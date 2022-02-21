81 Things to Do in March 2022

Fashion Week El Paseo and the city of Palm Desert become the center of the universe for the fashion world when eight designers showcase their collections in March.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Fashion Week El Paseo: March 19-26
Susan Stein wants you to leave your sweats at home. As the creative director and producer of Fashion Week El Paseo, Stein enjoys scoping out attendees’ street style as much as she does the looks designers send down the runway. “We’ve created a place where people can get dressed up every night of the week, if they want,” she says.
On both guests and models, Stein expects to see a return to the tried-and-true. “Things have stayed relatively classic, which always seems to happen after a big change in society,” she explains. “[It makes] people feel safe.”
Of course, there’s always room to play. Many of the designs dotting the runway at Fashion Week’s nine shows represent the other end of 2022’s trend spectrum: fantasy couture (think rainbows of color, sculptural shapes, and enough tulle to take a nap in). Ticketholders at the event’s finale show will see playful gowns by Amsterdam’s Edwin Oudshoorn. “His clothes are just over-the-top elegance — everything is a work of art,” Stein effuses.
Other can’t-miss designers include Christopher Bates, who offers collections for men and women crafted at his design studio in Milan, Italy, and Keanan Duffty, a British fashion designer and musician based in New York, who will showcase the rock ‘n’ roll style that made him an appealing collaborator for artists including David Bowie and the Sex Pistols.
Before each show, guests mingle at the reception, where they can enjoy craft libations, brand activations, and learn about local nonprofit organizations. “Even people who aren’t fashionistas love to come, because the event’s so exciting,” Stein says. “It’s not your mother’s cocktail party.”
The Barber of Seville: March 3
Opera troupe Teatro Lirico D’Europa comes to the McCallum Theatre to perform one of the most popular operatic comedies of all time. A 24-year-old Rossini penned the renowned score in fewer than 12 days. mccallumtheatre.org
Greg Adams & Easy Bay Soul: March 3
Order a Brandy Alexander and settle in for an evening of fun, funky R&B, jazz, and soul with trumpet and flugelhorn player Greg Adams and his band East Bay Soul at Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs. jazzvillepalmsprings.com
Levent: March 3–5
This magician honed his sleight-of-hand skills performing in Manhattan as a teenager and went on to become an expert in vaudeville and magic history. He brings his signature tricks to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. marvynsmagictheater.com
Lucie Arnaz: March 3–5
Everybody loves Lucie! Arnaz reflects on her 50-year career in showbiz with this Broadway-centric show at the Purple Room in Palm Springs. In addition to singing ditties from Pippin and other favorites, Lucy and Desi’s daughter spills musical memories and backstage secrets. purpleroompalmsprings.com
Jackie Evancho: March 4
At age 10, Jackie Evancho performed an aria on America’s Got Talent so stunning that commentators wondered if she’d lip synced. Twelve years (and eight albums) later, Evancho demonstrates those unbelievable live vocals at McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.org
Idyllwild Arts Student Showcase: March 4
Teens attending the nearby Idyllwild Arts Academy flex their skills in music, dance, theater, film, fashion, and the visual arts in this showcase at the Rancho Mirage Public Library. idyllwildarts.org
Italy & England: Renaissance Origins: March 4
This showcase of Renaissance tunes at The Galen in Palm Desert doubles as a music history lesson: Charles Metz plays a rare Italian keyboard from the 16th century, plus a harpsichord in the 17th-century style. desertbaroque.com
Desert Guilds Quilt Show: March 4–5
See more than 150 eye-catching quilts at the Palm Springs Pavilion. Admission includes a chance to shop for fabrics and handcrafted gifts at the merchant mall, plus a look at the adorable Thumbelina-size blankets that make up the miniature quilt exhibit. desertguildsquiltshow.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Dirty Honey performs March 5.
Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey: March 5
Wolfgang Van Halen called his hard rock band Mammoth WVH as a nod to his father, iconic rocker Eddie Van Halen, whose Grammy-winning band was originally named Mammoth. Los Angeles–based rockers Dirty Honey join Van Halen’s spawn on this tour stop at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com
Tejano Music Festival: March 5
Experience the Texan-Mexican culture that shaped singer Selena Quintanilla at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. Grammy nominee Ram Herrera headlines the free fest. tejanomusicfest.com
Electric Light Orchestra Experience: March 5
Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Electric Light Orchestra shook up the 1970s and ’80s with soaring prog rock albums like Time (1981). They play their hits, including 1975’s “Evil Woman,” at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com
Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.: March 5
Married musical duo McCoo and Davis appear at the McCallum Theatre with Up, Up & Away! A Musical Fable, a night of tunes named after one of the pair’s most popular hits singing with The 5th Dimension. mccallumtheatre.org
Pulp Vixen: March 5
The ladies of Pulp Vixen keep showgoers at The Gardens on El Paseo dancing to everyone from Bruno Mars to Bon Jovi while raising funds for the Bianca Rae Foundation. thegardensonelpaseo.com
Palm Springs Vintage Market: March 6
Whether you seek a painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you will find that and more at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. palmspringsvintagemarket.com
The Glorious Music of Chopin: March 7
Jeffrey Siegel, a piano virtuoso with the gift of gab, regales audiences at the McCallum with the stories and sounds of Frédéric Chopin’s celebrated nocturnes
and waltzes. mccallumtheatre.org
Marie Osmond performs March 9.
Marie Osmond: March 9
She sings, she acts, she writes, she dances, she designs dolls (it’s true!), and now she appears at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage alongside local pop orchestra the Desert Symphony. aguacalientecasinos.com
Matt Von Roderick: March 10
Jazz Artist of the Year winner Matt Von Roderick seasons the sounds of his trumpet with Chet Baker–like vocals and the occasional sprinkle of spoken word. Get a taste at Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs. jazzvillepalmsprings.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Voctave performs March 10.
Voctave: March 10
Voctave’s 11 members met singing for Epcot’s a capella group, Voices of Liberty, at Walt Disney World in Florida. They stretch their voices across five full octaves at the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.org
John Shryock & Mari Lynn: March 10–12 & 17–19
Masters of Illusion alums John Shryock and Mari Lynn entertain audiences at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta. Shryock once abracadabra’d for former president George W. Bush at his inaugural ball. marvynsmagictheater.com
Judy Collins: March 11
Though best known as a folk artist, Judy Collins never met a genre she didn’t like. Her recorded songs range in flavor from show tunes to rock ’n’ roll. You can hear her celebrated soprano at the McCallum (and on a track preserved in the Library of Congress). mccallumtheatre.org
The Ladies of Knots Landing: March 11
Actors Michele Lee, Donna Mills, and Joan Van Ark drop by Oscar’s in Palm Springs for a retrospective on their long-running Dallas spinoff Knots Landing. The trio will play clips plucked from the soap’s 344 episodes and answer your juiciest questions. oscarspalmsprings.com
A Golden Trio: March 11
Stephen Hammer (oboe and recorder), Kenneth Munday (bassoon), and Margaret Irwin-Brandon (harpsichord) perform the compositions of Telemann, Bach, and Handel at The Galen in Palm Desert. desertbaroque.com
John Lloyd Young: March 11–12
Tenor John Lloyd Young fêtes favorites from the 1950s and ’60s in his show at the Purple Room in Palm Springs. Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in the Broadway hit Jersey Boys. purpleroompalmsprings.com
Peter White: March 12
Jazz fans, get your groove on at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa, where keyboardist Gregg Karukas meets smooth jazz guitarist Peter White for an evening of easy listening. groovesatthewestin.com
Paul Anka: March 12
Paul Anka honors his connection to Ol’ Blue Eyes with an evening of Sinatra songs at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com
Get Happy!: March 12
Great American Songbook expert Michael Feinstein tips his hat to a great American singer — Judy Garland — with a musical journey through The Wizard of Oz star’s life. The special show at the McCallum Theatre aligns with Garland’s 100th birthday. mccallumtheatre.org
Michael Carbonaro: March 12
Magician and actor Michael Carbonaro performed illusions as a teen to cover tuition at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. The Carbonaro Effect star makes magic at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com
John Stanley King: March 12
This rock and blues singer nabbed a Coachella Valley Independent award for Best Local Musician in 2018. The desert star drums up funds for Family YMCA of the Desert with a show at The Gardens on El Paseo. thegardensonelpaseo.com
Tim Allen: March 12
Take a seat in the Spotlight 29 Casino Showroom for a night of stand-up comedy with Tim Allen, who is arguably best known as the voice of astronaut action figure Buzz Lightyear. spotlight29.com
Art on Main Street: March 12 & 26
Dozens of artists gather on Main Street in Old Town La Quinta vending paintings, photos, ceramics, textiles, and other objets d’art. oldtownlaquinta.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY COACHELLA VALLEY SYMPHONY
Concerto Concert is set for March 13 at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs.
