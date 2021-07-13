Things to Do Before 9 a.m. in the Desert

The swimming lanes at the Palm Springs Swim Center are open to the public starting at 7 a.m. every day.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS SWIM CENTER
We've already experienced the hottest June ever and triple-digit temperatures are not going anywhere for a couple of more months. Maybe more. However, the early morning hours offer a window of opportunity to escape the intense heat of the day, get busy, get active, experience some attractions, or go shopping. We've put together this handy things to do list to get you started. If you have some ideas to share, comment on the Palm Springs Life Facebook page.
When people query us about what it's like to live in this type of heat, we compare it to winter back east. The difference is we don't have anything to shovel, and there are opportunities to go out and enjoy the desert lifestyle before the heat intensifies or after the sun sets. You don't have to stay inside like you would if the day's temperatures were 20 degrees or colder. With that in mind, remember why you moved here, get out, and get busy.
get fit
Start the morning in a cool pool, and visit the public community pools in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs or Palm Desert. Choose the pool that’s closest to you. Opening hours vary from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Lane reservations are required because of social distancing procedures as part of Covid-19 safe re-opening strategies.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINO CATHEDRAL CITY
Agua Caliente Casino in Cathedral City offers a free weekly class on Tuesdays from 8-9 a.m. powered by Power Yoga Palm Springs at Agave Terraza — the casino’s outdoor pavilion space. All levels are welcome. Bring your own mat. The class runs through July 27. Register ahead of class HERE.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TED GUICE FITNESS
Tackle a fast paced 45-minute G-Force workout with fitness coach Ted Guice at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs. Classes convene 7:30-8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. It’s a special combination of strength training and cardiovascular exercise, so be sure you are up to the task especially in this heat. Bring your mat or a towel. Don’t forget to bring water
PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
Visit the Coachella Valley Preserve and check out their hiking trails in the early weekend mornings. The preserve opens for visitors at 7 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only. The trails are accessible through the Thousand Palm Oasis Preserve. On excessive hot days, check the website as they may close. Looking for information on a trail at the preserve? Visit alltrails.com. Make sure to bring plenty of water and choose a trail that best fits your physical ability.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY CABAZON DINOSAURS
Go Jurassic Park
Get your camera ready for a selfie with the Cabazon Dinosaurs. Featured in Pee Wee's Big Adventure and The Wizard, the 65-foot-tall T-Rex and a 150-foot long Brontosaurus housing a gift shop change their colorful outfits to match special occasions. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Start the day later and visit the Wafflesaurus Truck (on weekends only) that serves dinosaur-themed ice-cream treats from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is $13 for adults 13-55, $11 for children, while seniors and military will pay $10. Ticket available at the door.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY INDIAN WELLS FARMER'S MARKET
Farm Fresh
When summer hits, the farmer's markets head indoors. Shop for fresh vegetables, arts, and crafts while being entertained by live music.
• Palm Springs Certified Farmers Market
Saturdays only through September, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the Palm Springs Pavilion , 401 S. Pavilion Way.
• Market at the River
The River in Rancho Mirage hosts an open-air market every Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for fresh produce, hand crafted jewelry/items, clothing, golf apparel from a variety of Coachella Valley businesses.
• Indian Wells Certified Farmers Market
Inside the former Ralph’s building in 111 Indian Wells, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, shop local businesses offering fresh produce, arts and crafts, and more.
• 29 Palm Certified Farmers' Market
Come to Bucklin Park in Twentynine Palms every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Shop for fresh produce, enjoy live music, and local arts and crafts. Meet local farmers and get fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the farm to your shopping bag. Located behind the 29 Palms Visitor Center on the corner of Highway 62 and Desert Queen Avenue.
