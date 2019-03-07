GO — BNP Paribas Open — March 4–17
Having signed a five-year extension with title sponsor BNP Paribas last year, the WTA and ATP world tour tournament unofficially touted as the sport’s fifth grand slam returns to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 4–17.
All ticket holders have access to award-winning Japanese eats at Nobu, overlooking Stadium 2, as well as pop-up restaurants by local favorites Piero’s PizzaVino and Wally’s Desert Turtle. Spectators with Stadium 1 tickets can also get a table at Wolfgang Puck’s critically acclaimed Spago or try the loaded hot dogs at Dave’s Doghouse, helmed by two-Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin.
On March 8, a special Salute to Heroes ceremony recognizing veterans and service members immediately follows the first evening session match on Stadium 1. Finals take place March 17.
GO — Desert X — Through April 21
Strange and wonderful curiosities appear across the Coachella Valley and down to the Salton Sea as the second iteration of Desert X unfolds. Bring your camera and make a day of it. Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NALANI HERNANDEZ-MELO
Pia Camil’s Lover’s Rainbow.
WATCH — White Guy on the Bus — March 1–10
Local theater company Dezart Performs takes on this gutsy drama about race relations and the complicated friendship between a wealthy white man and a single black mother who meet while riding the bus. See it at Palm Springs’ Pearl McManus Theater. Read our review, here.
SEE — Desertscapes — March 1–21
Paint dabs in colors ranging from earthy to explosive create familiar landscapes in this exhibition by plein air painter Cynthia Rosen, on view at Desert Art Collection in Palm Desert.
WATCH — Rhapsody in Blue — March 7
Oregon Ballet Theatre performs an expressive interpretation of Gershwin’s composition at the McCallum.
GO — La Quinta Arts Festival — March 7–10
Glass sculptures, abstract paintings, and other works of art line the grassy berms of La Quinta Civic Center Campus at this festival featuring 220 artists.
LAUGH — Terry Fator — March 8
When Terry Fator won America’s Got Talent in 2007 and went home with $1 million, he didn’t share a dime with his costars — they’re all puppets. See the ventriloquist and 15 of his funny (but faux) friends perform celebrity impressions at Fantasy Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Terry Fator
GROOVE — The Irish Rovers — March 8
The accordion-laced tunes of this Toronto-based, Irish-born band offer McCallum audiences a taste of the Emerald Isle.
GO — Native FilmFest — March 8–9
Indigenous filmmakers shine at this festival celebrating films by, about, and starring Native Americans, now in its 18th year. Panel discussions offer audiences at the Mary Pickford theater in Cathedral City an opportunity to learn more about the artists’ inspirations and processes. Read our preview complete with a breakdown of each film HERE.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESTY AGUA CALIENTE
Discovered Country focuses on a life-changing journey.
WATCH — Hairspray — March 8–24
Desert Theatreworks presents its rendition of the 1980s movie and ensuing Tony Award-winning musical at the Indio Performing Arts Center.
LISTEN — Early Desert Modernists — March 9
James Glisson, interim curator of American Art at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California, examines the works of modernist artists Henrietta Shore, Agnes Pelton, and Helen Lundeberg and their role in the “Smoketree School” in a discussion at Desert Art Center in Palm Springs.
GROOVE — Julio Iglesias—March 9
History’s best-selling Spanish singer revives the top love songs from his 60 studio-album discography at Fantasy Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS
Julio Iglesias
WATCH — Wiesenthal — March 9
UC Riverside’s Palm Desert campus hosts a performance of this riveting one-man play based on the true story of concentration camp survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal, who worked for decades to identify and bring to justice more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals.
MOVE — Superhero 5K Run — 1K Walk — March 9
Being a superhero for shelter animals doesn’t require knowing how to fly, but you’re welcome to don a cape for this day of fitness and fundraising at the Rancho Mirage Community Park.
GROOVE — Bravo Amici — March 11
Elton John is a fan of this classical-crossover opera band. Find out if you agree when they perform at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
