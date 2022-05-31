Bring the Kids

The Hyatt Regency Indian Wells sports the largest water features in Greater Palm Springs with two 30 foot dueling slides, a 450 foot lazy river, and splash pad for kids.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Make a splash.
Ten out of 10 kids agree, the ultimate way to while away the summertime is in the pool. One of the coolest H2O havens is the 8-acre Palm Desert Aquatic Center, with three pools and multiple slides and diving boards. While kids love Boomers Palm Springs for the indoor arcade center, the bumper boats are quite the draw, too. Several area resorts offer day passes to their swimming facilities: Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa, and Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa are top picks for having on-site waterparks.
Create some art.
The nonprofit Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta hosts art classes like pottery and painting for people of all ages. The cost of attendance supports free and reduced-fee instruction for local individuals in need.
Escape.
If you’ve ever watched a heist movie and wondered how you’d fare cracking a secret vault, try working together to solve a series of puzzles. Can you escape your game room before the 60-minute clock runs out? Find out at Escape Room Palm Springs, which has six game rooms to choose from (including one with a Titanic theme and another that centers around a cursed magic school). Kids can also try their luck at Escape Games at The River in Rancho Mirage, which offers five challenging options.
See a movie.
Catch a flick the old-fashioned way, on a big screen with a bag of buttery popcorn in an ultra-comfortable, reclining lounge chair. Reserve your seats in advance at Mary Pickford Is D’Place in Cathedral City, Century at The River & XD in Rancho Mirage, or Century La Quinta & XD in La Quinta. For art films and throwback indie favorites, check the lineups at Camelot Theatres in Palm Springs or Tristone 10 Cinemas in Palm Desert.
Knock over some pins.
When the competitive spirit strikes, round up the kids for an afternoon or evening of pizza and bowling. Let the good times roll at Fantasy Lanes at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio or, for duckpin bowling, Pinz & Pints at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa.
Take family portraits.
What’s a vacation without a few photos to commemorate the getaway? When you’re surrounded by swaying palms and sun-drenched mountains, any angle makes a great photo-op. But you’ll want a unique backdrop to ensure your snapshots are extra special. The Palm Springs Windmills are a good go-to. We’re also partial to the Spanish charm of Old Town La Quinta and the cultural vibrancy of Coachella Walls.