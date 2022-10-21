Things to Do at Greater Palm Springs Pride 2022

Make sure you are dressed for the occasion when Greater Palm Springs Pride begins with events on Nov. 1 and closes Nov. 6 with the annual Pride parade.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ANGEL ESPIRIDION
6–7:30 p.m., Nov. 1
George Zander Candlelight Vigil and March
Starts at Hotel Zoso, 150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
pspride.org
Reflect, remember, and stand up against hate and violence around the world. We will honor the memory of all victims of hate crimes and remember George Zander and Chris Zander on the sixth anniversary of the day they were attacked in downtown Palm Springs. George died on December 10, 2015. Help us carry forward the social justice efforts that defined his life.
The vigil begins at the Downtown Park and features a rally and march through the heart of Palm Springs.
Free event presented by St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, DAP Health.
George Zander
Nov 3–Nov. 6
LGBTQ+ History and Archives of the Desert:
Telling Their Stories, Celebrating Their Legacy
Welwood Murray Memorial Library, 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
lgbtqpshistory.org
This exhibition tells the stories of 13 local LGBTQ organizations, businesses, and events that are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2022 and have helped make Greater Palm Springs the welcoming place it is today for the LGBTQ+ community. This is a free event. Viewing times are 4-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; 12:30–5:30 p.m. Nov. 4; 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Nov. 5; and 12:30–4:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
6:30–7:30 p.m., Nov. 4
Interfaith Pride Shabbat Service
United Methodist Church of Palm Springs, 1555 E. Alejo Road
orhamidbar.org
People of all faith communities and beliefs are invited to the 2022 Pride Welcoming of the Sabbath. This pluralistic service, with a core of Jewish liturgy, includes song, ancient poetry, contemporary readings, and meditation led by members of our diverse community of faith groups. Free event.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SHARON GLESS
Sharon Gless will appear in the only ticketed event as part of “Pride on the Page.”
Nov. 4–5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. both days
Pride on the Page
Welwood Murray Memorial Library, 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
pslibrary.org
This two-day celebration of LGBTQ+ books and writers will bring together thought-provoking, entertaining, and enriching subject matter that communicates different viewpoints and represents various genres for readers/people who have never experienced queer culture and others who have made it the focus of their lives.
Moderators will lead the authors through discussions of their work and help attendees discover new authors or reacquaint with long-time favorites. The event will take place on the Welwood Murray Memorial Library patio. Talks will be one hour each with a break between them, allowing time for book signings.
A few of the panels scheduled are “Wonderous Words — New Fiction from LGBTQ+ Authors,” “The Heat Is On: Mystery & Mayhem in the Desert,” and “Who Am I? Memoir and Memory from LGBTQ+ Authors.”
Authors include Melissa Chadburn, Michael Craft, Alex Espinosa, Katherine Forrest, Rachel M. Harper, Michael Nava, Abdi Nazemian, Steven Rowley, K.M. Soehnien, and Brian Sonia-Wallace.
In a special celebrity event to close Nov. 5, actress Sharon Gless (Queer as Folk, Cagney & Lacey) will have a conversation with Peter Paige about her book, Apparently There Were Complaints, at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Plaza Theatre. This is the only ticketed event. The rest of the program is free.
For tickets to see Gless, visit eventbrite.com.
6-11:30 p.m., Nov. 4
Arenas District Pride Weekend Kickoff
Arenas Road between Indian Canyon Drive and Calle Encilia, Palm Springs
pspride.org
Join us at the Gay Desert Guide and KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs Stage in the Arenas District to celebrate all weekend. The party starts with high-energy DJs spinning with dancing in the streets. This is the spot for house and dance music! Free event.
7-9:30 p.m., Nov. 4
Broadway In Drag
Palm Canyon Theatre
538 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
palmcanyontheatre.org
The wildly popular and reVamped Drag Pageant returns, and you — and every patron — get to vote for the Best in Drag! Come delight in a bevy of drag contestants as they strut their stuff to beloved Broadway songs and vie for top billing in creative attire, evening gowns, and talent competitions. Hosted by the dynamic duo country artist Brian Scott and songstress and actor extraordinaire Dana Adkins.
An official Palm Springs Pride Event benefiting Palm Springs Pride and The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert. Admission is $35 ; or $50 for VIP Admission. There is limited seating. VIP includes: Priority seating. Champagne at exclusive pre-show and intermission parties. A commemorative lanyard. Post-performance photos with the stunning and talented contestants.
7:30–9 p.m., Nov. 4–5
Dezart Performs Presents Choir Boy
314 S. Cahuilla Road, Palm Springs
dezartperforms.org
Dezart Performs, Palm Springs’ award-winning Equity theater company, presents the Tony-nominated Broadway hit Choir Boy, a moving story of sexuality, race, hope, gospel music, and a young gay man finding his voice.