Concerto Concert: March 13
Each year, local students age 11 to 26 show off their orchestral skills in an effort to nab one of the top spots in the Coachella Valley Symphony’s concerto competition. Head to the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs to discover the young winners and see the symphony perform classics from Brahms, Puccini, and Haydn. cvsymphony.com
Forever Tango: March 13
Working-class residents of Buenos Aires and Montevideo developed the Argentine tango in the late 19th century. Sixteen dancers twirl through that history in this vibrant show at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.org
A Taste of Spain: March 13
Support California State University, San Bernardino, students at JW Marriot Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert. A flamenco guitarist serenades ticketholders as they sip sangria and nibble on tapas, paella, and roast pig. pdc.csusb.edu
Nature Roars Back: March 14
Cinematographer Bob Poole shares spectacular footage from his efforts to restore Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park alongside scientists including his sister, elephant researcher Joyce Poole, in this National Geographic Live! event at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.org
Len Rainey & The Midnight Players: March 17
Talk about good luck — Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs offers jazz lovers the chance to spend St. Patrick’s Day swinging with this San Diego band. jazzvillepalmsprings.com
Home Again: March 17
Carole King tribute band Home Again treats audiences to “Beautiful” and other hits at the McCallum Theatre. Frontwoman Deb De Lucca was primed from childhood for her career covering King — her mother frequently played Tapestry (1971) on the family turntable. mccallumtheatre.org
Third Thursday Cocktail Party: March 17
Rancho Mirage boutique Rancho Relaxo hosts this monthly shindig, where you can sip, shop, and meet some of the creative minds behind the store’s handmade products, which include home décor and acessories. ranchorelaxoca.com
Marilyn Maye: March 17–19
Folks who watched Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show have likely seen Marilyn Maye at least once — she appeared on the program 76 times, more than any other singer in Tonight Show history. Catch her in person at the Purple Room. purpleroompalmsprings.com
Johann Sebastian Bach & His Illustrious Sons: March 18
Desert Baroque is “Bach” with this concert featuring pieces by the legendary German composer. Ken Aiso plays baroque violin while Sonia Lee accompanies on the harpsichord. desertbaroque.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Linda Eder will perform March 18.
Linda Eder; March 18
Linda Eder cites a high school production of The Sound of Music as her stage career’s start. Several Broadway roles and 18 studio albums later, the vocalist makes a tour stop at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.org
Jon Pardi: March 18
While singer John Pardi found success in country music capital Nashville, Tennessee, he calls back to his Dixon, California, origins with the title of his 2016 album, California Sunrise. Pardi plays the record’s hit single “Dirt on my Boots” and other fan favorites at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com
David Benoit & Barbara Morrison: March 19
Pianist Benoit and singer Morrison join forces at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa for a big night with a big band. Morrison previously shared stages with icons like Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Charles. groovesatthewestin.com
Howie Mandel: March 19
Mandel takes a break from his America’s Got Talent duties to flaunt his own comedic talents at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage. Former SNL regular Jon Lovitz joins. aguacalientecasinos.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Manhattan Transfer performs March 19.
