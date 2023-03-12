Things to Do in the Desert, March 13–19

DESIGNED BY NATURE

March 13 / Bioengineer Dr. Kakani Katija Young shows off the animals that linger in the ocean’s depths in this National Geographic Live! production at the McCallum in Palm Desert.

HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN & TYLER HILTON

March 14 / Though he was far from the star of the flick, Tyler Hilton’s Elvis was a standout in 2005’s Walk the Line. Now that Austin Butler has launched The King back into the public consciousness, the Palm Desert native will reprise the role of Elvis at the McCallum Theatre.

JAY JOHNSON

March 15 / When you or I talk to ourselves, it’s a problem. When ventriloquist Jay Johnson talks to himself, he gets to take the stage at Marvyn’s Magic Theater.

LEN RAINEY & THE MIDNIGHT PLAYERS

March 15 / Jazz, funk, and R&B blend together oh-so-smoothly courtesy of Len Rainey and his band. See it live at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

THE JIVE ACES

March 16 / The Jive Aces have played with music royalty including Van Morrison and Keely Smith. See the talent that got this sextet into those rarefied rooms when they play Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

JONATHAN NEAL & LIANE

March 16–18 / Jonathan Neal and Liane are much more than a magic act. Expect comedy, choreography, and music when this duo comes to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

SANDRO IOCOLANO

March 17 / Sandro Iocolano riffs on growing up Italian in this stand-up comedy set at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

THE BEACH BOYS

March 17 / See the surfing-related hits, and hopefully a few deep cuts from their years in the wilderness, when these legends come to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

TUSK

March 17 / Given the animosity of the key players, Tusk is about as close to a Fleetwood Mac reunion as you’ll see in 2023. “Go Your Own Way” to the McCallum for this tribute act.

KAFKA’S JOKE

March 17–19 / Desert Ensemble Theatre in Palm Springs puts on a notably ironic play surrounding a real-life trail around the work of the famed novelist.

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

March 17–19 / Tale as old as time: a Tony-nominated musical based on a Disney classic makes it way to the Coachella Valley thanks to Desert Theatricals. See it at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater.

FASHION WEEK EL PASEO

March 17–23 / International and emerging designers present collections on the runway and at pop-up stores during the largest direct-to-consumer fashion event on the West Coast. Runway shows are ticketed, while pop-ups are free and open to the public. Don’t miss your chance to mingle with the designers, including returning favorite Michael Costello of Project Runway.

DADDY’S DYIN’ (WHO’S GOT THE WILL?)

March 17–26 / The title of this comedic play at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs gets right at the heart of the story. Sparks fly when a family comes together at their father's deathbed.

A TOAST TO STEVE LAWRENCE & EYDIE GORMÉ

March 18 / Celebrate the legends at this show at the McCallum Theatre.

J TREEQUINOX

March 18 / What better way to ring in the good weather than a long run and an outdoor party? The Joshua Tree Glampground celebrates the spring equinox with a 12-hour event including fireside music and some yoga.

MARIE OSMOND

March 18 / One half of family-band The Osmonds will bring group and solo hits to a set at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

TANYA TUCKER

March 18 / We sure hope Tanya Tucker never gets tired of her hit “Delta Dawn.” We certainly don’t tire of hearing her sing it. See her live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

PALM SPRINGS CHALK ART FESTIVAL

March 18–19 / For the 11th year, the streets of downtown Palm Springs will be covered in purposely impermanent art. Pros and skilled amateurs alike will show off their masterworks on the street.

MASTERS OF HARMONY

March 19 / If you ever found yourself sad that barbershop quartets didn’t have enough power to blow the doors off a theater, you’re in luck. This 110-member barbershop chorus wields “Moonlight Bay” like a weapon. See them at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.