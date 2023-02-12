Things to Do in the Desert, Feb. 13–19

E. Stewart Williams’ Santa Fe Federal Savings (now Palm Springs Art Museum’s Architecture and Design Center) in 1961. This building is one of many examples of architectural modernism in the Coachella Valley.
COURTESY OF MARKUS CANTER
Filharmonie Brno
Feb. 14 / This orchestra has traveled all the way from Czechia to play an eight-song show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Feb. 15 / Gordon Goodwin probably couldn't handle more accolades. The bandleader of this 18-piece jazz band has more than 20 Grammy nods to his name. See why at the McCallum.
Ron Stubbs
Feb. 15 / Ron Stubbs relies on the "yes and" mantra of improv and his own powers of suggestion to hypnotize audiences into hilarious nights. See him at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Malevo
Feb. 16 / The stomping, high-energy folk dance that Malevo rode to fame on America’s Got Talent was originally a favorite of South American cowboys. See it in action at the McCallum.
Arthur Trace
Feb. 16–18 / If it's good enough for the Prince of Monaco, it's good enough for you. Los Angeles conjurer Arthur Trace has entertained famous and regular folks for years, and his mind-boggling show will land at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Modernism Week
Feb. 16–26 / Modernism is all around us year-round, but this design festival celebrating the Coachella Valley's defining architectural styles allows guests to venture into some of the desert's most historic homes. Tours, talks, and other events will show off the standout structures.
Michael Lenoci
Feb. 17 / If you're afraid of crowd work, it might be best to avoid Lenoci. The comedian is well-known for pulling audience members into his sets with off-the-cuff observations and quips. See it in person at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
The Righteous Brothers come to Indio this week.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS
The Righteous Brothers
Feb. 17 / The“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” hitmakers make audience members swoon at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Riverside County Fair & International Date Festival
Feb. 17–26 / Celebrate dates and ride all the rides at this longtime annual celebration at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. Activities include live entertainment, cornhole tournaments, an arts fair, a gem and mineral show, and more.
Styx
Feb. 18 / The synth-rocking chart-toppers play power ballads and more at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
Greater Palm Springs Food & Wine and Desert Woman’s Show
Feb. 18 / Have a girl's day at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, where boutiques present an assortment of shopping opportunities and an outdoor food festival serves up tasty bites, wines, craft beers, and spirits.
Lisa Lynn & The Broken Hallelujahs
Feb. 18 / Joshua Tree–based roots rockers Lisa Lynn & The Broken Hallelujahs play an outdoor concert at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert for a good cause.
Taylor Tomlinson has multiple Netflix specials under her belt. She brings her stand-up to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino this week.
PHOTO COURTESY LEVITY TALENT
Taylor Tomlinson
Feb. 18 / Southern California native Taylor Tomlinson brings her stand-up act to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. To learn a little more about this comedian, who has two Netflix specials under her belt, read our interview.
Peter White
Feb. 18 / An evening of smooth jazz is on offer at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa as part of the property's Grooves at The Westin concert series.
