Thing to Do This Weekend, May 30-June 3

WATCH: Meteor Shower / May 30–June 2

Palm Canyon Theatre takes on Steve Martin’s tale of marital madness. In its original run on Broadway, Meteor Shower featured Amy Schumer as buttoned-up California housewife Corky — a role that nabbed her a Tony nom. palmcanyontheatre.org

LAUGH: George Lopez / May 31

George Lopez’s eponymous ABC sitcom aired for six seasons and made him the fourth Latino to star in a television comedy series. The funnyman performs at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Read our Q&A with Lopez, who is never at a loss for words. fantasyspringsresort.com

LAUGH: Rodney Carrington / May 31

The king of country comedy, known for combining stand-up with original songs, brings his stage show to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com