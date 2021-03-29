Thing to Do This Week, March 29 – April 5

The Clergy Boys perform live at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, April 5-7, hosted by the Jewish Family Services of the Desert.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE CLERGY BOYS
Continuing through April 4, the 10th annual American Documentary and Animation Film Festival has more than 200+ films to view using the using the festival’s platform, DocsNow+, which allow you to access a library of films over the next year.
Wanted, a Bon Jovi tribute band, recreates that infamous song, “Wanted Dead or Alive”, among other faves from the band during an appearance April 3 at The Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
The red-jacketed quartet The Clergy Boys capture the Four Seasons’ energy with groovy takes on cantorial songs, 1960s and ’70s faves, and Broadway classics. See them live during a socially distanced event April 5–7 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, hosted by Jewish Family Services of the Desert.
Looking for a job? Spotlight 29 Casino conducts a job fair on Match 30 featuring a variety of open positions at the Indio location as well as Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LGBTQ CENTER OF THE DESERT
This documentary film shows how the late AIDS activist and LQBTQ spokesperson, Connie Nelson, raises her voice to fight AIDS and support the LGBTQ community in Los Angeles.
Learn about the legend of Connie Norman, an activist in Los Angeles whose HIV diagnosis propelled her to fight complacency about the virus and transphobia discrimination. View the virtual film on March 30 through The LGBTQ Center of the Desert.
Desert Rose Playhouse pays tribute to Liza Minelli and Judy Garland with a live performace on March 30 at PS Underground where the audience sits outside and watches the show going on inside. This fundraiser helps the playhouse renovate its new space in Palm Springs.
Dinner and movie night is back at Bouchet’s Market in Palm Springs. Soul Plane will be screening March 31 with a menu featuring sandwiches, salads, and soup.
The Palm Springs Writer’s Guild will conduct a virtual fundraiser April 1-8 with a silent auction to raise funds for its new scholarship program. The virtual program will be hosted by actress Joyce Bulifant and music entertainment by Johnny Meza.
The Palm Springs Art Museum reopens April 1 with new visitor hours and a visitor capacity of 25 percent under Riverside County’s red tier guidelines. The Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion will reopen in September.
Have you ever seen a horse paint? The Coachella Valley Horse Rescue presents “Springs On the Love” on April 3 with the equines showing off their artistic skills among a variety of activities for adults and families. The fundraiser supports the organization’s mission two rescue horses from abuse, abandonment and slaughter.