ned Evans, Shana Mabari, and Kelly Berg. Mingle with other aesthetes at the show’s opening reception.
Standard Poodle Club of the Desert Promenade: Feb. 12
Members of the Standard Poodle Club of the Desert parade their curly-haired pooches down El Paseo. Meet at The Gardens to show off your own standard, then join other pup parents for a post-promenade breakfast.
Taste of Jalisco: Feb. 12
Downtown Cathedral City gives desert residents and visitors a glimpse of the sounds, sips, culture, and cuisine of their Mexican sister city, Tequila, Jalisco. Performers include singer Nacho Bustillos and Cathedral City High School’s own folklorico dancers.
Eevan Tre: Feb. 12
R&B singer Eevan Tre takes the stage at The Gardens on El Paseo to raise funds for desert non-profit Shay’s Warriors. It’s not his first local rodeo — in 2015, Tre became the first Coachella resident to perform at the valley’s namesake music and arts festival.
The 360 Sports Bar at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage host a Super Bowl 56 party.
Super Bowl Sunday: Feb. 13
The Los Angeles Rams face the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Game starts at 3:30 p.m. Check out our list of venues to see the game.
Sunday Polo: Feb. 13
Experience world-class polo each Sunday through March 27 at the Eldorado Polo Club in Indio. At halftime of the 2 p.m. match, take to the field, replace divots, sip Champagne and interact with fans.
Valentine's Day: Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day in Greater Palm Springs — or any day, for that matter — will be lovely if you treat yourself to these local indulgences. We have 6 recommendations to wrap with a bow for the one you love.
