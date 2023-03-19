Things to Do in the Desert, March 20–26

FASHION WEEK EL PASEO

Through March 23 / International and emerging designers present collections on the runway and at pop-up stores during the largest direct-to-consumer fashion event on the West Coast. Runway shows are ticketed, while pop-up stores are free and open to the public. An after-party happens March 23 at The Penney & Parlour at Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Burner

Through March 24 / Street artists from around the world showcase their talents in a special group exhibition at Coda Gallery in Palm Desert.

VARIATIONS ON THREE PIANOS, SIX HANDS

March 20 / Sit back and enjoy solo, duet, and trio performances from a group of trained pianists at the McCallum Theatre.

THE GALLERI CLASSIC

March 20–26 / The PGA Champions Tour returns to the Coachella Valley after three decades away during this inaugural event at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. A $2.2 million purse is on the line.

ABT STUDIO COMPANY

March 22 / American Ballet Theatre will take a spin on the McCallum stage.

A HISTORY OF WOMEN IN BLUES

March 22 / Heavy hitters from two Palm Springs fests put on this celebration of women in music at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. The teams behind Agua Caliente Casino’s Desert Blues Revival and the Palm Springs Women’s Jazz Festival present the most illustrious ladies of blues.

HOW TO MARRY A MILLIONAIRE

March 22 / Palm Springs Cultural Center hosts an outdoor screening of this 1953 movie with a murderer’s row of bombshells in its cast. Marilyn Monroe, Lauren Bacall, and Betty Grable grapple with a series of wealthy rubes at the Palm Springs Downtown Park.

PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL GAY HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

March 23 / This friendly hockey tournament for LGBTQ+ players at Acrisure Arena will be followed by an evening of socials.

PAM TILLIS & LORRIE MORGAN

March 23 / Second-gen country legends Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will bring their mega-hits to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY AND ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL

March 23–27 / Fret not, Palm Springs cinema heads. The big fest is over, but the calendar remains packed with competitions and celebrations of motion pictures. Over 250 filmmakers vie for awards at this festival celebrating cinema’s most and least realistic subgenres.

ILIZA SHLESINGER

March 24 / Shlesinger is no slouch, having racked up four Netflix specials and two books since she took home the top prize on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. See why she’s piled on accolades when she comes to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

THE KINGDOM CHOIR

March 24 / This London-based gospel choir gained an international following when they performed at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. See them live at Palm Desert’s McCallum Theatre.

ZEPPELIN USA

March 24 / Admit it. You want to get the Led out. This tribute show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage may be the closest you’ll get to the real thing in 2023.

PALM DESERT FOOD & WINE

March 24–26 / Celebrity chefs and the best of the Coachella Valley culinary scene collide at this food and drink extravaganza that draws foodies from all over to tasting events at The Gardens on El Paseo and at other nearby venues.

KATHERINE JENKINS

March 25 / Another royal crooner! Jenkins sang “God Save the Queen” at QEII’s Diamond Jubilee and she'll bring those pipes to bear on the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

RICK BRAUN

March 25 / Innovative trumpeter Rick Braun makes beautiful music at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa with jazz saxophonist Michael Paulo and other friends.

Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival

March 26–29 / The 10th annual Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival at the Palm Springs Cultural Center promises four days of film screenings with talkbacks featuring the actors, directors, and producers. Opening night includes a concert.