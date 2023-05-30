Things to Do in June in the Coachella Valley

Lizzo

June 2 / The star rapper and flautist who makes us dance with hits like “About Damn Time” and “Truth Hurts” will bring her Special Tour to Acrisure Arena with “Big Energy” rapper Latto.

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week

June 2–11 / We love an excuse to restaurant-hop. During this annual event, eateries across the Coachella Valley serve prix fixe menus and offer deals.

Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival

June 4 / Students will showcase their work at the Palm Springs Cultural Center for this annual event.

Splash House

June 9–11 / A long weekend of DJ-spun pool parties takes over three hotels in Palm Springs by day and the Palm Springs Air Museum by night.

Banda MS

June 16 / The multiple-time Billboard Award winners from Mexico’s banda breadbasket will light up Acrisure Arena in the early days of summer.

Lee Brice

June 16 / Eight-time country chart topper Lee Brice will play hits like “I Drive Your Truck” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With” at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Trey Kennedy

June 16 / This Oklahoman found the spotlight on Instagram and TikTok, then produced his own comedy special, available for streaming on YouTube. See his Grow Up tour at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

KT Tunstall

June 18 / Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall burst onto the scene in the aughts with two inescapable mega-hits. Expect to hear “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See” when she heads to Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.

Rhonda Vincent

June 18 / This bluegrass titan has leveled rooms with her sound for decades, picking up a Grammy and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry for good measure. She’ll perform at Palm Springs Cultural Center with her band The Rage.

Native American Arts Festival Week

June 18–23 / Cool off in the nearby mountain town of Idyllwild while learning about Indigenous cultures. This week of programming, free to the public, features a variety of presentations focusing on the role comedy plays in Native communities, as well as artisan markets and stand-up sets.

Palm Springs International ShortFest

June 20–26 / Palm Springs International Film Festival’s yearly celebration of micro-movies comes to the Palm Springs Cultural Center for a week of talkbacks with directors and talent and, of course, a packed lineup of screenings.

Barenaked Ladies

June 24 / Are these “One Week” hitmakers oddball humorists? Or are they just Canadian? Find out when they play Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Jerry West

June 24 / The record-setting player whose iconic form is forever immortalized as the official logo for the NBA shares stories from the basketball court at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

ART EXHIBITIONS

American Framing

Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.

Tajh Rust

Through July 16 / In his Outburst Project exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York. The intimate works invite viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ contemplative expressions.

Creative Sizzle

June 7–July 29 / Original works by local artists will be on display at the Stephen Baumbach Gallery in Palm Springs. Plan to visit on opening night for a reception with bites and beverages provided.

Keep up with all Greater Palm Springs events by checking our calendar!