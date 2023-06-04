Things to Do in the Desert, June 5–11

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week

Through June 11 / Don't miss your excuse to restaurant-hop. This annual event featuring eateries across the Coachella Valley offering prix fixe deals, but you have to hurry. The event only lasts through June 11.

American Framing

Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.

Tajh Rust

Through July 16 / In his Outburst Project exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York. The intimate works invite viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ contemplative expressions.

FLICKS & FLOATS

June 5 / Head to Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs for a poolside buffet, drink specials, and a movie by the pool. The evening runs 6 to 10 p.m., and the movie starts around 8 p.m.

BINGO & TRIVIA WITH BELLA DA BALL

June 5 / Join Palm Springs queen Bella da Ball for a fast-paced bingo game (7–9 p.m.) followed by laugh-out-loud trivia (9–11 p.m.) at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Bingo reservations are recommended, and trivia is first come, first served.

Comic Book Signing & Wine Tasting

June 7 / Comic book artist Nate Fakes will be hanging out at Palm Springs Animal Shelter to sign comic books and sketch your pet. Sample nine different types of vino from Kelsey's Wine at Home while you're there.

Creative Sizzle

June 7–July 29 / Original works by local artists will be on display at the Stephen Baumbach Gallery in Palm Springs. Plan to visit on opening night for a reception with bites and beverages provided.

VillageFest

June 8 / This fun street fair takes over downtown Palm Springs every Thursday evening. Visit for a bite to eat from local vendors, to listen to live music, and to pick up a little something special for your dad. (Father's Day is June 18!)

Adult Book Discussion Group

June 9 / Head to the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory for this month's book discussion, centering around the 1990 novel A Home at the End of the World by Michael Cunningham.

Splash House

June 9–11 / This annual long weekend of pool parties returns to take over three hotels in Palm Springs for epic DJ sets.

Diana Ross

June 10 / The global legend is coming out (she's coming!) to the desert with a special performance at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage. This one's sold out already. Sorry for the FOMO!

Second Saturdays Center Stage

June 10 / Grab your cowboy hat and head to the Outdoor Living Room in downtown Indio for this monthly open-air gathering that features local eats, family activities, and live music (this time by Country Nation).

Screwball Sundays

June 11 / Palm Springs caps their free series of screwball comedy movies with the rom-com My Man Godfrey, about a socialite looking for a hapless man to win a scavenger hunt.

