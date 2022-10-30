Things to Do in the Desert This Week, Oct. 31–Nov 7

Trick or Treating at I Heart Mac & Cheese: Oct. 31
Each child will receive one free cookie during candy trick or treating. No purchase necessary, 190 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. iheartmacandcheese.com
Palm Springs International Dance Festival: Through Nov. 6
Themed dances at Nickerson-Rossi’s Dance House in Palm Springs include a student showcase and a selection of work by male choreographers. nickersonrossidance.com
Open Mic Night: Nov. 1
Calling all singers, storytellers, stand-ups, and spoken word sages. Show off your skills with a five-minute spot in Palm Springs at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club’s cozy Amigo Room bar. acehotel.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY ANNA WELLINGTON
Jody Watley performs at the Cathedral City Senior Center gala.
Night to Remember Gala: Nov. 1
Featuring a performance by Grammy nominee Jody Watley, the Cathedral City Senior Center slates this gala by Steve Tobin, Johnny Krupa and the Grace Helen Spearman Charitable Foundation. Hosted by KESQ-TV anchor Peter Daut, the gala will raise the funds necessary to continue the center’s mission of assisting all seniors, from active to homebound, by providing services that channel energy, relieve suffering, and protect health, happiness, and well-being.
Day of the Dead: Nov. 1
Animal Samaritans offers a free event featuring Día de los Muertos altars, games, special presentations and more at the Thousand Palms Community Center.
Coachella Valley Days of Los Metros: Nov. 2
Walk the grounds of Sunnylands Center and Gardens and see Día de los Muertos altars on display from several Coachella Valley high schools plus artwork from Raises Cultural featuring large-scale shadow boxes and skulls.
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Nov. 2
Based in Tel Aviv, this orchestra’s nearly nine-decade history includes a performance for Pope Pius XII. They play at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert as part of Palm Springs Friends of the Philharmonic’s 2022 concert series.
Happy Tails Dog Adventure: Nov. 2
Man’s best friend can make some new pals of his own at this pup-centric trek on the La Quinta Cove Trail with Friends of the Desert Mountains. desertmountains.org
Lez Out Loud: Nov. 2
Comedian Mina Hartong reprises her Lez Out Loud comedy series at Runway Restaurant & Bar in Cathedral City with the “Election Edition,” featuring stand-ups Rosa Escandon, Brittny Roberts, and Lin Phillippi.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PGA WEST
Alcatraz, also known as the 17th hole of PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course, is the site of a special golf contest.
Indigo Stadium Shoot-Out: Nov. 2
indiGO Auto Group will host this second annual golf contest on the 17th hole of PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course, affectionately known as “Alcatraz.” Benefitting First Tee of the Coachella Valley, this winner-take-all, made-for-TV event will feature 16 of the Coachella Valley’s top club pros — including defending champion Lehua Wise — competing for bragging rights as they attempt to escape from Alcatraz with $1,000.
Jennifer Keith Sextet With Mando Doreme: Nov. 3
Jazz vocalist Jennifer Keith and saxophone star Mando Doreme transport guests at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs back to swing music’s heyday.
First Fridays on El Paseo: Nov. 4
Enjoy the famed Palm Desert shopping district with First Fridays El Paseo, a monthly evening of events every first Friday of each month, November 2022 through May 2023. To kick off the season, head to El Paseo on Nov. 4 from 4 – 7 p.m. to enjoy live music, crusing classic cars, and self-guided art tour.
Roadrunner, Cuckoo of the Desert: Nov. 4
Beep, beep! Learn about the real-life inspiration behind the Looney Tunes’ speediest bird at this free lecture at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center.
National Philanthropy Day Honorees: Nov. 4
The 16th National Philanthropy Day Awards luncheon honors six individuals in the Coachella Valley: the late Patti Grundhofer, Linda Big, CJ Westrick-Bomar, Lanay and Justin Berry, Brian Daly, and the Leaders in Training program at the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City. Join them at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.
First Fridays in Palm Desert: Nov. 4
On the first Friday of each month starting in November through May 2023, enjoy events centered around El Paseo. The opener includes an art tour, a classic car show by Cruise Night El Paseo, musical entertainment from Whitney Lyman, and more.
Día de los Muertos Ofrendas (Altars): Nov. 4
The Coachella Valley History Museum will have a display of altars created by local artists through Nov. 20.
Babes Ride Out: Nov. 4–6
Women motorcyclists take to the highway in Borrego Springs for this annual get-together featuring organized group rides, Harley-Davidson demos, and a pool party at Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort.
Greater Palm Springs Pride: Nov. 4–6
Cooler weather cues the desert’s LGBTQ+ pride festivities. Celebrate Greater Palm Springs Pride’s 35th edition with a parade and festival featuring live music, food and drink vendors, art exhibits, a kids zone, and more on Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.
Hoedown at Sundown: Nov. 5
Don cowpoke-inspired duds and gallop over to the Classic Club in Palm Desert for a Wild West–themed shindig benefiting Family YMCA of the Desert with a silent auction.
Twentynine Palms Farmers Market: Nov. 5
Get a head start on your holiday shopping at this High Desert market, where local makers sling wares including soaps, leather goods, and sweet accessories for pets.
Justin Shandor: Nov. 5
This Graceland-endorsed Elvis impersonator honors the King of Rock ’n’ Roll with a show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. A full band — including gospel singers and a horn section — re-create Presley’s most iconic hits.
Desert Mountains Art Fair: Nov. 5
Stop by this monthly art fair to discover photos, paintings, pottery, and more at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center.
Palm Springs Pride 5K run and walk: Nov. 5
Led by author and wellness expert Craig Ramsay, take to the streets of Palm Springs to raise money for the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert and The Transgender Health and Wellness Center. Hosted by the Palm Springs Front Runners and Walkers, online registration is available through Nov. 3.
Kewet: Native American Learning Day and Market: Nov. 5
Taking place at Palm Springs High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this family friendly free event shares the Agua Caliente culture with community members and visitors. Kewet, the Cahuilla word for fiesta, features activities including bird singers and dancers; demonstrations and hands-on activities such as basket weaving, beading, gourd rattle making, traditional games, food, and a Native American Market.
Run With los Muertos: Nov. 5
Jog, sprint, or stroll in this nighttime 5K winding through Old Town Coachella. Then keep the fun going at a free Día de los Muertos block party, complete with an art walk, a beer garden, and a classic car show.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JENNIFER YOUNT
Artist Tim Shockley is one of many local artists whose work will be on display Nov. 5–6.
Rancho Mirage Festival of the Arts: Nov. 5-6
Local artists show off their areas of experimentation and expertise at Rancho Mirage Community Park during this two-day arts festival, which also features food and drink from local vendors and live music at the amphitheater.
Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships: Nov. 5-13
Invented in 1965 by three dads trying to keep their kids busy, pickleball has grown into a phenomenon that now hosts its national championships at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Palm Springs Vintage Market: Nov. 6
Whether you’re seeking a striking piece of vintage furniture or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you’re likely to satisfy your search at this market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. palmspringsvintage market.com
Jeffrey Frank: Nov. 7-8
Author Jeffrey Frank appears at the Rancho Mirage Library for two book chats, discussing his pair of presidential page-turners.
