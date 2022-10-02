Things to Do in the Desert: Oct. 3-10

Neon Moon Mondays: Oct. 3

Feel like line dancing? Move your feet to country hits with the help of Big John Miller from KPLM1061, the Big 106. Enjoy the food and vibe of Bobby Botina’s at The River in Rancho Mirage.

James Webb Space Telescope: Oct. 4

After a spectacular launch on Christmas Day 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope unfolded and settled into its final orbit, culminating in the release of the first images on July 12. Dr. Mike Ressler will describe those images, both as beautiful pictures in their own right and as harbingers for the spectacular science that will come in the future, at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory.

Gand Band: Oct. 5

The Coachella Valley’s favorite musical duo, The Gand Band, performs with San Diego’s “Queen of Steam,” Michele Lundeen, at the Cascade Lounge inside the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. This will be the first event in the Blues Caravan series by The Gand Band, occuring the first Wednesday of each month during the season. Originally from Chicago, The Gand Band are led by Joan Gand on keyboard and husband Gary Gand on electric guitar. The Gand Band duo have been performing blues music since they met in high school. Lundeen will perform Blues classics with The Gand Band from Koko Taylor, Etta James, Bobby Blue Bland, and Janis Joplin. Future Desert Blues Revival shows coming up will feature Ivy Ford "The Blues Kitten", Liz Mandeville "The Girl with the Devil in Her Name" and Donna Herula, who is topping the Blues chart on Sirius XM Bluesville satellite radio, all from Chicago. The Gand Band was part of the inaugural Oasis Music Festival in Palm Springs.

Happy Tails Dog Adventure: Oct. 5

Man’s best friend can make some new pals of his own at this pup-centric, 3-mile trek at Whitewater Preserve. Bring a bagged lunch (plus treats for Fido) to enjoy a post-hike picnic with other pet parents.

Left Coast Lesbian Literary Conference: Oct. 5–9

Writers, editors, publishers, and fans gather at the Skylark Hotel for master classes, panels, and readings highlighting the sweetest, sauciest, and most swoon-inducing of today’s lesbian fiction.

Women Who Built the Coachella Valley: Oct. 6

KESQ New Channel 3 anchor Karen Devine will emcee the start of the 2022-23 speaker series for the Women Leaders Forum. Renee Brown of the Pam Springs Historical Society will speak on how the valley has a rich tradition of trailblazers.