The Manhattan Transfer: March 19
Swing over to the McCallum Theatre for an evening with “Birdland” jazz vocalists The Manhattan Transfer. The multiple Grammy winners occasionally call it quits on musical accompaniment and offer a spirited a capella performance. mccallumtheatre.org
Flogging Molly: March 19
Frontman Dave King brings his heavy metal and hard rock roots to this band’s rollicking Celtic punk sound, which features lesser-heard instruments including the tin whistle and the Irish bodhrán drum. See them live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. fantasyspringsresort.com
It’s Magic!: March 20
Seasoned illusionists take the McCallum Theatre stage for an evening of spellbinding stunts and sleight of hand. The success of this revue in the mid-20th century inspired founder Milt Larsen to open the now-legendary Los Angeles club The Magic Castle. mccallumtheatre.org
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: March 21
This group’s name perfectly captures their M.O. — eight ukulelists strum, sing, and even whistle their way through ditties by Tchaikovsky, Lady Gaga, and others on the McCallum Theatre stage. mccallumtheatre.org
102 Years of Broadway: March 22–23
Get a history lesson in New York theater with composer Neil Berg. Five Broadway stars join Berg at the McCallum Theatre, performing selections from the musicals beloved by any Broadway buff worth their salt, including West Side Story, Wicked, and Les Misérables. mccallumtheatre.org
Susto: March 23
At age 14, Susto frontman Justin Osborne taught himself music with stealthy solo jam sessions on the family heirloom guitar he was forbidden to touch. The determined songwriter and his band share selections from their 2021 album Time in the Sun at The Alibi in Palm Springs. thealibipalmsprings.com
50 Years of Rock ’n’ Roll: March 23–24
Whether you fondly recall driving your ’57 Chevy to the sound of Elvis’ “Heartbreak Hotel” or remember shouting Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” after a breakup, you’ll catch the tunes of your teen years at this McCallum show, which traces rock virtuosos from 1929 to ’81. mccallumtheatre.org
Palm Springs Chalk Art Festival: March 24
Downtown Palm Springs transforms into a rainbow of ephemeral art at this annual festival, where professional artists and students compete to create prize-winning sidewalk wonders. The free event also features live music and kids activities. chalkartfestival.com
Chloé Perrier: March 24
Chloe Perrier’s velvety voice shines on jazz standards by Charles Trenet, Edith Piaf, and other idols from her native France. Ticketholders for her appearance at Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs will catch influences from Perrier’s adopted home of New York City, as well. jazzvillepalmsprings.com
Naathan Phan: March 24–26 & March 31–April 2
You might recognize Naathan Phan from Superbad, where he partied alongside Jonah Hill’s character. That comedic acumen is clear in his shows at Marvyn’s Magic Theater, where he combines mind-boggling illusions with opera. marvynsmagictheater.com
Corina Marti: March 25
A star in the world of baroque music, harpsichordist Corina Marti appears at The Galen in Palm Desert to treat audiences to medieval and renaissance compositions from as early as the 13th century. desertbaroque.com
Palm Desert Food & Wine: March 25–27
MasterChef winner Claudia Sandoval, Top Chef Junior judge Curtis Stone, and other giants of the culinary sphere come to The Gardens on El Paseo for a weekend of workshops, meet-and-greets, and tastings. palmdesertfoodandwine.com
Pink Martini: March 25–28
This “little orchestra” backs China Forbes and Storm Large as they break and blend genres and sing in more than 15 languages at the McCallum Theatre.
mccallumtheatre.org
TDOV CV: March 26
Join the Coachella Valley’s Trans Community Project at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs to honor Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV). Trans activist Rachel Crandell founded TDOV in 2009 to champion and celebrate the rights and contributions of transgender people worldwide. transcommunityproject.org
REO Speedwagon: March 26
“Take It on the Run” to Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage, where REO Speedwagon “Keep the Fire Burnin’” with a lineup of their greatest hits. aguacalientecasinos.com
Walk MS: March 26
Step toward a cure for multiple sclerosis by joining this fundraising race at Palm Desert Civic Center Park. Choose between 1- and 3-mile routes, and feel free to bring Fido; event organizers welcome leashed dogs on the walk. nationalmssociety.org
Melissa Etheridge: March 29–30
Gigs in Los Angeles’ lesbian bars helped launch Melissa Etheridge’s music career in the early 1980s. She plays fan favorites like “Bring Me Some Water” and “Come to My Window” at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.org
The Jive Aces: March 31
Known for grabbing a semifinalist spot on the 2012 season of Britain’s Got Talent, this six-piece swing band crosses the pond to offer a high-energy, toe-tappin’ show at Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs. jazzvillepalmsprings.com
Divine Horsemen: March 31
Before breaking up in 1988, Chris Desjardins (of The Flesh Eaters), his then-wife, Julie Christensen, and other Los Angeles music scene luminaries brought an innovative country-punk sensibility to two full-length Divine Horsemen albums. As part of a long-awaited reunion tour, the band stops at The Alibi in Palm Springs. thealibipalmsprings.com
Ann Hampton Calloway: March 31
The Nanny buffs know Ann Hampton Calloway as the woman who penned and sang the show’s theme song. Calloway lends her vocal chops to a rich array of tunes by Linda Ronstadt in this McCallum show benefiting the College of the Desert Foundation. mccallumtheatre.org
art exhibitions
PHOTOGRAPH © LEON POLK FOUNDATION, SITE PHOTOGRAPHY
Leon Polk Smith, untitled (1953), paint on canvas.