This soaring coming-of-age musical drama follows a group of young Black students at Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, a highly respected institution dedicated to helping its students grow into “strong, ethical Black men.” But what happens when Pharus, an effeminate teen, does not fit the mold of a “Drew man?” Pharus is different from his peers. Though he may be the leader and most talented member of Drew’s renowned gospel choir, he struggles to gain their acceptance and respect. Choir Boy was created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight).
Dezart Performs is located at the Pearl McManus Theater in the historic Palm Springs Woman’s Club. Admission is $45. Advance ticket purchase encouraged. Call 760-322-0179 or order online.
PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
Register before the event as there will be no same-day signup.
8 a.m. Nov. 5
Palm Springs Pride Run and Walk 5K
West Chino Drive at Belardo Road, Palm Springs
palmspringspriderun.com
Palm Springs Front Runners and Walkers invite you for a 5K run or walk through the beautiful and historic neighborhood of Old Las Palmas. The 3.1-mile out and back course starts on West Chino Drive at Belardo Road, behind the Corridor Shops, and winds through Old Las Palmas, a former citrus grove, and once home to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in various age categories.
Due to participant limits, there will be no same-day race registration. Register early.
Proceeds from the event benefit The LGBTQ+ Community Center of The Desert and Transgender Health and Wellness Center. A portion of your registration fee helps to keep Coachella Valley’s longest-running LGBTQ+ parade and festival in downtown Palm Springs and free for all to attend through a donation to Greater Palm Springs Pride.
Registration is $35 through Nov. 2, and $40 at packet pick-up.
8 a.m.–1 p.m., Nov. 5
Palm Springs Pride Golf Tournament
Desert Willow Golf Resort, Mountain View Course
38995 Desert Willow Drive, Palm Desert
stonewallgolfers.org
The Stonewall Golfers Association third annual Palm Springs Pride Weekend Golf Tournament will be a four-person, mixed-gender scramble with assigned teams. The entry fee includes golf, lunch, prizes, and a contribution to Palm Springs Pride.
With 48 players, the event pays out as follows: 1st/2nd Gross and 1st/2nd Net. First-place teams, $400; second-place teams, $200. There will be on-course contests as well. Sign up for any slot at stonewallgolfers.org. If you don’t have an account, create a guest account. Players are placed to balance teams by gender and handicap.
Admission: $250 for Stonewall members, $275 for guests.
Nov. 5 (11 a.m.–9 p.m.) and Nov. 6 (11 a.m.–5 p.m.)
Electric Revolution Live (ERL)
Pride Festival in the Downtown Park, Museum Way and Belardo
electricrevolution.live
The Motor/Cycle Arts Foundation and Dash Radio Inc. partner with Palm Springs Pride to produce Electric Revolution Live (ERL), showcasing an inclusive future of mobility, sustainability, and green energy. Connecting the LGBTQ+ communities with smart and sustainable mobility options, ERL brings a full range of electric vehicles, from scooters and bikes to cars and trucks, as well as exciting demonstrations and fun races on the streets near Palm Canyon Drive. Plus, Dash’s Metaverse Studio, DXSH, is creating a parallel virtual Pride experience for fans around the world — a music and motorsports virtual experience coinciding with real-time Pride events — for the first time anywhere, ever! This is a free event.
Nov. 5 (11 A.M. –9 p.m.) and Nov. 6 (Noon–5 p.m.),
The TransPower Lounge
Palm Springs Pride Festival, Palm Canyon Drive
queerworks.org
The “TransPower Lounge,” organized and brought to you by Queer Works and its TransPower Project, makes its Palm Springs Pride debut. This space offers a safe and affirming environment within the festival for transgender, nonbinary, and intersex individuals. Come gather, cool down, access resources, and meet others who are part of your own amazing community.A free event.
11 a.m.–5 p.m., Nov. 5–6
Youth Zone Presented by US BANK
Market Street between Museum Way and Andreas Road, Palm Springs
pspride.org
Hosted by Safe Schools Desert Cities, the Youth Zone is the hub for LGBTQ+ people between 14 and 21 years old and their allies. The Youth Zone features continuous entertainment and activities, free food and drink, games, dancing, DJ, karaoke, seating, contests, games, drag and makeup fun, great conversation, creative expression, chalk drawing, shade from the sun, toilets, and a washing station, and safe-sex information. A free event.
Nov. 5 (11 a.m.–5 p.m.) and Nov. 6 (11 a.m.–4 p.m.)
Children’s Headquarters (CHQ) Presented by Nissan
Market Street between Museum Way and Andreas Road, Palm Springs.
pspride.org
Families with children, infants to pre-teens, are invited to enjoy arts, crafts, and games. Hosted by Nissan, CHQ is a playful place offering complimentary snacks, drinks, a nap area, a restroom, and a diaper-changing station. Parents are required to stay in the play area with their children. A free event.
