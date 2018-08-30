100-Pound Donut,

All-American Barbecue

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, Palm Desert

To kick off the Labor Day weekend, JW Marriott Desert Springs hosts a State Fair Barbecue from 5-9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 1). There will be a buffet feast in the JW Pavillion with all-American barbecue, a salad bar, popcorn, cotton candy, house-made lemonade and sweet tea, specialty cocktails, and — of course — funnel cake!

Before you’re elbows are deep in barbecue sauce, enjoy the fun and activities the Resort is providing with a watermelon-eating contest, a donut-on-a-string eating contest, and a fishbowl ring toss. There will also be a braid bar, a temporary tattoo bar, face painting, and more.

Prices are $50 per person for adults and $22 per person for children. For reservations, call 760-341-2211.