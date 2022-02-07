Thing to Do This Week, Feb. 7-14

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel: Feb. 7

Seasoned pianist Jeffrey Siegel walks the audience at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert through the stories behind many of Beethoven’s most famous compositions, including “Moonlight Sonata” and “Farewell Sonata.”

Waring International Piano Competition Gala: Feb. 7

Support the Waring International Piano Competition’s mission to educate the public about classical music with your attendance at this elegant gala at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. Your ticket includes a gourmet meal.

Motown Motor City Revue: Feb. 8

Motown fans, head to Vicky’s of Santa Fe in Indian Wells for this transportive show. You’ll journey to Detroit, Michigan, in 1959, the year Berry Gordy founded Motown Records, and follow the label’s game-changing music all the way through the early ’70s.

Pianist Scott Beaty: Feb. 9

Scott Beaty, who has performed for nearly 30 years at McCallum Theatre, will take the stage at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater (see his performance from 2020). He has played for President Gerald Ford and was hired by Sonny Bono to play for the first 10 years of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.