Things to Do in the Desert, Feb. 6–12

PHOTO BY ANDREW TAYLOR
PACIFIC SYMPHONY: Feb. 6
Orange County’s Pacific Symphony ventures to the desert to play at the McCallum Theatre. Expect takes on Prokofiev’s “Suite From Romeo and Juliet” and Johann Strauss the Younger’s “Blue Danube.”
INLAND EMPIRE INVITATIONAL GOLF TOURNAMENT: Feb. 6
The Classic Club in Palm Desert offers a bit of fun in the sun for a good cause. This tourney will raise cash for Olive Crest, a nonprofit that works to protect and support children in crisis.
PATTI LUPONE: Feb. 7
Patti LuPone brings her decades in the theater to life with a night of classic show tunes and personal stories at the McCallum in Palm Desert.
BILL GRISOLIA BAND: Feb. 8
Blues fans will get a kick out of Bill Grisolia’s gritty and modern sound during this set at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
THE E&J MOVEMENT: Feb. 9
These seasoned musicians try their hand at Motown Records’ biggest hits at this show at Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta.
Intersect Palm Springs: Feb. 9–12
This art exhibition will showcase the work of 50 galleries in the Palm Springs Convention Center. Expect installations, expert talks, and plenty of art for sale.
Penn & Teller bring their show to Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage on Feb. 10.
PHOTO COURTESY PENN & TELLER
PENN & TELLER: Feb. 10
If brevity is the soul of wit, then Raymond Teller is the quickest man alive. The comedian/magician has let his counterpart Penn Jillette do the talking for decades, cranking out endless nights of comic, magical mayhem. The legendary pair bring their still-fresh act to Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage this week.
AMERICA: Feb. 10
Massive hits from the tender-voiced rock band America are in store when original members Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley play Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
JADE CATTA-PRETA: Feb. 10
Jade Catta-Preta hosts Hotties, a Hulu dating competition series that sees singles choking down spicy food in the hopes of finding love. The Brazilian-born comic heats up Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs with a stand-up set.
DUEL IN THE DESERT – Professional Bull Riding: Feb. 10–11
If all those George Strait songs didn’t convince you that being a rodeo cowboy is a hard life, take a peek at the real thing when this bull riding contest comes to Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.
THE PIANO GUYS: Feb. 10–11
These viral stars have made a living off of YouTube infamy. See why they keep drawing a crowd when they come to the McCallum in Palm Desert.
Malcolm Myers In Paris: Feb. 10–27
Renowned American painter and printmaker Malcolm Myers lived in Paris in the early 1950s. This exhibition gathers the work that he made in the City of Lights at Rubine Red Gallery.
Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap”: Feb. 10–Mar. 5
This classic mystery from the foremost whodunnit writer of all time is on the stage thanks to Desert Theatreworks.
DR. GEORGE CHARITY CAR SHOW: Feb. 11
The beloved gathering of gearheads honors the memory of Dr. Sebastian George, a local oncologist who was struck and killed while trying to help people stranded on the side of a freeway. Expect hot rods, wild customs, and more than a few supercars when the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association brings this rally to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
AIR SUPPLY: Feb. 11
These Australian soft rock titans will belt out hits like “All Out Of Love” and “The One That You Love” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
JOURNEY CAPTURED: Feb. 11
How do cover bands play Journey? Faithfully. This tribute act will perform outdoors at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert with proceeds going to Voices for Children, an organization that helps provide court representation for foster children.
TOUR DE PALM SPRINGS: Feb. 11
This annual ride tests the mettle of desert cyclists with runs and races of varying distances to choose from.
Lunar New Year: Feb. 11
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with this festival at The River at Rancho Mirage. Cultural celebrations, a range of cuisines, and public performances will celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.
WHERE THE WILD THINGS LIVE: Feb. 12
See how National Geographic gets those stunning shots of wild animals in this presentation by photographer Vincent J. Musi at the McCallum in Palm Desert.
Phillip K. Smith plays with light at his Palm Springs Art Museum exhibition.
PHOTO COURTESY PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM
HAPPENING ALL WEEK
PETRA CORTRIGHT: THROUGH MAR. 26
Palm Springs Art Museum shows the unconventional work of Petra Cortright, who creates art with found internet imagery and other materials.
PHILLIP K. SMITH III: THROUGH MAY 21
Palm Desert resident Phillip K. Smith III fills four gallery spaces at Palm Springs Art Museum with installations inspired by the changing light of the desert.
A PLACE AT THE TABLE: THROUGH JUNE 4
See how the other half lived with this display of formal table settings that late Ambassadors Walter and Leonore Annenberg set out to entertain world leaders and celebrities at Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage.
AMERICAN FRAMING: THROUGH JULY 2
The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs presents an exhibition on the art of wood framing with models, furniture, photos, and a full-scale structure.
