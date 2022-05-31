Bring the Kids

Escape.

If you’ve ever watched a heist movie and wondered how you’d fare cracking a secret vault, try working together to solve a series of puzzles. Can you escape your game room before the 60-minute clock runs out? Find out at Escape Room Palm Springs, which has six game rooms to choose from (including one with a Titanic theme and another that centers around a cursed magic school). Kids can also try their luck at Escape Games at The River in Rancho Mirage, which offers five challenging options.