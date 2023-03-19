Things to Do in the Desert, March 20–26

Iliza Shlesinger promises to make you laugh March 24 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
PHOTO COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
FASHION WEEK EL PASEO
Through March 23 / International and emerging designers present collections on the runway and at pop-up stores during the largest direct-to-consumer fashion event on the West Coast. Runway shows are ticketed, while pop-up stores are free and open to the public. An after-party happens March 23 at The Penney & Parlour at Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
Burner
Through March 24 / Street artists from around the world showcase their talents in a special group exhibition at Coda Gallery in Palm Desert.
VARIATIONS ON THREE PIANOS, SIX HANDS
March 20 / Sit back and enjoy solo, duet, and trio performances from a group of trained pianists at the McCallum Theatre.
THE GALLERI CLASSIC
March 20–26 / The PGA Champions Tour returns to the Coachella Valley after three decades away during this inaugural event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. A $2.2 million purse is on the line.
ABT STUDIO COMPANY
March 22 / American Ballet Theatre will take a spin on the McCallum stage.
A HISTORY OF WOMEN IN BLUES
March 22 / Heavy hitters from two Palm Springs fests put on this celebration of women in music at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. The teams behind Agua Caliente Casino’s Desert Blues Revival and the Palm Springs Women’s Jazz Festival present the most illustrious ladies of blues.
HOW TO MARRY A MILLIONAIRE
March 22 / Palm Springs Cultural Center hosts an outdoor screening of this 1953 movie with a murderer’s row of bombshells in its cast. Marilyn Monroe, Lauren Bacall, and Betty Grable grapple with a series of wealthy rubes at the Palm Springs Downtown Park.
PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL GAY HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
March 23 / This friendly hockey tournament for LGBTQ+ players at Acrisure Arena will be followed by an evening of socials.
PAM TILLIS & LORRIE MORGAN
March 23 / Second-gen country legends Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will bring their mega-hits to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY AND ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL
March 23–27 / Fret not, Palm Springs cinema heads. The big fest is over, but the calendar remains packed with competitions and celebrations of motion pictures. Over 250 filmmakers vie for awards at this festival celebrating cinema’s most and least realistic subgenres.
ILIZA SHLESINGER
March 24 / Shlesinger is no slouch, having racked up four Netflix specials and two books since she took home the top prize on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. See why she’s piled on accolades when she comes to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
THE KINGDOM CHOIR
March 24 / This London-based gospel choir gained an international following when they performed at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. See them live at Palm Desert’s McCallum Theatre.
ZEPPELIN USA
March 24 / Admit it. You want to get the Led out. This tribute show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage may be the closest you’ll get to the real thing in 2023.
PALM DESERT FOOD & WINE
March 24–26 / Celebrity chefs and the best of the Coachella Valley culinary scene collide at this food and drink extravaganza that draws foodies from all over to tasting events at The Gardens on El Paseo and at other nearby venues.
KATHERINE JENKINS
March 25 / Another royal crooner! Jenkins sang “God Save the Queen” at QEII’s Diamond Jubilee and she'll bring those pipes to bear on the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
RICK BRAUN
March 25 / Innovative trumpeter Rick Braun makes beautiful music at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa with jazz saxophonist Michael Paulo and other friends.
Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival
March 26–29 / The 10th annual Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival at the Palm Springs Cultural Center promises four days of film screenings with talkbacks featuring the actors, directors, and producers. Opening night includes a concert.
HAPPENING ALL WEEK
Petra Cortright
Through March 26 / The Santa Barbara–born artist known for self-portrait videos composes “paintings” with internet imagery in this exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum.
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Through April 2 / Desert TheatreWorks in Indio celebrates boat drinks enthusiasts in this jukebox musical about the musical master of leisure.
Glow in the Park
Through April 30 / Experience The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens at dusk, when the park seemingly springs to life with giant handcrafted animal lanterns. It’s a great opportunity for fun photo-ops with the whole family.
Phillip K. Smith III
Through May 7 / Palm Desert resident Phillip K. Smith III fills four galleries at the Palm Springs Art Museum with objects and installations inspired by unique quality of light of the California deserts.
Desert X
Through May 7 / Check out the installation map online to explore this valleywide exhibition that features massive-scale, site-specific works by artists from around the world. Before you go, check out our guide to this year’s projects.
American Framing
Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and full-scale structure.
- For even more things to do, check out our Calendar of Events.