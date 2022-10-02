Things to Do in the Desert: Oct. 3-10

Gary and Joan Gand begin a series of monthly concerts Oct. 5 at the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY STEVE COVAULT
Neon Moon Mondays: Oct. 3
Feel like line dancing? Move your feet to country hits with the help of Big John Miller from KPLM1061, the Big 106. Enjoy the food and vibe of Bobby Botina’s at The River in Rancho Mirage.
James Webb Space Telescope: Oct. 4
After a spectacular launch on Christmas Day 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope unfolded and settled into its final orbit, culminating in the release of the first images on July 12. Dr. Mike Ressler will describe those images, both as beautiful pictures in their own right and as harbingers for the spectacular science that will come in the future, at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory.
Gand Band: Oct. 5
The Coachella Valley’s favorite musical duo, The Gand Band, performs with San Diego’s “Queen of Steam,” Michele Lundeen, at the Cascade Lounge inside the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. This will be the first event in the Blues Caravan series by The Gand Band, occuring the first Wednesday of each month during the season. Originally from Chicago, The Gand Band are led by Joan Gand on keyboard and husband Gary Gand on electric guitar. The Gand Band duo have been performing blues music since they met in high school. Lundeen will perform Blues classics with The Gand Band from Koko Taylor, Etta James, Bobby Blue Bland, and Janis Joplin. Future Desert Blues Revival shows coming up will feature Ivy Ford "The Blues Kitten", Liz Mandeville "The Girl with the Devil in Her Name" and Donna Herula, who is topping the Blues chart on Sirius XM Bluesville satellite radio, all from Chicago. The Gand Band was part of the inaugural Oasis Music Festival in Palm Springs.
Happy Tails Dog Adventure: Oct. 5
Man’s best friend can make some new pals of his own at this pup-centric, 3-mile trek at Whitewater Preserve. Bring a bagged lunch (plus treats for Fido) to enjoy a post-hike picnic with other pet parents.
Left Coast Lesbian Literary Conference: Oct. 5–9
Writers, editors, publishers, and fans gather at the Skylark Hotel for master classes, panels, and readings highlighting the sweetest, sauciest, and most swoon-inducing of today’s lesbian fiction.
Women Who Built the Coachella Valley: Oct. 6
KESQ New Channel 3 anchor Karen Devine will emcee the start of the 2022-23 speaker series for the Women Leaders Forum. Renee Brown of the Pam Springs Historical Society will speak on how the valley has a rich tradition of trailblazers.
PHOTGRAPH COURTESY CITY OF PALM DESERT
Palm Desert hosts a weekly concert series in October.
City of Palm Desert Free Concert: Oct. 6
The City of Palm Desert will once again play host to a series of free, weekly concerts at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park amphitheater. Featuring a variety of talented musical acts designed to please music lovers of all ages and tastes, the concerts will be held every Thursday evening throughout October from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be free parking, food trucks, and more. The entertainment kicks off with a performance by the award-winning We Belong of Temecula, a tribute to Pat Benatar and her husband and lead guitarist Neil Giraldo.
Gunhild Carling: Oct. 6–7
Swedish multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling flexes the trombone skills she honed as a child touring Europe with her family’s band. See the jazz maven at Oscar’s Palm Springs.
Joshua Tree Music Festival: Oct. 6–9
From Coachella Valley favorites Giselle Woo & The Night Owls to Niger-born tende group Les Filles Illighadad, the lineup at this family-friendly fest at Joshua Tree Lake Campground reminds revelers of our global interconnection.
Tim Burton Retrospective: Oct. 6 through Nov. 30
Palm Springs Rewinds is an on-going retrospective series featuring the must-see films of acclaimed contemporary directors. The Tim Burton Retrospective will be the fourth installment of the series, following Wes Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, and the Coen brothers. Burton’s singular artistic vision of whimsical, gothic fantasy took Hollywood by storm when he made his directorial debut in the 1980’s starting with Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure screening Oct. 6.
Rancho Mirage Certified Market: Oct. 7
The market has a new location, taking over the parking lot at Rancho Mirage Community Park, 71560 San Jacinto Drive in Rancho Mirage. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The weekly event hosts local artisans, chefs, food vendors, farmers, and musicians. You will find fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, fresh farm-raised meats, line-caught seafood, freshly baked bread, pastries, cookies, handmade hummus, chips and dips, salsa, handcrafted teas, gourmet sauces, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. We also have honey, fresh-squeezed juices, handcrafted jewelry, natural health products, handmade clothing, cards, skincare, soaps, candles, handcrafted wood bowls, and cutting boards, all brought to you by local vendors.
