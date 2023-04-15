Things to Do in the Desert, April 17–23

Michael Steirnagle

Through April 21 / Visitors to Coda Gallery in Palm Desert will be inspired to hit the nearest pool after viewing Michael Steirnagle’s abstracted impressionist paintings depicting swimmers, sunbathers, and partiers.

Open Mic Night

April 17 / Old Town Artisan Studio’s monthly open-mic night in La Quinta invites singers, songwriters, the occasional ranter, comics, and others to grab hold of their PA system and test out material in front of an open audience.

Ron Stubbs

April 19 / If Ron Stubbs’ jokes don’t land, he can make the audience leave thinking they did. See the hypnotist at Marvyn’s Magic Theater this week.

Barefoot in the Park

April 19 / Two greats of New Hollywood take over the screen at Downtown Palm Springs Park for the city’s ongoing free movie series. Jane Fonda and Robert Redford carry this wacky 1967 romantic comedy that you can catch under the stars.

David Kovac

April 20–22 / David Kovac is far more than just a juggler, though he’s pretty good at that, if juggling is what you’re after. See him perform magic tricks, comedy, and the aforementioned juggling at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

The Play That Goes Wrong

April 20–23/ This mystery-comedy follows a bumbling cast as their opening night performance of a 1920s period piece falls apart. Watch the mayhem at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio.

Open Call Talent Project

April 21–23 / McCallum Theatre’s annual talent competition pits the area’s best singers, dancers, and other performers against each other for a series of prizes.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 21–23/ As you’re almost certainly aware by now, Coachella is here. The second weekend of this mega-fest takes over the Empire Polo Club in Indio this weekend.

Bamboo & KZ Tandingan

April 22 / The “Prince of Philippine Rock” will bring his antipodal rock rhythms to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio with the help of The X Factor Philippines Season 1 winner KZ Tandingan.

Manilow!

April 23 / Manilow’s songs make the whole world sing, but we’re in for something a little less loud. The Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus will sing the hits at Palm Springs Cultural Center.

HAPPENING ALL WEEK

Little Women

Through April 23 / Palm Springs’ Palm Canyon Theatre presents the musical version of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved 1800s novel.

Glow in the Park

Through April 30 / This evening event at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens transforms the grounds with larger-than-life glowing animal lanterns and other light installations, for an all-new way to experience the park.

Desert X

Through May 7 / Download the Desert X app to explore this valleywide exhibition featuring massive-scale, site-specific works by artists from around the world.

Phillip K. Smith III

Through May 7 / Palm Desert resident Phillip K. Smith III fills four galleries at Palm Springs Art Museum with objects and installations inspired by the quality of light in the California desert.

American Framing

Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing.

Tajh Rust

Through July 16 / In the Palm Springs Art Museum show, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York, inviting viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ expressions.

Find even more things to do in our Calendar of Events.