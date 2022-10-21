Things to Do at Greater Palm Springs Pride 2022

Authors include Melissa Chadburn, Michael Craft, Alex Espinosa, Katherine Forrest, Rachel M. Harper, Michael Nava, Abdi Nazemian, Steven Rowley, K.M. Soehnien, and Brian Sonia-Wallace.

In a special celebrity event to close Nov. 5, actress Sharon Gless (Queer as Folk, Cagney & Lacey) will have a conversation with Peter Paige about her book, Apparently There Were Complaints, at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Plaza Theatre. This is the only ticketed event. The rest of the program is free.

For tickets to see Gless, visit eventbrite.com.

6-11:30 p.m., Nov. 4

Arenas District Pride Weekend Kickoff

Arenas Road between Indian Canyon Drive and Calle Encilia, Palm Springs

pspride.org

Join us at the Gay Desert Guide and KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs Stage in the Arenas District to celebrate all weekend. The party starts with high-energy DJs spinning with dancing in the streets. This is the spot for house and dance music! Free event.

7-9:30 p.m., Nov. 4

Broadway In Drag

Palm Canyon Theatre

538 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

palmcanyontheatre.org

The wildly popular and reVamped Drag Pageant returns, and you — and every patron — get to vote for the Best in Drag! Come delight in a bevy of drag contestants as they strut their stuff to beloved Broadway songs and vie for top billing in creative attire, evening gowns, and talent competitions. Hosted by the dynamic duo country artist Brian Scott and songstress and actor extraordinaire Dana Adkins.

An official Palm Springs Pride Event benefiting Palm Springs Pride and The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert. Admission is $35 ; or $50 for VIP Admission. There is limited seating. VIP includes: Priority seating. Champagne at exclusive pre-show and intermission parties. A commemorative lanyard. Post-performance photos with the stunning and talented contestants.

7:30–9 p.m., Nov. 4–5

Dezart Performs Presents Choir Boy

314 S. Cahuilla Road, Palm Springs

dezartperforms.org

Dezart Performs, Palm Springs’ award-winning Equity theater company, presents the Tony-nominated Broadway hit Choir Boy, a moving story of sexuality, race, hope, gospel music, and a young gay man finding his voice.

This soaring coming-of-age musical drama follows a group of young Black students at Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, a highly respected institution dedicated to helping its students grow into “strong, ethical Black men.” But what happens when Pharus, an effeminate teen, does not fit the mold of a “Drew man?” Pharus is different from his peers. Though he may be the leader and most talented member of Drew’s renowned gospel choir, he struggles to gain their acceptance and respect. Choir Boy was created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight).

Dezart Performs is located at the Pearl McManus Theater in the historic Palm Springs Woman’s Club. Admission is $45. Advance ticket purchase encouraged. Call 760-322-0179 or order online.