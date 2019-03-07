la-quinta-arts-festival

Things to Do This Weekend, March 7-11

The BNP Paribas Open is in full swing at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, while one of the prettiest settings for an arts festival takes place in La Quinta.

More than 200 artists will be on display at the La Quinta Arts Festival this weekend.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LA QUINTA ARTS FESTIVAL
GO — BNP Paribas Open — March 4–17

Having signed a five-year extension with title sponsor BNP Paribas last year, the WTA and ATP world tour tournament unofficially touted as the sport’s fifth grand slam returns to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 4–17.

All ticket holders have access to award-winning Japanese eats at Nobu, overlooking Stadium 2, as well as pop-up restaurants by local favorites Piero’s PizzaVino and Wally’s Desert Turtle. Spectators with Stadium 1 tickets can also get a table at Wolfgang Puck’s critically acclaimed Spago or try the loaded hot dogs at Dave’s Doghouse, helmed by two-Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin.

On March 8, a special Salute to Heroes ceremony recognizing veterans and service members immediately follows the first evening session match on Stadium 1. Finals take place March 17.

bnpparibasopen.com

GO — Desert X — Through April 21

Strange and wonderful curiosities appear across the Coachella Valley and down to the Salton Sea as the second iteration of Desert X unfolds. Bring your camera and make a day of it. Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.

desertx.org

desertxrainbow

PHOTOGRAPH BY NALANI HERNANDEZ-MELO

Pia Camil’s Lover’s Rainbow.

WATCH — White Guy on the Bus — March 1–10

Local theater company Dezart Performs takes on this gutsy drama about race relations and the complicated friendship between a wealthy white man and a single black mother who meet while riding the bus. See it at Palm Springs’ Pearl McManus Theater. Read our review, here.

dezartperforms.org

SEE — Desertscapes — March 1–21

Paint dabs in colors ranging from earthy to explosive create familiar landscapes in this exhibition by plein air painter Cynthia Rosen, on view at Desert Art Collection in Palm Desert.

desertartcollection.com

WATCH — Rhapsody in Blue — March 7

Oregon Ballet Theatre performs an expressive interpretation of Gershwin’s composition at the McCallum.

mccallumtheatre.com

GO — La Quinta Arts Festival — March 7–10

Glass sculptures, abstract paintings, and other works of art line the grassy berms of La Quinta Civic Center Campus at this festival featuring 220 artists.

lqaf.com

LAUGH — Terry Fator — March  8

When Terry Fator won America’s Got Talent in 2007 and went home with $1 million, he didn’t share a dime with his costars — they’re all puppets. See the ventriloquist and 15 of his funny (but faux) friends perform celebrity impressions at Fantasy Springs.

fantasyspringsresort.com

terryfator

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO

Terry Fator

GROOVE — The Irish Rovers — March 8

The accordion-laced tunes of this Toronto-based, Irish-born band offer McCallum audiences a taste of the Emerald Isle.

mccallumtheatre.com

GO — Native FilmFest — March 8–9

Indigenous filmmakers shine at this festival celebrating films by, about, and starring Native Americans, now in its 18th year. Panel discussions offer audiences at the Mary Pickford theater in Cathedral City an opportunity to learn more about the artists’ inspirations and processes. Read our preview complete with a breakdown of each film HERE.

dplaceentertainment.com

undiscoveredcountryfilm

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESTY AGUA CALIENTE

Discovered Country focuses on a life-changing journey.

WATCH — Hairspray — March 8–24

Desert Theatreworks presents its rendition of the 1980s movie and ensuing Tony Award-winning musical at the Indio Performing Arts Center.

dtworks.org

LISTEN — Early Desert Modernists — March 9

James Glisson, interim curator of American Art at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California, examines the works of modernist artists Henrietta Shore, Agnes Pelton, and Helen Lundeberg and their role in the “Smoketree School” in a discussion at Desert Art Center in Palm Springs.

desertartcenter.org

GROOVE — Julio Iglesias—March 9

History’s best-selling Spanish singer revives the top love songs from his 60 studio-album discography at Fantasy Springs.

fantasyspringsresort.com

JulioIglesias

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS

Julio Iglesias

WATCH — Wiesenthal — March 9

UC Riverside’s Palm Desert campus hosts a performance of this riveting one-man play based on the true story of concentration camp survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal, who worked for decades to identify and bring to justice more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals.

palmdesert.ucr.edu

MOVE — Superhero 5K Run — 1K Walk — March 9

Being a superhero for shelter animals doesn’t require knowing how to fly, but you’re welcome to don a cape for this day of fitness and fundraising at the Rancho Mirage Community Park.

animalsamaritans.org

GROOVE — Bravo Amici — March 11

Elton John is a fan of this classical-crossover opera band. Find out if you agree when they perform at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

mccallumtheatre.org

