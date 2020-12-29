20 Things to Do Right Now

8. Go to a drive-in.

Catch a flick at one of several outdoor options, including this month’s drive-in theater experiences at the Palm Springs Cultural Center; Westfield Palm Desert; Palm Springs Air Museum; and Mary Pickford Theatre.

psculturalcenter.org; westfield.com/palmdesert; coachellavalleydrivein.com; dplaceentertainment.com

9. Relive Motown.

Did you hear this through the grapevine? On Jan. 18, longtime Indian Wells favorite Vicky’s of Santa Fe stages the first of its four Broadway-style Supper Club Series performances, debuting with “Motown Motor City Revue – Part One.” The inaugural edition leads attendees through the beginnings of Hitsville U.S.A. — from the early years of Berry Gordy’s musical empire through the early 1970s. vickysofsantefe.com