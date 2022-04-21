42 Things to Do in May

A devoted fanbase has followed Smith along his ever-pivoting creative path, tuning in as he adds love songs and fresh sounds, like the synth notes present on his forthcoming album.

At Oasis Music Festival this month, he plans to show audience members his dimensionality. “A lot of people would approach the festival setting with all up-tempo [tracks],” he says. “But I always try to mix it up. There are some aggressive songs [and some] ballads, heart-wrenching stuff.”

Smith’s chameleon approach to music makes him a perfect match for the multigenre model of this inaugural citywide festival. Ticketholders will gather at more than 30 spots throughout Palm Springs to see sets that scratch the itch for everything from jazz to yacht rock. Can’t-miss acts include soul group Lee Fields & The Expressions and local Latin rock stars Giselle Woo & The Night Owls.

Smith hopes to catch indie-folk duo The Milk Carton Kids — and hit up his favorite vintage shops in Palm Springs. “Just getting some sun and fun,” he enthuses.

It’s a Schuur Thing: May 1

Vocalist Diane Schuur flexes her perfect pitch memory alongside Coachella Valley Symphony at Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs. Schuur, who is blind, learned to play piano by ear as a child. cvsymphony.com

In the Company of Sondheim: May 1

Soprano Natalie Mann demonstrates the vocal chops that nabbed her the role of Christine in College of the Desert’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. In this show at Arthur Newman Theater in Palm Springs, she sings classics by another legendary Broadway composer: Stephen Sondheim. lesmichaels.com

Palm Springs Vintage Market: May 1

Whether you’re seeking a striking painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you’re likely to find that and more at this monthly market at Palm Springs Cultural Center. palmspringsvintagemarket.com

Always Tina: May 4

Tina Turner is simply the best — but this free tribute to the queen of rock ’n’ roll comes in at a close second. Find out what love’s got to do with it at the Palm Springs Downtown Park. visitpalmsprings.com

Pages & Paints: May 4 & 18

Little Monets and budding Maya Angelous will delight in this event at Desert Hot Springs Library. Kiddos use provided supplies to paint a picture based on their favorite passage from a selected poem or short story. rivlib.net