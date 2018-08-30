Labor Day weekend usually marks the transition from summer to fall. It may not feel that way in the desert. It’s still 100+ outside, but the morning temps make a slight dip to help introduce the word — cool. You’ll also start to notice a slight uptick in the events schedule, and we’ve tried to give you a cross-section of things to do with that extra day off.
100-Pound Donut,
All-American Barbecue
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, Palm Desert
To kick off the Labor Day weekend, JW Marriott Desert Springs hosts a State Fair Barbecue from 5-9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 1). There will be a buffet feast in the JW Pavillion with all-American barbecue, a salad bar, popcorn, cotton candy, house-made lemonade and sweet tea, specialty cocktails, and — of course — funnel cake!
Before you’re elbows are deep in barbecue sauce, enjoy the fun and activities the Resort is providing with a watermelon-eating contest, a donut-on-a-string eating contest, and a fishbowl ring toss. There will also be a braid bar, a temporary tattoo bar, face painting, and more.
Prices are $50 per person for adults and $22 per person for children. For reservations, call 760-341-2211.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY JW MARRIOTT DESERT SPRINGS
The Resort’s second event takes place at 10 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 2) in the Aquifer 65 lobby bar, and it will be the perfect Instagram-worthy event. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of their ‘DoNut Disturb package,’ a fun and unique room service perk, they will be unveiling a 100-pound donut. This isn’t just any donut — it’s 100 pounds of Tahitian vanilla cake infused with raspberries, covered in pink sweet cream frosting, and topped with neon jimmies and tropical fruit macaron crisps.
In addition to the donut unveiling, there will be donut walls adorned with assorted donut flavors, a slicing ceremony and tasting, and donut-inspired giveaways for the children.
Dive-in Movie Finale
Palm Desert Aquatic Center, Palm Desert
Beat the heat and catch the last Dive-In movie of the summer at Palm Desert Aquatic Center on Saturday (Sept. 1). Gates open at 7 p.m., and the film, Avengers Infinity War (Rated PG-13), will begin at sundown.
The “Snack Shack” will sell popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs, and more. Outside food, drinks, and lawn chairs are not permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring towels to sit on.
Tickets are $4 per person and can be purchased in advance or at the time of the event at the Aquatic Center’s front desk window. Children under 2 years old are free.
Peter Frampton Comes Alive
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio
With more than 50 years in music industry under his belt, Peter Frampton will make a stop on his North American tour at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio at 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 31.
Frampton, a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer, began his music career in 1966. He went on to receive a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album in 2006 and was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2014. Notable songs by Frampton include “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “I’m In You,” and “Show Me the Way.”
Tickets are $29, $49, and $69 each and can be purchased at the Fantasy Springs Resort Box Office, by calling 800-827-2946, or online at fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY AUSTIN LORD
Coachella Valley Makers Market
Westfield Mall Palm Desert
Support local desert artists and artisans from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 1) at Westfield Mall Palm Desert in the main court on the lower level.
Shop jewelry, art, pottery, clothing, and other handcrafted items, all while benefiting your crafty neighbors.
Lainie Kazan Kicks Off Supper Club Season
Michael Holmes’ Purple Room, Palm Springs
Tony Award and Primetime Emmy award-nominated singer and actress, Lainie Kazan, will perform My Life in Song at 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 1)at Purple Room Palm Springs.
Kazan debuted on Broadway in 1961. She has since starred in nearly 50 movies (how can you forget her in My Greek Wedding) and more than 30 television shows, appeared in 13 on and off-Broadway productions, and released eight albums.
Tickets for the show are $55, $60, and $65 and can be purchased at purpleroompalmsprings.com The show includes dinner reservations at 6 p.m. Show tickets do not include food or drinks.