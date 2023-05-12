Things to Do in the Desert, May 15–21

Head to the High Desert this week for the family-friendly Joshua Tree Music Festival.
PHOTO BY AMANDALA PHOTOGRAPHY
Pucks in Paradise
May 15–17 / This friendly hockey tourney allows amateurs ages 21 to 55 to play on the ice at Acrisure Arena. Away from the action, the tournament boasts a pool party and cocktail reception.
Chamber of Commerce Joint Mixer
May 17 / The business crowd can get up close and personal with some of history’s most impressive aircraft at this networking event inside the Palm Springs Air Museum.
Jessica Kaczmarek Band
May 17 / You may not have heard Jessica Kaczmarek’s music before today, but you’ve definitely heard her most famous collaborator. She started as a member of a backing band for comic and voice actor Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. Expect something wildly different than that show’s Tiny Tim-inspired tuneage when she plays the blues with her own band at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
The Girl Can’t Help It
May 17 / The Palm Springs Cultural Center continues its outdoor screening series with this 1956 Jayne Mansfield vehicle. This musical follows Mansfield as a mobster’s girlfriend hoping to get more famous than her talents allow. See it for free.
Aaron Lewis
May 18 / Former Staind frontman and current MAGA country act Aaron Lewis brings your least favorite uncle’s favorite music to Spotlight 29 Casino.
Peter Samelson
May 18–20 / Veteran magician of NYC’s off-Broadway theaters Peter Samelson brings his incredible solo show to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Joshua Tree Music Festival
May 18–21 / Folk music, rock bands, and EDM come together for the low-key cousin of the Coachella Valley’s other spring fests. See New Orleans funk Titans Galactic cap off this weekend at the Joshua Tree Lake Campground.
Ali Macofsky
May 19 / Ali Macofsky recently finished an old-school run of shows that is rare among modern-day comics but was once the standard. She brought her sardonic observations to the crowd before shows by St. Vincent. See her set when she comes to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Ice Cube
May 19 / Ice Cube may be better known as an actor these days, but he still has a deep catalog of incredible hits. You’ll make it a very good day when you see them all at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Pacifico Dance Company
May 19 / Pacifico Dance Company brings the folk dances of Mexico to the McCallum Theatre.
Po’ Ramblin Boys
May 19 / The California desert isn’t the first place people go for bluegrass, but this quintet are willing to let their mandolins and banjos echo off a different set of mountains when they play Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Caifanes
May 20 / Caifanes have been playing arenas for decades on the strength of their sound, blending Latin percussion with British New Wave instrumentation. See them at Acrisure Arena.
Improv Workshop
May 20 / Get sharp at this workshop by Theatre 29’s resident improvisational comedy troupe. Learn how to “yes, and” your way through a scene built on the fly in Twentynine Palms.
ART EXHIBITIONS
Artists Council Young Artists Exhibition
Through May 21 / View artwork by talented students from 14 high schools in the Coachella Valley centering on the theme of “Truth” at the Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert.
American Framing
Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.
Tajh Rust
Through July 16 / In his Outburst Project exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York. The intimate works invite viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ contemplative expressions.
