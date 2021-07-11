Things to Do This Week, July 12-19

Dig in to pizza and more at Norma's Kitchen as one of the participating restaurants in Taste of Rancho Mirage, which kicks off July 15.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY NORMA'S KITCHEN
View Venus and Mars Conjunction when the Rancho Mirage Observatory hosts a live stream event at 8 p.m. July 12. See the two planets appear close to one another with city astronomer Eric McLaughlin.
So you’re throwing a wine and cheese party but you’re not sure where to start or what pairings make sense, expert Afrim Pristine is here to help. Join the star on Canada Food Network for Palm Desert Food and Wine’s virtual experience at 5:30 p.m. July 14.
Foodies unite! The Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back starting July 15. All you need to do is purchase a $10 wristband which qualifies you for special deals at participating restaurants.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY YUCCA VALLEY ARTS CENTER
The Yucca Valley Arts Center hosts the Joshua Tree Bazaart on Friday nights through Sept. 3.
Meet a few of the Coachella Valley authors who contributed to the new book, Palm Springs Noir, in a virtual chat on July 15 hosted by the Rancho Mirage Public Library, inlcuding Michael Craft, Tod Goldberg, Janet Fitch, and Eduardo Espinoza.
Don’t forget Thursday evenings are also an excuse to walk down Palm Canyon Drive and experience VillageFest featuring a mix of vendors, food stands, and musicians.
Starting July 16 through Sept. 3, you can attend the Joshua Tree Bazaart Nights, an indoor fair featuring arts crafts, boutique foods, car shows and more at the Yucca Valley Arts Center.
Alex Cooper
Leanna and The Jazz Collective open the inaugural summer concert series at the Palm Springs Cultural Center on July 16. Come early for the VIP cocktail reception.
The Vault Dispensary Lounge in Cathedral City continue its comedy night series with Alex Cooper on July 17. Cooper appeared on Roast Battle on Comedy Central or Roasting Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent. Must be 21 to attend
Jason Stuart
Sing with the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus while watching Little Shop of Horrors on the screen at the Palm Springs Cultural Center as part of The All Summer Long Snazzy Sassy Songsational Summerific Sing-A-Long hosted by Rosemary Galore.
The laughs continue July 17 featuring Jason Stuart, who is joined by Shann Carr and Selene Luna at the Desert Rose Playhouse. Stuart has nabbed roles in The Birth of a Nation, has appeared on the Goliath series on Amazon Prime, and had a film premiere at the Palm Springs International ShortFest in 2019.