Things to Do in the Desert, Feb. 6–12

PACIFIC SYMPHONY: Feb. 6

Orange County’s Pacific Symphony ventures to the desert to play at the McCallum Theatre. Expect takes on Prokofiev’s “Suite From Romeo and Juliet” and Johann Strauss the Younger’s “Blue Danube.”

INLAND EMPIRE INVITATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: Feb. 6

The Classic Club in Palm Desert offers a bit of fun in the sun for a good cause. This tourney will raise cash for Olive Crest, a nonprofit that works to protect and support children in crisis.

PATTI LUPONE: Feb. 7

Patti LuPone brings her decades in the theater to life with a night of classic show tunes and personal stories at the McCallum in Palm Desert.

BILL GRISOLIA BAND: Feb. 8

Blues fans will get a kick out of Bill Grisolia’s gritty and modern sound during this set at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

THE E&J MOVEMENT: Feb. 9

These seasoned musicians try their hand at Motown Records’ biggest hits at this show at Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta.

Intersect Palm Springs: Feb. 9–12

This art exhibition will showcase the work of 50 galleries in the Palm Springs Convention Center. Expect installations, expert talks, and plenty of art for sale.