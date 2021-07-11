Things to Do This Week, July 12-19

View Venus and Mars Conjunction when the Rancho Mirage Observatory hosts a live stream event at 8 p.m. July 12. See the two planets appear close to one another with city astronomer Eric McLaughlin.

So you’re throwing a wine and cheese party but you’re not sure where to start or what pairings make sense, expert Afrim Pristine is here to help. Join the star on Canada Food Network for Palm Desert Food and Wine’s virtual experience at 5:30 p.m. July 14.

Foodies unite! The Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back starting July 15. All you need to do is purchase a $10 wristband which qualifies you for special deals at participating restaurants.