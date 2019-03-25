1 GO: Garden Jam Music Festival— April 5–6

Indian Wells kicks off a month of music with the Garden Jam Music Festival at the Tennis Garden, and jazz musician Brian Culbertson has a tip or two for ticketholders: “Make sure you’ve got your sunscreen, your hats … [and] drink plenty of water. The last thing you want to do is pass out before the night’s over.”

In addition to Culbertson, this sun-drenched stage will feature Jimmie Vaughan, Los Lobos, Lucie Silvas, and adolescent guitar wunderkind Toby Lee. Garden Jam’s heavy-hitting headliners are seven-time Grammy winner Buddy Guy and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, whom fans of A Star Is Born will recognize as Bradley Cooper’s backing band in the 2018 Oscar-winning film.

Though fledgling, Garden Jam is arguably the most comfortable festival on the desert circuit this April — for less than half the price of a Coachella ticket, attendees can nab table seats a stone’s throw from the stage, and the relaxed Lifestyle Village offers gourmet eats and libations, plus fine art, music, and shopping.

This isn’t to say that Garden Jam lacks in the energy that makes these outdoor events so fun. “We’re definitely [keeping] it upbeat and funky,” Culbertson promises. “It’s going to be pretty slammin’.” – Amelia Rodriguez

gardenjammusicfestival.com