Singing With the Desert Stars: Oct. 7
Modeled after ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, this charity competition at Desert Ensemble Theatre presents local personalities attempting to out-sing one another with coaching from professional crooners.
Perez Road First Friday: Oct. 7
This self-guided tour meanders down the street where 15 artists work in their studios. Perez Road Art District in Cathedral City offers the public a view into the artists creative process. Unlike other gallery districts, Perez Road is a collection of working artists studios. Stop in to see artist Keely King, who we profiled in the October issue of The Guide.
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Oct. 7
Actor Barry Bostwick, who played wide-eyed Brad Majors in the cult-favorite 1975 film, hosts this 47th anniversary showing (complete with shadow cast) at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. We chat with Barry about the loyal following of this film.
Desert Art Center: Oct. 7
Kicking off their 73rd year of operation, the Desert Art Center will host a reception on their back lawn for two new exhibits. Over 100 juried artists have submitted artwork in nearly every medium, from colorful glass creations to stunning handmade jewelry, and abstract to realistic paintings and photography.
Edward J. Larson: Oct. 7
U.S. history buffs, head to the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory to hear Pepperdine law professor and Pulitzer Prize winner Edward J. Larson discuss his new dual biography, Franklin & Washington: The Founding Partnership.
Hurricane Heat Trifecta: Oct. 7–9
Tough team players who find escape rooms a little too tame will love this race, in which athletes must work with an assigned group to complete heart-pumping challenges at Flamingo Heights Park in Yucca Valley.
Paint El Paseo Pink: Oct. 8
Paint El Paseo Pink takes place in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Community members gather to support individuals undergoing treatment, to honor the brave survivors, and remember the loved ones whose journeys were cut short. Proceeds from the event will provide financial assistance for residents to cover treatment and care for all cancers.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HIGHWAY 62 OPEN STUDIO ART TOURS
Andrew Eiden of Yucca Valley will open his studio for the first two weekends.
Open Studio Art Tours: Oct. 8 – 23
Spread over three consecutive weekends, this event is an opportunity for Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council members to showcase their work to visitors all over the region and beyond. The Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours allow visitors to enjoy the beauty of the high desert, immerse themselves in its creative community and the opportunity to acquire art directly from local artists and makers.
East Coachella Valley Pride: Oct. 7-8
Start on Oct. 7 with a film festival screening a tribute of films including Tres Gotas de Agua, La Serenata, and El Canto del Colibri, followed by a full-day on Oct. 8 at The Gardens next to the Coachella Public Library. This free event features food, vendors, artists, live music and drag performances.
Led Zeppelin Evening: Oct. 8
Legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham’s son, Jason Bonham, has upheld his father’s musical legacy for four decades. Hear their hits at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Tom Jones: Oct. 8
What’s new, pussycat? For legendary baritone Tom Jones, it’s his 2021 studio album, Surrounded by Time (released when Jones was 80!). Hear the new tracks, plus old favorites like “Delilah” and “It’s Not Unusual,” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.
House Party PS 3 — Hollywood magic: oct. 8
The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation and Don Kraft and Steve Knill invite you to join them for “House Party PS: Hollywood Magic” from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a Silent Auction including beautiful art, merchandise, experiences, and much more. Guests will also enjoy Ketel One and Bulleit Bourbon cocktails, Eco Terreno wines, fabulous food and other surprises.
City of Indio — Second Saturdays: Oct. 8
Second Saturdays Center Stage is a free community concert series for all ages located downtown Indio in a safe, fenced-in, “outdoor living room” off Smurr X Miles X Indio Blvd. Enjoy family activities, local food vendors, and craft beer. Come hear Black Crystal Wolf kids, who play top 40s Indie Pop.
Yoga With a Ranger: Oct. 8 & 15
A ranger at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument visitor center leads nature lovers through a beginner-friendly outdoor flow filled with tree- and animal-inspired poses.
McCallum Theatre Education Presents: Oct. 9
One of the foremost producers of classical theater in the United States, Aquila Theatre will bring Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice to life on the McCallum stage with its signature passion, energy, and visual flair. Directed by Desiree Sanchez, this sharp social satire has it all — wit, love, and lots of dancing! Great for ages 11 and up.
Indigenous Peoples Days: Oct. 10
Idyllwild Arts presents its Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration at their Idyllwild campus. This free event includes public programming scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., which will creatively and thoughtfully celebrate the many contributions Indigenous people make to humanity.
