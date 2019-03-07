GO — BNP Paribas Open — March 4–17

Having signed a five-year extension with title sponsor BNP Paribas last year, the WTA and ATP world tour tournament unofficially touted as the sport’s fifth grand slam returns to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 4–17.

All ticket holders have access to award-winning Japanese eats at Nobu, overlooking Stadium 2, as well as pop-up restaurants by local favorites Piero’s PizzaVino and Wally’s Desert Turtle. Spectators with Stadium 1 tickets can also get a table at Wolfgang Puck’s critically acclaimed Spago or try the loaded hot dogs at Dave’s Doghouse, helmed by two-Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin.

On March 8, a special Salute to Heroes ceremony recognizing veterans and service members immediately follows the first evening session match on Stadium 1. Finals take place March 17.

bnpparibasopen.com