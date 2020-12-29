20 Things to Do Right Now

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY INTEGRATRON
Whether you’re ready to explore the desert or prefer to stay safe inside, you’ll find plenty of ways this January to embrace life, try something new, and have fun across the Coachella Valley. Schedules and offerings remain in flux, so call or check online before heading out, and subscribe to the Palm Springs Life Daily Guide at palmspringslife.com/newsletter.
1. Become vegan.
Eat healthier for the New Year with a visit to a pair
of local favorites. Luscious Lorraine’s in Palm Desert is committed to a menu of fresh, local, and sustainable options, while Chef Tanya’s Kitchen in Palm Springs presents plant-based fare, including handy-dandy pre-packaged items that are prepared daily.
lusciouslorraines.com; cheftanyaskitchen.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY NATE ABBOTT
Chef Tanya’s Kitchen in Palm Springs.
2. Bathe in the sounds of gongs.
Need a reset after 2020? Recharge your batteries with an evening of gong song at the Integratron, Landers’ historic healing dome. The event’s planet-themed gongs each play a different pitch to target particular needs, from endurance to understanding.
integratron.com
3. Watch the big game on really big screens.
At the 360 Sports bar inside the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, a 20-foot-tall video wall broadcasts everything from football to hockey. During halftime, refuel with dishes like the Home Plate Nachos and the Jackpot Waygu Burger, which tops a juicy patty with date aioli, habanero jack cheese, and slices of avocado. aguacalientecasinos.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS
4. Play bingo.
Grab your dauber (and hum “Luck Be a Lady”) for a socially distanced game of dots, offered every day at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio and on Saturdays at the Palm Springs LGBTQ+ bar Tool Shed.
fantasysprings.com; pstoolshed.com
5. Take an art walk.
If you’re seeking a new masterpiece for your collection, drop by Cathedral City’s Perez Art and Design District every first Friday of the month for a stroll through 11 galleries and studios. Or get a culture fix with a self-guided tour of the public works dotting Coachella or El Paseo in Palm Desert. coachella.org; discoverpalmdesert.com; discovercathedralcity.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ART JOB
PHOTOGRAPH BY NATE ABBOTT
6. Cheer on polo players.
Sunday polo matches are back at the Empire Polo Club in Indio beginning Jan. 3. While general admission is free, a $30 VIP experience offers a table and includes the champagne divot stomp.
empirepolo.com
7. Reenact The Bachelorette.
Ready for your own rose? For season 16 of the reality romance series, ABC turned to the historic La Quinta Resort & Club to serve as the filming location. The property shows well on and off-camera, with its secluded 45-acre spread at the base of the Santa Rosa Mountains now welcoming back visitors. laquintaresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ABC-TV
8. Go to a drive-in.
Catch a flick at one of several outdoor options, including this month’s drive-in theater experiences at the Palm Springs Cultural Center; Westfield Palm Desert; Palm Springs Air Museum; and Mary Pickford Theatre.
psculturalcenter.org; westfield.com/palmdesert; coachellavalleydrivein.com; dplaceentertainment.com
9. Relive Motown.
Did you hear this through the grapevine? On Jan. 18, longtime Indian Wells favorite Vicky’s of Santa Fe stages the first of its four Broadway-style Supper Club Series performances, debuting with “Motown Motor City Revue – Part One.” The inaugural edition leads attendees through the beginnings of Hitsville U.S.A. — from the early years of Berry Gordy’s musical empire through the early 1970s. vickysofsantefe.com
10. Celebrate National Croissant Day.
On Jan. 30, say bonjour to buttery, flaky bites from Coachella Valley bakeries bringing Parisian techniques stateside. Peninsula Pastries in Palm Springs and the
La Quinta Baking Company are among the top spots.
fb.com/peninsulapastriespalmsprings; laquintabaking.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
11. Set an intention for 2021.
Rigid resolutions are sooo last year. A mindful aim for self-care, on the other hand, is the perfect way to start 2021. Stretch your body and mind with outdoor, socially distanced yoga flows from Gather Movement + Wellness in Old Town La Quinta and guided meditation livestreams from Dharmachakra Buddhist Center in Palm Springs.
gatherlaquinta.com; meditationinpalmsprings.org
12. Taste sake.
While a Japanese getaway is probably off the table right now, you can sip the country’s best spirits at Wabi Sabi Japan Living’s new location in downtown Palm Springs. The home goods store vends more than 35 varieties of sake and shoyu. Discover your fave with a $10 tasting flight.
wabisabijapanliving.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
13. Knit a sweater.
Is the urge to pick up a new hobby needling you? Wrangle up some yarn and hop on Zoom every Monday and Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. for a seat in The Center’s virtual knitting circle. thecenterps.org
14. Follow The American Express.
Though fans won’t be allowed to attend this year’s PGA Tour event, The American Express runs Jan. 21–24 at PGA West. The Golf Channel will televise all four rounds as tournament host Phil Mickelson and defending champ Andrew Landry vie for the title amid 155 of the world’s best players. theamexgolf.com
15. Experience a Stealth Fighter.
On Jan. 2, Palm Springs Air Museum hosts an opportunity to view the F-117 Stealth Fighter #833. The 90-minute, expert-led tour includes an opportunity to explore the cockpit, as well as land a limited-edition T-shirt.
palmspringsairmuseum.org
16. See an outdoor concert.
At Pappy + Harriet’s in Pioneertown, famed rock/Tex-Mex/country group
Los Lobos play two days (Jan. 19–20) of outdoor, socially distanced concerts. The Austin City Limits hall of famers are set to play two shows each day.
pappyandharriets.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY PIERO F GIUNTI/ COURTESY LOS LOBOS
Ariel Lee’s On The Way to Headstone Rock available at the Mojave Flea Market.
Ariel Lee paintings at Mojave Flea Market in Palm Springs.
17. Shop for a one-of-a-kind deal.
Whether you crave vintage duds or locally made art, you’re sure to discover unique finds at the Mojave Flea Market in downtown Palm Springs or at Yucca Valley’s Sky Village Swap Meet.
mojaveflea.com; skyvillageswapmeet.com
18. Watch a musical extravaganza.
Inspired by the variety shows of yesteryear, the locally produced Front Row Center stars young talent singing pop standards and performing Broadway routines from shows like South Pacific. A partnership between Musical Theatre University and The Foundation for the Palm Springs Unified School District, the series airs weekly on KESQ and on YouTube. musicaltheatreuniversity.com
19. Join a virtual book club.
Tackle your 2021 reading list with new pals. The Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage public libraries offer digital gatherings for all tastes — from twisty-turny family memoirs to LGBTQ+ titles. palmspringsca.gov; ranchomiragelibrary.org
20. Explore modern landmarks.
The Palm Springs Modernism app, available for Apple and Android devices, offers guided tours of more than 80 midcentury modern marvels. Select a suggested driving route by location or architect.
psmodcom.org/ mid-century-modern-tour-app