Contemporary Photography from the Collection / THROUGH MARCH 27
This installation of photographs at Palm Springs Art Museum was curated to accompany Robert Longo’s massive, photorealistic charcoal drawings in the exhibition Storm of Hope: Law & Disorder. psmuseum.org
Helen Lundeberg /through march 27
Pears, portals, and soft oranges and pinks appear as motifs in the paintings by Southern Californian post-surrealist Helen Lundeberg, on display at Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org
The Modern Chair / through april 3
Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center showcases chair design through the 20th and 21st centuries. The show includes more than 50 spectacular seats produced by designers such as Charles and Ray Eames and Frank Gehry. psmuseum.org
Leon Polk Smith: 1945–1962 / March 26–Aug. 28
Palm Springs Art Museum celebrates the rich colors and pleasing geometric shapes that define Leon Polk Smith’s abstract
paintings. Smith grew up on a homestead in Oklahoma and became enraptured by fine art as a college
student in New York City. psmuseum.org
Contemporary Art of Joshua Tree: March 27
High Desert art expert Bernard Leibov leads a road trip to several of Joshua Tree’s cultural landmarks, including artist studios and the Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum. joshuatree.org
theatre shows
I Ought to Be in Pictures: Feb. 11–March 13
Desert TheatreWorks in Indio presents this Neil Simon–penned play about a Hollywood screenwriter whose estranged daughter demands he help her become an actor.
dtworks.org
Palm Springs Getaway: Feb. 24–March 13
Take a swing through Palm Springs’ past with this star-studded musical. Palm Springs Getaway makes its world premiere at Palm Canyon Theatre. palmcanyontheatre.net
Closer than Ever: March 1–20
This musical revue by David Shire and Tony winner Richard Maltby Jr. speaks to the common conundrums and experiences of modern life — or, rather, sings to them, since the show contains no dialogue. Actors at Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City cover unrequited love, aging, and other plights. cvrep.org
The Mountaintop: March 4–13
Julliard grad Katori Hall became the first Black woman to win the Olivier Award for Best New Play with this imagined depiction of Martin Luther King Jr.’s final night. See the show at the Pearl McManus Theater in Palm Springs. dezartperforms.org
Annie Get Your Gun: March 18–19
Real-life Wild West sensations Annie Oakley and Buffalo Bill inspired this musical penned by Dorothy Fields and Irving Berlin. Actors with Desert Theatricals remind audiences that “There’s No Business Like Show Business” at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. desert-theatricals.com
Little Shop of Horrors: March 18–April 10
Catch the 1982 musical about a flower shop employee’s rise to fame and fortune with the help of a flesh-eating alien plant at Desert Theatreworks in Indio. dtworks.org
All This Intimacy: March 25–2 & April 1–3
In this dramedy at Desert Ensemble Theatre in Palm Springs, poetry professor Ty Greene must figure out his next steps after learning his neighbor, his ex-girlfriend, and his young student are all pregnant with his children. desertensembletheatre.org
Cyrano de Bergerac: March 31–April 3
Talent at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs portray witty poet and soldier Cyrano, his beloved Roxane, and other classic characters in this tragic romance set in 17th-century France. palmcanyontheatre.net