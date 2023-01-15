Things to Do in the Desert, Jan. 16–22

Palm Springs International Film Festival: Through Jan. 16

Filmmakers from more than 60 countries show their masterpieces at this annual Palm Springs festival — and jockey for accolades such as Best International Screenplay, Best Documentary, and the teen-judged Young Cineastes Award. Screenings happen at multiple cinemas and often include celebrity appearances and Q&As.

Lucia Heffernan: Through Jan. 20

Lucia Heffernan’s playful paintings imagine a world where animals partake in everyday human activities. See her smile-inducing tableaus — featuring scenarios such as a dog delivering pizza and meerkats working on their golf swing — at Coda Gallery in Palm Desert.

Fantastic Fantasies: Jan. 16

Jeffrey Siegel continues his crowd-favorite Keyboard Conversations series at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. This time he’s sharing his preferred free-form compositions from Hadyn, Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Chopin.

Open Mic Night: Jan. 16

Singers, storytellers, comics, and composers can flex their skills — and grab food truck eats — at Old Town Artisan Studio’s monthly open mic night in La Quinta.

The American Express Golf Tournament: Jan. 16–22

Golf pros descend on the desert for this annual tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta. In addition to exciting professional and amateur play, the event also features evening concerts from Gwen Stefani and Darius Rucker.

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom: Jan. 17

The children of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and I Love Lucy creator Jess Oppenheimer collaborated to pen this hilarious play about the behind-the-scenes happenings of one of the most-watched shows of the 1950s. See it at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Dirty Blonde: Jan. 17–29

When aspiring actress Jo meets film archivist and fellow Mae West obsessive Charlie at the pop culture legend’s grave, the two tumble into mutual passion. See the story unfold at Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City.

Paint Night at the Brewery: Jan. 18

Sip locally crafted ales, porters, and IPAs at La Quinta Brewing Co.’s Palm Desert taproom while creating a gallery-worthy painting. Artist Lauren Avitia walks you through each step of decorating your canvas.

Peter Sprague: Jan. 18

Jazz guitarist Peter Sprague leads his band through a tour of Paul Simon tunes at Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory. Hear fresh takes on “Sound of Silence,” “Cecilia,” and other favorites by the New Jersey–born virtuoso.

The Laurie Morvan Band: Jan. 18

Dueling solos between guitarist Laurie Morvan and her quick-paced keyboardist Tom Salyers add even more heat to the band’s blazing blues show at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour: Jan. 19

Jazz luminaries Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian Sands, Lakecia Benjamin, Clarence Penn, and Yasushi Nakamura take to the McCallum Theatre stage in Palm Desert in celebration of the Monterey Jazz Festival’s 65th year.

Stanley Kubrick & Desert Snakes: Jan. 19

The Palm Springs Art Museum’s “Mixed Feelings” lecture series invites attendees to draw connections between two seemingly disparate topics. This week, the director of The Shining meets rattlers and sidewinders.

The Clairvoyants: Jan. 19–21

This Austrian mentalist duo nabbed the No. 2 spot on Season 11 of America’s Got Talent. See their mind-reading powers at work at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Angie Wells Quartet: Jan. 20

Playful onstage banter and a few fabulous costume changes enhance Angie Wells’ genre-bending jazz show at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

El Paseo Cruise Night: Jan. 20

Hundreds of vintage cars parade down El Paseo in Palm Desert. A car show kicks off at 2 p.m. on the upper west level of The Gardens on El Paseo, and the motorcade begins at 4:30 p.m. It’s a great time to grab a streetside patio table for happy hour to watch the action.

Jeremiah Watkins: Jan. 20

Jeremiah Watkins’ high-energy humor has earned praise from director Judd Apatow. Crack up at his killer impressions at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: Jan. 20–21

This jukebox musical at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert employs photographs and film footage — plus live performances of the duo’s greatest hits — to trace Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s journey from elementary schoolmates to Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.

Palm Springs Getaway: Jan. 20–29

It’s always sunny in Palm Springs! Beloved icons and celebrities from the city’s history appear in this high-energy musical at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.

Future Food Market: Jan. 21

This food festival at Palm Desert Civic Center Park invites attendees to envision a future full of animal-free cuisine, including vegan sushi, cheeseless pizza, and non-dairy nachos.

Mi Banda El Mexicano de Casimiro: Jan. 21

This Veracruz–based group fuses traditional Sinaloan music with synthesized sounds to craft Technobanda hits like 1993’s “Feliz, Feliz.” Hear them live at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.

The Eagles Ronstadt Experience: Jan. 21

Before The Eagles topped charts with “Hotel California,” they jammed as the backing band for 11-time Grammy winner Linda Ronstadt. Experience the best of both at this tribute concert at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.

Train: Jan. 21

“Hey, Soul Sister,” drop by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio to see Train perform hits like “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” and “Calling All Angels.”