Thing to Do This Weekend, May 30-June 3

WATCH: Meteor Shower / May 30–June 2
Palm Canyon Theatre takes on Steve Martin’s tale of marital madness. In its original run on Broadway, Meteor Shower featured Amy Schumer as buttoned-up California housewife Corky — a role that nabbed her a Tony nom. palmcanyontheatre.org
LAUGH: George Lopez / May 31
George Lopez’s eponymous ABC sitcom aired for six seasons and made him the fourth Latino to star in a television comedy series. The funnyman performs at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. Read our Q&A with Lopez, who is never at a loss for words. fantasyspringsresort.com
LAUGH: Rodney Carrington / May 31
The king of country comedy, known for combining stand-up with original songs, brings his stage show to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
GO: Contact in the Desert / May 31–June 3
The planet’s largest UFO conference returns to Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa for four days of lectures, workshops, and panels on all things extraterrestrial. Read our interview with Whitley Strieber, who will recount his meeting with aliens from 2:15-4 p.m. May 31 at the conference.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CONTACT IN THE DESERT
Whitley Strieber speaks at last year’s conference.
TASTE: Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week / Through June 9
Desert foodies look forward to Restaurant Week all year long — for good reason. More than 100 area restaurants participate, offering special values for lunch and dinner. dinegps.com
• See related stories: Babe’s Welcomes New Family Addition
• 10 Restaurants to Enjoy During Restaurant Week
SEE: Hugh Kaptur: Organic Desert Architecture / Through June 17
View sketches, models, and photographs from midcentury modern architect Hugh Kaptur at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. psmuseum.org
GO: Lavender Festival / Through June 30
Highland Springs Ranch & Inn and 123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40-minute drive from Palm Springs) celebrate the lavender harvest with organic goods, live music, farm-to-table eats, and fun workshops. Take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com
GROOVE: Mystic Braves / June 1
Psych-rockers Mystic Braves became the face of the L.A. garage band revival with their 2013 single “Trippin’ Like I Do.” Hear their 1960s-styled songs at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. pappyandharriets.com
GO: SHOP AT MR. TURK & POINT FOUNDATION BENEFIT / JUNE 1
Enjoy sips and bites as you shop the summer collection at Mr. Turk, 4-6 p.m. June 1 in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. When you purchase the exclusive Pride T-shirt (pictured), 20 percent of the sale will benefit the Point Foundation, which empowers LGBTQ student to achieve academic excellence. RSVP at palmsprings@trinaturk.com.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MR. TURK