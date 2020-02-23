57 Things to Do in March

Palm Desert Food & Wine / March 27–29

Ask what keeps pastry chef and Illinois native Gale Gand coming back to Palm Desert Food & Wine, and she’ll begin by talking about the weather. “Basically, you can invite anyone from Chicago to California during the winter months,” she says, “and they’ll say yes.”

The real draw, she’ll admit later, is the chance to make some friends. “There’s a camaraderie with the other chefs you get to cook with,” the two-time James Beard Award winner enthuses. “That thing of ‘too many chefs spoil the broth’ is not true. [We get] to learn from each other and have fun in the kitchen together.”

Gand will cook alongside TV personalities and restaurateurs such as Paulette Goto, Keegan Gerhard, and Lisa Bailey at this year’s annual Sunday Brunch. Gand will also host a class about cooking with tea and spices where attendees at the Gardens at El Paseo event will have the chance to whip up chai marsala and taste a few of her expert blends and bakes. These events are only a few of the standouts in the weekend’s packed itinerary, which includes the annual James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon (featuring bites from even more celebrity chefs) and two Grand Tastings.

For first-time ticket-holders, Food & Wine veteran Gand has a few tips: “Elastic waistband, comfortable shoes. Eat food before you drink wine. And come hungry. It’d be a shame to come and not be hungry.” palmdesertfoodandwine.com