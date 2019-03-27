WATCH: Greater Tuna — March 22–31

Two male actors play a revolving cast of 20 eccentric characters in this comedy that simultaneously celebrates and satirizes small-town Southern life. Take a trip to the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs.

coyotestageworks.org

LAUGH: An Evening With Groucho — March 28

Vogue called Frank Ferrante’s portrayal of the legendary Marx brother “uncanny,” and even Groucho’s daughter has given him glowing reviews. Catch the acclaimed comedy act at the McCallum.

mccallumtheatre.com

SEE: Metamorphosis — March 28–April 12

Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert hosts this juried exhibition, presented by the local Artists Council organization and showcasing artwork that conveys transformation and possibility.

artistscouncil.com

WATCH: The Illusionists — March 29

The world’s best-selling magic tour, featuring six illusionists, appears on the Fantasy Springs stage for a night of death-defying stunts and mind-boggling tricks.

fantasyspringsresort.com