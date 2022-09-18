Things to Do in the Desert, Sept. 19-26

CINEMA DIVERSE: SEPT. 22-25

The LGBTQ+ Film Festival contines with its second weekend of in-person films, including Brotherly Lies. Read our interview with director Mark Schwab, who will be in attendance when the film screens Sept. 24 at Camelot Theatres.

RANCHO MIRAGE WRITERS SERIES: SEPT. 23

This monthly series leads up to the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival in early February. September features author Ashey Weaver, who will discuss her new book, The Key to Deceit, a World War II mystery.

AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS JOB FAIR: SEPT. 23

Agua Caliente Casinos, a collection of three award-winning casino, resort and entertainment destinations in the Coachella Valley, are hosting a career fair from 1-4 p.m. inside of the Cahuilla Ballroom at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage. Positions have opened up across all departments, including food and beverage, security, facilities, retail, cash handlers, IT, housekeeping, EVS, and more.

CHRIS STRAIT: SEPT. 23

Strait headlines comedy clubs, private events, and colleges all over the U.S. and Canada. You may see Chris Strait every week on TRU-TV’s, The Smoking Gun Presents, “World’s Dumbest.” You may also have also seen him as a commentator on the E! channel, and the National Lampoon film, Lost Reality 2. See him at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

MORONGO THUNDER & LIGHTNING POWWOW: SEPT. 23-25

Take advantage of free admission to celebrate Native American heritage and traditions. There are no “spectators” at a Pow Wow. Attendees are regarded as participants. Each one of us has a place in the circle of people. Within this circle there is no beginning and no end. This coming together is at the heart of the traditional Pow Wow.