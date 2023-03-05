Things to Do in the Desert, March 6–11

ACADEMY OF ST. MARTIN IN THE FIELDS

March 6 / This London string act helped revitalize the fandom of Baroque string music. They're hoping to do the same in the desert when they perform at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

MIKE POMPEO

March 6 / Hear former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo in his own words when he speaks at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.

BNP PARIBAS OPEN

March 6–19 / The tournament colloquially known as tennis' fifth Grand Slam returns to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Palm Desert native and Wimbledon champ Desirae Krawcyzk will be among the top competitors.

FOLK LEGENDS

March 7 / Take a trip back in time to the folk explosion with The Limeliters and The Kingston Trio. Both acts are set to play twangy tunes in Palm Desert at the McCallum.

HERB ALPERT & LANI HALL

March 7 / Legendary trumpeter, bandleader, and label head Herb Alpert brings his equally lauded partner along for a show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

JIMMY BUFFETT

March 7 / Veteran beach bum and savvy investor Jimmy Buffet will bring songs and stories from across his long career to Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms.

JON SECADA

March 8 / Cuban-American singer Jon Secada's strong and soulful vocals will be bolstered by the Desert Symphony during this performance at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

BOB HAMILTON & JÉRÉMIE LEVI SAMSON

March 9 / Expect an upbeat night of strings-forward jazz when Bob Hamilton plays La Quinta’s Old Town Artisan Studio with violinist Jérémie Levi Samson.

KRISTIN KORB TRIO

March 9 / Bands where the bass player sings are always the best, and that holds true outside of rock 'n' roll. Kristin Korb sings songs of romance with her jazz trio while plucking an upright bass at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

DANA DANIELS

March 9–11 / It can be hard to find something new and exciting in the world of magic, but we'd say Dana Daniels "psychic parrot" qualifies. See them both at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

BONNIE RAITT

March 10 / Grammy-winning blues artist Bonnie Raitt plays Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

DANIEL TOSH

March 10 / The host of Comedy Central’s Tosh.0 drops into the desert for a stand-up set at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

MADISON SINCLAIR

March 10 / Roast master Madison Sinclair brings her quick wit to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

DAVID FOSTER & KATHARINE MCPHEE

March 10–12 / Husband-and-wife duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee will play songs they wrote during the pandemic at the McCallum Theatre.

Kafka’s Joke

March 10–12 & 17–19 / This new play — debuting at Desert Ensemble Theatre in Palm Springs — draws inspiration from a real-life legal battle over the unpublished manuscripts of Franz Kafka.



Escape to Margaritaville

March 10–April 2 / Calling all Parrotheads! Hum along to your favorite Jimmy Buffet tunes while watching this jukebox musical at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio.



DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!

March 11 / Dancers from Dancing With the Stars’ and former Bachelorette star Gabby Windey show off their moves at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

JOHN STANLEY KING BAND

March 11 / Local rockers play for a good cause in an outdoor concert on the center lawn at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. You'll find free covered parking in the parking structure.

NO DUH!

March 11 / Snack on local eats and sip craft beer in while jamming out to “Just a Girl” and other No Doubt favorites when tribute group No Duh! rock downtown Indio.

THE MIGHTY MUSIC ALL-STARS

March 11 / Janet Jackson collaborator Brian Simpson, Billboard jazz chart-topper Steve Oliver, and saxophonist Jackiem Joyner groove at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa.