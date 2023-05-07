Things to Do in the Desert, May 8–14

The Mystic Chiefs

May 10 / The Mystic Chiefs bring a bit of soul to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs. Frontman Johnny Ray Jones is a lifer, having shared stages with John Fogerty and Big Joe Turner.

Dia De Las Madres

May 10 / Celebrate Mother’s Day at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella with food specials, a live mariachi band, and free carnations.

Joe Skilton

May 11–13 / Magic means different things to different people. For some, it’s making a jet airliner disappear. For mentalist Joe Skilton, it’s making people do what he wants. Head to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta for a night of mind reading, predictions, and hypnotism.

Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival

May 11–14 / The dark and gritty crime dramas of the midcentury found an unlikely home in Southern California, where many of the genre’s best releases are set. These flicks are celebrated at the Palm Springs Cultural Center with a slate of hardboiled private eyes and dazzling femme fatales.

Jeff Leach

May 12 / You can’t say Jeff Leach hasn’t given it a try. He’s been on stages as a Shakespearean actor and a DJ before landing on his current comedy career. Let him entertain you at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Lady A

May 12 / Even a somewhat bungled name change couldn’t derail these country hitmakers. The forces behind “Need You Now” and “Bartender” will take the stage at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

MEDGAR X'N JAMES

May 12–13 / This production by Joachim St. Maximilian at the Palm Springs Cultural Center explores the impacts and intersections of the lives and deaths of American greats Medgar Evers, Malcom X, and James Arthur Baldwin.

White Party Palm Springs

May 12–14 / This citywide LGBTQ+ extravaganza lights up Palm Springs with steamy pool parties, signature cocktails, and DJ-spun dance nights at venues throughout Palm Springs. Wear white and dress (or undress) to impress.

Star Party at the Monument

May 13 / The International Space Station may not be accepting tourists yet, but you can explore the skies with your feet firmly planted on the ground at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center.

Forward Motion

May 13 / Sip craft beer in downtown Indio while jamming to cover band Forward Motion during the city’s free Second Saturdays gathering. The five-member group puts its spin on Top 40, funk, and R&B favorites from the 1970s to today; the event includes local food vendors and family activities.

The Fab Four

May 13 / If you never got the chance to see The Beatles yourself (a likely condition, given they split for good over a half-century ago) this tribute act is about as close as you can get.

ART EXHIBITIONS

Artists Council Young Artists Exhibition

Through May 21 / Students from 14 high schools in the Coachella Valley expound on a theme of “truth” in this exhibit in Palm Desert.

American Framing

Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.

Tajh Rust

Through July 16 / In his Outburst Project exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York. The intimate works invite viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ contemplative expressions.

