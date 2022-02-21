81 Things to Do in March 2022

Flogging Molly: March 19

Frontman Dave King brings his heavy metal and hard rock roots to this band’s rollicking Celtic punk sound, which features lesser-heard instruments including the tin whistle and the Irish bodhrán drum. See them live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. fantasyspringsresort.com

It’s Magic!: March 20

Seasoned illusionists take the McCallum Theatre stage for an evening of spellbinding stunts and sleight of hand. The success of this revue in the mid-20th century inspired founder Milt Larsen to open the now-legendary Los Angeles club The Magic Castle. mccallumtheatre.org

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: March 21

This group’s name perfectly captures their M.O. — eight ukulelists strum, sing, and even whistle their way through ditties by Tchaikovsky, Lady Gaga, and others on the McCallum Theatre stage. mccallumtheatre.org

102 Years of Broadway: March 22–23

Get a history lesson in New York theater with composer Neil Berg. Five Broadway stars join Berg at the McCallum Theatre, performing selections from the musicals beloved by any Broadway buff worth their salt, including West Side Story, Wicked, and Les Misérables. mccallumtheatre.org

Susto: March 23

At age 14, Susto frontman Justin Osborne taught himself music with stealthy solo jam sessions on the family heirloom guitar he was forbidden to touch. The determined songwriter and his band share selections from their 2021 album Time in the Sun at The Alibi in Palm Springs. thealibipalmsprings.com

50 Years of Rock ’n’ Roll: March 23–24

Whether you fondly recall driving your ’57 Chevy to the sound of Elvis’ “Heartbreak Hotel” or remember shouting Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” after a breakup, you’ll catch the tunes of your teen years at this McCallum show, which traces rock virtuosos from 1929 to ’81. mccallumtheatre.org

Palm Springs Chalk Art Festival: March 24

Downtown Palm Springs transforms into a rainbow of ephemeral art at this annual festival, where professional artists and students compete to create prize-winning sidewalk wonders. The free event also features live music and kids activities. chalkartfestival.com

Chloé Perrier: March 24

Chloe Perrier’s velvety voice shines on jazz standards by Charles Trenet, Edith Piaf, and other idols from her native France. Ticketholders for her appearance at Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs will catch influences from Perrier’s adopted home of New York City, as well. jazzvillepalmsprings.com

Naathan Phan: March 24–26 & March 31–April 2

You might recognize Naathan Phan from Superbad, where he partied alongside Jonah Hill’s character. That comedic acumen is clear in his shows at Marvyn’s Magic Theater, where he combines mind-boggling illusions with opera. marvynsmagictheater.com

Corina Marti: March 25

A star in the world of baroque music, harpsichordist Corina Marti appears at The Galen in Palm Desert to treat audiences to medieval and renaissance compositions from as early as the 13th century. desertbaroque.com

Palm Desert Food & Wine: March 25–27

MasterChef winner Claudia Sandoval, Top Chef Junior judge Curtis Stone, and other giants of the culinary sphere come to The Gardens on El Paseo for a weekend of workshops, meet-and-greets, and tastings. palmdesertfoodandwine.com

Pink Martini: March 25–28

This “little orchestra” backs China Forbes and Storm Large as they break and blend genres and sing in more than 15 languages at the McCallum Theatre.

mccallumtheatre.org

TDOV CV: March 26

Join the Coachella Valley’s Trans Community Project at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs to honor Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV). Trans activist Rachel Crandell founded TDOV in 2009 to champion and celebrate the rights and contributions of transgender people worldwide. transcommunityproject.org

REO Speedwagon: March 26

“Take It on the Run” to Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage, where REO Speedwagon “Keep the Fire Burnin’” with a lineup of their greatest hits. aguacalientecasinos.com

Walk MS: March 26

Step toward a cure for multiple sclerosis by joining this fundraising race at Palm Desert Civic Center Park. Choose between 1- and 3-mile routes, and feel free to bring Fido; event organizers welcome leashed dogs on the walk. nationalmssociety.org

Melissa Etheridge: March 29–30

Gigs in Los Angeles’ lesbian bars helped launch Melissa Etheridge’s music career in the early 1980s. She plays fan favorites like “Bring Me Some Water” and “Come to My Window” at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.org

The Jive Aces: March 31

Known for grabbing a semifinalist spot on the 2012 season of Britain’s Got Talent, this six-piece swing band crosses the pond to offer a high-energy, toe-tappin’ show at Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs. jazzvillepalmsprings.com

Divine Horsemen: March 31

Before breaking up in 1988, Chris Desjardins (of The Flesh Eaters), his then-wife, Julie Christensen, and other Los Angeles music scene luminaries brought an innovative country-punk sensibility to two full-length Divine Horsemen albums. As part of a long-awaited reunion tour, the band stops at The Alibi in Palm Springs. thealibipalmsprings.com

Ann Hampton Calloway: March 31

The Nanny buffs know Ann Hampton Calloway as the woman who penned and sang the show’s theme song. Calloway lends her vocal chops to a rich array of tunes by Linda Ronstadt in this McCallum show benefiting the College of the Desert Foundation. mccallumtheatre.org