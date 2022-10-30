Things to Do in the Desert This Week, Oct. 31–Nov 7

Indigo Stadium Shoot-Out: Nov. 2

indiGO Auto Group will host this second annual golf contest on the 17th hole of PGA West’s Pete Dye Stadium Course, affectionately known as “Alcatraz.” Benefitting First Tee of the Coachella Valley, this winner-take-all, made-for-TV event will feature 16 of the Coachella Valley’s top club pros — including defending champion Lehua Wise — competing for bragging rights as they attempt to escape from Alcatraz with $1,000.

Jennifer Keith Sextet With Mando Doreme: Nov. 3

Jazz vocalist Jennifer Keith and saxophone star Mando Doreme transport guests at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs back to swing music’s heyday.

First Fridays on El Paseo: Nov. 4

Enjoy the famed Palm Desert shopping district with First Fridays El Paseo, a monthly evening of events every first Friday of each month, November 2022 through May 2023. To kick off the season, head to El Paseo on Nov. 4 from 4 – 7 p.m. to enjoy live music, crusing classic cars, and self-guided art tour.

Roadrunner, Cuckoo of the Desert: Nov. 4

Beep, beep! Learn about the real-life inspiration behind the Looney Tunes’ speediest bird at this free lecture at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center.

National Philanthropy Day Honorees: Nov. 4

The 16th National Philanthropy Day Awards luncheon honors six individuals in the Coachella Valley: the late Patti Grundhofer, Linda Big, CJ Westrick-Bomar, Lanay and Justin Berry, Brian Daly, and the Leaders in Training program at the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City. Join them at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.

First Fridays in Palm Desert: Nov. 4

On the first Friday of each month starting in November through May 2023, enjoy events centered around El Paseo. The opener includes an art tour, a classic car show by Cruise Night El Paseo, musical entertainment from Whitney Lyman, and more.

Día de los Muertos Ofrendas (Altars): Nov. 4

The Coachella Valley History Museum will have a display of altars created by local artists through Nov. 20.

Babes Ride Out: Nov. 4–6

Women motorcyclists take to the highway in Borrego Springs for this annual get-together featuring organized group rides, Harley-Davidson demos, and a pool party at Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort.