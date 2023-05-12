Things to Do in the Desert, May 15–21

Pucks in Paradise

May 15–17 / This friendly hockey tourney allows amateurs ages 21 to 55 to play on the ice at Acrisure Arena. Away from the action, the tournament boasts a pool party and cocktail reception.

Chamber of Commerce Joint Mixer

May 17 / The business crowd can get up close and personal with some of history’s most impressive aircraft at this networking event inside the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Jessica Kaczmarek Band

May 17 / You may not have heard Jessica Kaczmarek’s music before today, but you’ve definitely heard her most famous collaborator. She started as a member of a backing band for comic and voice actor Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. Expect something wildly different than that show’s Tiny Tim-inspired tuneage when she plays the blues with her own band at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

The Girl Can’t Help It

May 17 / The Palm Springs Cultural Center continues its outdoor screening series with this 1956 Jayne Mansfield vehicle. This musical follows Mansfield as a mobster’s girlfriend hoping to get more famous than her talents allow. See it for free.

Aaron Lewis

May 18 / Former Staind frontman and current MAGA country act Aaron Lewis brings your least favorite uncle’s favorite music to Spotlight 29 Casino.

Peter Samelson

May 18–20 / Veteran magician of NYC’s off-Broadway theaters Peter Samelson brings his incredible solo show to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Joshua Tree Music Festival

May 18–21 / Folk music, rock bands, and EDM come together for the low-key cousin of the Coachella Valley’s other spring fests. See New Orleans funk Titans Galactic cap off this weekend at the Joshua Tree Lake Campground.

Ali Macofsky

May 19 / Ali Macofsky recently finished an old-school run of shows that is rare among modern-day comics but was once the standard. She brought her sardonic observations to the crowd before shows by St. Vincent. See her set when she comes to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Ice Cube

May 19 / Ice Cube may be better known as an actor these days, but he still has a deep catalog of incredible hits. You’ll make it a very good day when you see them all at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

Pacifico Dance Company

May 19 / Pacifico Dance Company brings the folk dances of Mexico to the McCallum Theatre.

Po’ Ramblin Boys

May 19 / The California desert isn’t the first place people go for bluegrass, but this quintet are willing to let their mandolins and banjos echo off a different set of mountains when they play Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Caifanes

May 20 / Caifanes have been playing arenas for decades on the strength of their sound, blending Latin percussion with British New Wave instrumentation. See them at Acrisure Arena.

Improv Workshop

May 20 / Get sharp at this workshop by Theatre 29’s resident improvisational comedy troupe. Learn how to “yes, and” your way through a scene built on the fly in Twentynine Palms.