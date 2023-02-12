Things to Do in the Desert, Feb. 13–19

Filharmonie Brno

Feb. 14 / This orchestra has traveled all the way from Czechia to play an eight-song show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Feb. 15 / Gordon Goodwin probably couldn't handle more accolades. The bandleader of this 18-piece jazz band has more than 20 Grammy nods to his name. See why at the McCallum.

Ron Stubbs

Feb. 15 / Ron Stubbs relies on the "yes and" mantra of improv and his own powers of suggestion to hypnotize audiences into hilarious nights. See him at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Malevo

Feb. 16 / The stomping, high-energy folk dance that Malevo rode to fame on America’s Got Talent was originally a favorite of South American cowboys. See it in action at the McCallum.

Arthur Trace

Feb. 16–18 / If it's good enough for the Prince of Monaco, it's good enough for you. Los Angeles conjurer Arthur Trace has entertained famous and regular folks for years, and his mind-boggling show will land at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Modernism Week

Feb. 16–26 / Modernism is all around us year-round, but this design festival celebrating the Coachella Valley's defining architectural styles allows guests to venture into some of the desert's most historic homes. Tours, talks, and other events will show off the standout structures.

Michael Lenoci

Feb. 17 / If you're afraid of crowd work, it might be best to avoid Lenoci. The comedian is well-known for pulling audience members into his sets with off-the-cuff observations and quips. See it in person at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.