3–6 p.m., Nov. 5
Palm Springs International Dance Festival
Nickerson-Rossi Dance House
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Unit #10-12, Palm Springs
nickersonrossidance.com
The Palm Springs International Dance Festival fall dance series celebrates Palm Springs Pride, Oct. 27–Nov. 6 and features the “Male Aesthetic,” showcasing all-male choreographers and dancers, on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Join us for the matinee or evening performance that will pay homage to current male choreographers and dancers from around the world! You can expect ballet, modern, contemporary, and cultural dance forms. Admission: $45–$75 online.
6–11:30 p.m., Nov. 5
Arenas District
Arenas Road between Indian Canyon Drive and Calle Encilia, Palm Springs.
pspride.org
This block party is a signature event focused on the heart of the Palm Springs gayborhood … a celebration of Pride as well as the symbolic embrace of Arenas Road. LGBTQ+ bars and local businesses pack to the rafters and spill onto the streets for the biggest free LGBTQ+ street party in Palm Springs. Join Pride revelers and dancers at the open-air beverage lounge. The block party invites residents and visitors to discover (and rediscover) all that Arenas Road has to offer. A free event presented by KGAY 106.5.
9 a.m., Nov. 6, until Pride parade ends
Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge
Champagne Brunch and Parade Party
849 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
eight4nine.com
Grab your family and friends and make plans to join us for Pride Brunch. The special Eight4Nine Palm Springs Pride Champagne Brunch menu is a great way to eat and drink well during or after the Pride Parade. Eight4Nine will offer a special three-course Pride Brunch menu and donate 25 percent of the sales to Greater Palm Springs Pride. Limited parade viewing tables available. Reservations: 760-325-8490, eight4nine.com
9 a.m., Nov. 6, until Pride parade ends
Trio Pride Parade Party
707 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
triopalmsprings.com
Celebrate Pride at Trio with Champagne, mimosas, bloody Marys, and delicious food. Bring your friends, enjoy brunch, and watch the parade from the Trio Big Top and Patio, located along the parade route! A portion of sales benefits our Pride organization. Limited seating.
10 a.m.–2 p.m., Nov. 6
Pride Edition Drag Queen Brunch at Roly China Fusion
1107 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.
psdragbrunch.com/pride
Palm Springs’ hottest drag show, PS Drag Brunch, hosts the most fabulous Pride edition event! Enjoy boys in bikinis, an unforgettable brunch, an open bar, and premium balcony views at the Pride Parade step-off point. This one-of-a-kind, top-tier drag show is hosted by resident leading lady Rosemary Galore. Admission: From $99 per person.
10 a.m.–noon, Nov. 6
Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade
Palm Canyon Drive between Tachevah Drive and at Amado Road, Palm Springs
pspride.org
Known for its skies and year-round sunshine, the city of Palm Springs comes alive during the annual Pride celebration. Thousands of spectators gather along palm tree-lined streets to cheer and support local organizations, activists, and themed floats along historic Palm Canyon Drive. This is a free event.
Enjoy emcee commentary as parade contingents pass by official reviewing stands:
• The Parade Stage, located at Granvia Valmonte and N. Palm Canyon Drive
• Broadcast reviewing stand s located near Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge at 849 N. Palm Canyon Drive. Host and emcee Nicholas Snow.
• The Deaf Pride reviewing stand is north of Amado Road at N. Palm Canyon Drive and features sign language interpretation. Seating is available for the Deaf community on a first-come-first-served basis.
11 a.m.–7 p.m., Nov. 6
Pride Festival
Downtown Palm Springs
pspride.org
A street fair, a music festival of diverse artists, and a gathering place, the Pride festival is a celebration of all that is LGBTQ+ in Palm Springs. Sip, sashay, and celebrate in several open-air event venues. This is a free event.
Festival features include:
• Art of Pride exhibit of work by LGBTQ+ artists
• Arenas District, the “gayborhood” of Palm Springs, showcases DJ sets all weekend on the Gay Desert Guide & KGAY stage. Food, dancing, and plenty of beverages await you and your friends.
• The Truly Vodka Main Stage on Palm Canyon Drive
• The Oscar’s Pride Stage in the Oscar’s Pride Alley on Tahquitz Canyon Way
• The Electric Revolution Stage in the downtown park
2–7 p.m., Nov. 6
Premier Women’s After Parade Party
The Alibi, 369 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
eventbrite.com
Lesbo Expo Presents will throw a women-centric Parade After Party — a space for queer women to gather and party — featuring the finest from New York, including the indie-pop trio BETTY (Alyson Palmer and Elizabeth and Amy Ziff), who use beguiling melodies, compelling lyrics, and signature harmonies to create live shows that mix music, performance art, politics, and comedy; as well as comedian Mina Hartong (a Ladies of Laughter finalist and one of America’s Funniest Lesbians named by Curve Magazine).
The Alibi is located on the parade route. Everyone 21 years and older is welcome to attend. Food and no-host full bar available. Admission: $20.
