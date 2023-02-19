Things to Do in the Desert, Feb. 20–26

Modernism Week isn't the only thing to do in the Coachella Valley this week.
Modernism Week
Through Feb. 26 / Modernism is around us all year, but this design festival celebrating the Coachella Valley's defining architectural styles allows guests to venture into some of the desert's most historic homes. Tours, talks, and other events will show off the standout structures. There's still time to grab tickets to our Frey House II and House of Tomorrow tours, though both are almost sold out.
The Lincoln Debate
Feb. 20 / Newly formed theater company The Bent tackles the question of Abraham Lincoln’s historically close friend Joshua Speed. Though Lincoln spent four years sharing a bed with Speed in Springfield, the question remains of whether their relationship was romantic. Director Terry Ray puts their spin on the story at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Palm Springs Modernism Show
Feb. 20 / Monday is the last day to catch this blowout of all things Modernist design. Procrastinators rejoice and head on down to the Palm Springs Convention Center for one final stroll. Stop by the Palm Springs Life booth while you're there to say hi!
VOCES8
Feb. 20 / This British vocal group stuns with acapella renditions of songs from throughout music history. Hear everything from Renaissance-era standards to pop tunes at the McCallum.
ROSANNE CASH WITH JOHN LEVENTHAL
Feb. 21 / The famed singer-songwriter behind “Seven Year Ache” brings a family affair to the McCallum. Expect songs from the 2018 album She Remembers Everything with the accompaniment of her husband, John Leventhal.
The Harlem Globetrotters will play in Acrisure Arena on Feb. 21
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
Feb. 21 / It’s always fun to root for the underdogs, unless you’re seeing this storied trick team. The sad-sack Washington Generals will likely get washed by the Harlem Globetrotters when they bring their stunts to Acrisure Arena.
STEVE TYRELL
Feb. 22 / You may not have heard of Steve Tyrell, but you know his work. The man behind the boards for B.J. Thomas’ “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” will play the McCallum Theatre with a concert packed with pop standards of his own devising.
BEGINNINGS
Feb. 23 / This Chicago tribute will perform the band’s unique, jazz-inflected rock ’n’ roll at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
CHRIS BLACKMORE
Feb. 23–25 / If you’ve seen magician Chris Blackmore before, it was likely at one of the two Houses of Mouse. He’s coming to the desert between frequent engagements at Disneyland and Disney World for a show at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
ARRIVAL
Feb. 24 / “Take a Chance” on tribute band Arrival. The ABBA-aping act pays tribute to their Nordic forebears with presentations of their machine-like pop masterpieces at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
The Eagles play all of Hotel California with the help of an orchestra this week.
EAGLES
Feb. 24–25 / The Eagles don’t exactly need to pull tricks to wow a stadium full of people, something they’ve been doing regularly since the 1970s. Still, the full orchestra and choir that will accompany them at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms is bound to lend some extra oomph to their playthrough of Hotel California.
On Your Feet
Feb. 24–26/ This musical highlights the inspiring story of the songful couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Tour William Cody’s Home
Feb. 25 / So much of Palm Springs' unique midcentury desert style ran through the mind of William Cody before it was ever built. The home of the iconic architect is one of several being opened to the public during Modernism Week. The final tour of the day includes a twilight reception hosted by the namesake of Peter Blake Gallery in Laguna Beach.
YURIDIA
Feb. 25 / You don’t get the nickname “Voz de un Angel” for nothing. The heavenly moniker was bestowed upon Mexican singer Yuridia when she performed on the reality competition La Academia. Prepare for worship at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
EEVAAN TRÉ & THE SHOW
Feb. 25 / Desert native Eevaan Tré brings his smooth R&B songs to The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert for an alfresco concert under the stars.
George Lopez brings his stand-up to the Coachella Valley this week.
GEORGE LOPEZ
Feb. 25 / Veteran comic and one-time sitcom star George Lopez will bring his stories of growing up Mexican American to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
DESERT WINEFEST
Feb. 25–26 / Palm Desert is the place to be for would-be sommeliers this week. Hundreds of wines and craft beers will be available for the curious sampler when this festival takes over the Palm Desert Civic Center Park.
RAMÓN AYALA
Feb. 26 / This absolute legend of Norteño will bring his accordion to Acrisure to nimbly blast out hits like “La Rama Del Mezquite” and “Mi Poquito De Oro.” Expect an overview of his decades-long career when he plays Acrisure Arena.
