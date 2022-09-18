Things to Do in the Desert, Sept. 19-26

Help FIND Food Bank raise awareness during September's Hunger Action Month with a pair of food-centric events.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FIND FOOD BANK
OSHER FALL COURSES: sept. 19
Adults 50 and over can register for fall classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus. Participants can try a week of classes the week of Sept. 19 for $10 each with no membership required. They can then choose to become an OLLI member and select additional courses during the regular fall term that starts on Oct. 3.
MEATBALL THROWDOWN: SEPT. 20
To benefit the Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club, chow down at a all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner at Sammy’s Place in Cathedral city. There will be two seatings, 5 and 7 p.m. Reservations required. Marker Broadcasting will be doing a live remote.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RANCHO MIRAGE LIBRARY
Join Chef Shannon Bush for a Mediterranean culinary journey at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory.
CULINARY JOURNEY: SEPT 20
Come to the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory on the third Tuesday of the month in September, October, and November as travel the world with Chef Shannon to explore delicious, plant-based foods inspired by the cuisine of three countries. The September show focuses on Mediterranean. Explore plant-based favorites from this “Blue Zone” area (1 of 5 regions in the world where people are the healthiest) and learn to make the food that helps these people routinely live to be centenarians.
TASTE OF Palm Springs: SEPT. 21
The 2022 Business Expo & Taste of Palm Springs will take place from 5-9 P.M. and will include a taste of over 40 valley restaurants, wine and beer tasting, a cocktail bar, tequila tasting and live entertainment. Over 100 local businesses will showcase their products and services.
“BASH FOR THE BARKEES”: sept. 21
This event will include a divine family-style meal, exciting auction items, and fantastic entertainment to raise much-needed funds for Barkee Laroux’s House of Love Animal Sanctuary. Funds raised at ‘Bash for the Barkees’ helps to support the organization’s efforts to provide veterinary care, medicine, transportation, and nutrition at the animal sanctuary.
THE DINAH: SEPT. 21-25
The largest lesbian party in the world returns to Palm Springs for its 31st anniversary — this time at The Margaritaville. The Dinah offers a show-stopping all-female entertainment line-up. Headlining acts include Fletcher, Haviah Mighty, Cassidy King, IV4, Zolita, IV Jay, Siena Liggins and ‘80s music superstar, Taylor Dayne, who chats with us about her longevity and challenges getting there.
CHEF ANDIE HUBKA: SEPT. 22
During Hunger Action Month in September, FIND Food Bank has teamed up with Executive Chef Andie Hubka, owner of Cork & Fork, Heirloom Craft Kitchen, and Tu Madres Cantina along with Emmy winning broadcaster Brooke Beare to host an exclusive virtual cooking class fundraiser benefiting FIND Food Bank. There will be raffle prizes, special announcements, and giveaways for those who make donations to FIND during the show.
80s Stars PERFORM: SEPT. 22
‘80s Stars Lisa Lisa, C+C Music Factory, and Digital Underground known for their unforgettable ‘80s S hits including “Can You Feel the Beat,” “Make You Sweat,” and “The Humpty Dance” will perform at Morongo Casino in Cabazon.
• VIDEO: View the trailer for Brotherly Lies, screening at Cinema Diverse on Sept. 24.
CINEMA DIVERSE: SEPT. 22-25
The LGBTQ+ Film Festival contines with its second weekend of in-person films, including Brotherly Lies. Read our interview with director Mark Schwab, who will be in attendance when the film screens Sept. 24 at Camelot Theatres.
RANCHO MIRAGE WRITERS SERIES: SEPT. 23
This monthly series leads up to the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival in early February. September features author Ashey Weaver, who will discuss her new book, The Key to Deceit, a World War II mystery.
AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS JOB FAIR: SEPT. 23
Agua Caliente Casinos, a collection of three award-winning casino, resort and entertainment destinations in the Coachella Valley, are hosting a career fair from 1-4 p.m. inside of the Cahuilla Ballroom at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage. Positions have opened up across all departments, including food and beverage, security, facilities, retail, cash handlers, IT, housekeeping, EVS, and more.
CHRIS STRAIT: SEPT. 23
Strait headlines comedy clubs, private events, and colleges all over the U.S. and Canada. You may see Chris Strait every week on TRU-TV’s, The Smoking Gun Presents, “World’s Dumbest.” You may also have also seen him as a commentator on the E! channel, and the National Lampoon film, Lost Reality 2. See him at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
MORONGO THUNDER & LIGHTNING POWWOW: SEPT. 23-25
Take advantage of free admission to celebrate Native American heritage and traditions. There are no “spectators” at a Pow Wow. Attendees are regarded as participants. Each one of us has a place in the circle of people. Within this circle there is no beginning and no end. This coming together is at the heart of the traditional Pow Wow.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
You may know Chris Young from hhis latest hit, “At The End Of A Bar,” with Mitchell Tenpenny.
CHRIS YOUNG: SEPT. 23
Multi-Platinum global entertainer Chris Young will bring his hit-packed show to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, nearly 5 billion on-demand streams, 13 million singles sold, 12 career No. 1 singles, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.
THE DREAMBOATS: Sept. 24
Enjoy a night of excitement with Agua Caliente Jukebox in Cathedral City. Dance to all your favorite ’50s and ’60s tunes under the desert stars as The Dreamboats take the stage. Reserve tickets for the free concert.
SUNDAY SUPPER: SEPT. 25
Your ticket purchase will help FIND Food Bank provide over 360 meals to the Coachella Valley and High Desert. The experience includes hors d’oeuvres and a three-course feast of the chef’s creation, free-flowing red and white wine, specialty cocktails, and an evening of unique local entertainment.
STAR-GAZING Events: SEPT 26-30
Stargazing parties will be held from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. each night at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory. Pre-registration is required. Stargazing will be canceled in the event of unsuitable weather conditions that prohibit the use of telescopes. Unsuitable weather conditions include but are not limited to cloud cover, precipitation, high winds, and ash. You will be notified via the email address used for registration.
• READ NEXT: 5 Tours to Explore the Natural Wonders of Greater Palm Springs.