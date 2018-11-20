GROOVE: The Ten Tenors, Nov. 20–25

With 30 sold-out shows at the McCallum and counting, these Australians hold the record as the most popular group in the theater’s history. Go see what all the fuss is about.

mccallumtheatre.com

WALK: Thanksgiving Day 5K, Nov. 22

Work up an appetite with a run, trot, or stroll along El Paseo at the 12th annual race benefiting Martha’s Village & Kitchen, a provider of homeless services. Wear your best turkey hat and racing tutu.

marthasvillage5k.org