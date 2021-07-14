Things to Do After 6 p.m. in the Desert

Nightfall in the desert means a chance to escape the day's heat and engage in a variety of activities.
When the sun settles behind the mountains, the temperatures begin to drop. Ok, it’s still a tad warm, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying what the desert has to offer after the sun goes down.
True, in many cases you’re simply going from an air-conditioned house to your air-conditioned car to the air-conditioned venue, but hey, you’re getting out of the house so who’s complaining? If the summer evenings outside don’t bother you, we have that covered too.
Discover what Greater Palm Springs has in store when the lights come on and the sky darkens. Here is a list of suggestions to get started, and we encourage you to tell us your favorite nighttime activity in the desert that others may enjoy.
Get Hooked
Lake Cahuilla near La Quinta offers extended night fishing hours until 9 p.m. on “stocking Fridays.” Check out the catfish stocking schedules on their website.
Current fishing license is required and they are not sold at the park. Fishing fees are $10 for adults and $8 per child. Catfish stocking schedule: July 16, July 30, Aug.13, Aug. 27, Sept. 3, and Sept. 17.
2-for-1 thursdays
On Thursday evenings from 7-10 p.m., take a stroll down Palm Canyon Drive and take in the newly re-opened Villagefest in downtown Palm Springs. Enjoy food vendors, discover arts and crafts, and listen to live music. Currently, Villagefest takes place between Amado Road and Tahquitz Canyon, but will expand in the fall.
While you are there, stop in at the Palm Springs Art Museum. It’s free on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. Reserve a ticket on their website.
Eye on the Prize
An activity that has summer written all over it is miniature golf. Boomers in Palm Springs offers an 18-hole course with a variety of obstacles under the lights until 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. And while you are there, indulge in arcade games, take a ride on a go-kart or bumper boats, climb the rock wall, or smack a few in the batting cages.
Oh, What a Drag
Here’s a chance to watch someone else let their hair down and get you groovin’ to the music while enjoying your favorite beverage. You’ll never find a harder working group of entertainers.
Chill bar
Hosted by Mayhem Miller, attend their Sunday Bruch and see a show. The July 18 event features RuPaul's Drag Race's Jessica Wild and Jasmine Masters, Legendary's Calypso Jete and featuring Jo Lopez.
Toucans Tiki Lounge and Cabaret
A full slate of shows take stage on Mndays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Drag Summer Sing-A-Long at Palm Springs Cultural Center
Join Rosemary Galore and the Palm Springs Gay Mens Chorus for an summer long, sing-a-long on Saturday nights.
Drag Bingo at AMP Sports Lounge
Every week on Thursdays through the end of the year. Come at 6:30 p.m. for Kiki and drinks with Angelique VaGorgeous - first bingo game begins at 7 p.m.
rollin', rollin'
Take out a little of the day’s aggravations by rolling a bowling ball and watching it topple the pins (picture your boss, just saying), or just enjoy the camaraderie of friends together for a fun bowling night out. You can be as serious or frivolous as you want.
Palm Springs Lanes
Open Monday through Friday, 2-10 p.m., and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Fantasy Lanes at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Open Sundays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Gotta try the laser bowling on Friday and Saturday nights, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Fridays and 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays.
Canyon Lanes at Morongo Casino
Open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10p.m., Saturdays from 2-10 p.m., and Sundays from 2-9 p.m.
Yucca Bowl
Featuring 24 lanes at renovated bowling center along with billiards and arcade. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 4-10 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 pm., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bowladium
In Twentynine Palms, open daily at 3 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturdays.