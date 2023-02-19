Things to Do in the Desert, Feb. 20–26

Modernism Week

Through Feb. 26 / Modernism is around us all year, but this design festival celebrating the Coachella Valley's defining architectural styles allows guests to venture into some of the desert's most historic homes. Tours, talks, and other events will show off the standout structures. There's still time to grab tickets to our Frey House II and House of Tomorrow tours, though both are almost sold out.

The Lincoln Debate



Feb. 20 / Newly formed theater company The Bent tackles the question of Abraham Lincoln’s historically close friend Joshua Speed. Though Lincoln spent four years sharing a bed with Speed in Springfield, the question remains of whether their relationship was romantic. Director Terry Ray puts their spin on the story at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

Palm Springs Modernism Show

Feb. 20 / Monday is the last day to catch this blowout of all things Modernist design. Procrastinators rejoice and head on down to the Palm Springs Convention Center for one final stroll. Stop by the Palm Springs Life booth while you're there to say hi!

VOCES8

Feb. 20 / This British vocal group stuns with acapella renditions of songs from throughout music history. Hear everything from Renaissance-era standards to pop tunes at the McCallum.

ROSANNE CASH WITH JOHN LEVENTHAL

Feb. 21 / The famed singer-songwriter behind “Seven Year Ache” brings a family affair to the McCallum. Expect songs from the 2018 album She Remembers Everything with the accompaniment of her husband, John Leventhal.