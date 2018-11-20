GROOVE: The Ten Tenors, Nov. 20–25
With 30 sold-out shows at the McCallum and counting, these Australians hold the record as the most popular group in the theater’s history. Go see what all the fuss is about.
WALK: Thanksgiving Day 5K, Nov. 22
Work up an appetite with a run, trot, or stroll along El Paseo at the 12th annual race benefiting Martha’s Village & Kitchen, a provider of homeless services. Wear your best turkey hat and racing tutu.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
The Ten Tenors
GO: Yoga on the Great Lawn, Nov. 23
Every Friday, November through April, the historic Sunnylands Center & Gardens (where countless presidents and leaders have stayed) hosts free afternoon yoga on the expansive grounds. Bring the family and work off some of that turkey.
GO: Cabazon Indio Pow Wow, Nov. 23
The Cabazon Band of Mission Indians and tribes from across the United States and Canada perform at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Check out the vendor marketplace for your fill of Native American foods, jewelry, dream catchers, and other handmade crafts.
GO: Taste of Tahiti, Nov. 23–24
Discover Polynesian music, arts, and eats at Rancho Mirage Community Park. A group from Tahiti flies in for this festival to share island culture through performance and a variety of workshops, such as lei making, ukulele, hula, and Tahitian drumming.
GO: Palm Springs Open, Nov. 23–25
This tennis competition supporting AAP – Food Samaritans is one of the largest LGBTQ tournaments, attracting more than 300 players from around the world to compete at Mission Hills, Monterey, and Desert Princess country clubs. Semifinals and finals take place Nov. 25, and admission is free.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY TASTE OF TAHITI
Taste of Tahiti
GO: WildLights, Nov. 23–Dec.24
Nearly a million twinkling lights deck The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens for WildLights, a holiday season mainstay in the Coachella Valley. Stroll the string-lit pathways, ride a camel, and check out the model trains with more than 3,300 feet of specially decorated track.
GROOVE: Meat Puppets, Nov. 24
Grab a cocktail and settle in. Cosmic country meets acid-tinged punk rock as these longtime desert rockers play the indoor stage at Pappy & Harriet’s.
GROOVE: Grooves at The Westin, Nov. 24
Now in its eighth season at the four-star Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, the Grooves outdoor concert series blends the best of smooth jazz, pop, and rhythm and blues. Sway beneath the stars as Special EFX All-Stars takes the stage over Thanksgiving weekend.